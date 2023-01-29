Inverurie Bass: Exploring remains of 12th Century motte-and-bailey castle that ‘traumatised’ paranormal investigators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Inverurie Bass: Exploring remains of 12th Century motte-and-bailey castle that ‘traumatised’ paranormal investigators

By Gayle Ritchie
January 29 2023, 11.45am
Gayle explores Inverurie Bass - the remains of a motte-and-bailey castle.
Gayle explores Inverurie Bass - the remains of a motte-and-bailey castle.

Gayle explores Inverurie Bass – remains of a 12th-Century motte-and-bailey castle steeped in myth and legend.

It’s a strange sight – two flat-topped conical hillocks in a riverside burial ground on the outskirts of Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.

I’ve driven past what’s known as the Bass of Inverurie and its adjacent Little Bass a good few times over the years, but, to my shame, never bothered to get out of the car to investigate.

There was frost on the ground and a distinct chill in the air when I was passing recently and the mood for exploring was upon me.

I parked outside the cemetery and strolled past gravestones galore until I reached the base of the bizarre grass and tree-covered relics.

Inverurie Bass and graveyard.

Earls of Garioch

A handy information panel at the foot of the Big Bass revealed the mounds to be the remains of a motte-and-bailey castle built by the Earls of Garioch in the 1100s – and apparently Robert the Bruce sheltered here in 1308.

Essentially it was a fortification with a wooden keep, situated on a raised area of ground (motte), with a walled courtyard (bailey), surrounded by a protective ditch and palisade (a defensive wall or fence) to deter attackers.

Reconstruction of Inverurie Castle by Bob Marshall.

Such early motte-and-bailey castles were common in Scotland, but most disappeared or were developed into stone castles.

The Bass of Inverurie is unusual in that it did neither – it’s still standing and is more or less intact.

Admin centre

The castle was an administrative centre for the Garioch area during the 12th and 13th Centuries with the larger mound forming the motte and the smaller forming the bailey.

There would have been a timber tower on the summit of the motte and a collection of wooden buildings including stables, a hall, workshops, kitchens and stores in the bailey.

Access from the bailey to the motte was by means of an oak bridge, or gangway, traces of which were found in 1883.

Myth and legend

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Bass is steeped in myth and legend, with wild theories surrounding its origins.

One holds that it was a burial mound for plague victims, while another imagines it to have been a place where treasure was hidden.

Then there’s the theory that it was used as a fire signal station to warn of Danish invaders.

Certainly, there’s an odd, somewhat ethereal feel about the place, something I couldn’t quite put my finger on.

Gayle at the top of the Big Bass.

However, once I’d scaled the wooden steps up to the summit of the Big Bass, I felt a sense of calm wash over me – the views of the River Urie, marshy floodplain and distant hills are pretty impressive.

And yet, I couldn’t stop thinking about the ‘evil monsters and the mound of death’ theory! And no, I haven’t just made that up.

Paranormal investigation

So… on June 6, 1944, on the eve of D-Day no less, the Bass was the subject of a study by two psychic paranormal investigators, John Foster Forbes and Iris Campbell.

There are various accounts of their investigation but in one they conclude that the Bass was a burial pit used by Picts to erase a race of evil monsters intent on destroying humanity!

In another, they ascribe the curious spot as having ‘Druidical powers’ intent on frustrating the ‘Evil Earth Magnetism of the Mound of Death!’

Inverurie Bass is steeped in legend.

The investigators were said to have been traumatised by what they discovered at the site, with reports at the time suggesting it took them days to shake off the ‘malign influence of the mound of death’.

I am glad to report that I experienced no such trauma, although I will admit the eerie atmosphere did leave a big impression on me…

John and Iris’s investigations were overshadowed by the invasion of Europe, and since then the Bass has been left to its own devices, keeping watch over the inhabitants of the old cemetery.

Pictish stones

Also worth checking out – at the base of the two mounds – are four Pictish symbol stones, encased in glass.

These were apparently built into the walls of the medieval church which once stood nearby and served the community built around the Bass.

When the church was demolished, the symbol stones were recovered and placed in the cemetery.

The stones, or what remains of them, are pretty special. They include the engraving of a horse, a mirror symbol, and a serpent.

Robert the Bruce

It’s also fascinating to note that Robert the Bruce was said to have taken refuge at the Bass in 1308, around the time of the Battle of Inverurie.

In the battle, also known as the Battle of Barra, and which took place at nearby Hill of Barra, Bruce defeated his chief domestic enemy John Comyn, the Third Earl of Buchan.

This victory produced a significant shift in the balance of power in Scotland.

Gayle scales the Bass.
  • Fragments of a pottery jug decorated with a face dating from the 14th Century suggests that Inverurie Bass was still in use then.
  • As well as being occupied during the Medieval period, there’s evidence of prehistoric activity at the site. And the frequent discovery of flint implements and fragments around the Bass suggests Neolithic occupation – while an adze (a cutting tool) suggests Bronze Age activity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Second celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after musicals week
Nile Wilson has secured the highest Dancing On Ice score of the series so far during the competition’s musical-themed episode (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Nile Wilson secures highest Dancing On Ice score of the series so far
Love Island (ITV)
Latest Love Island bombshell aims to bring ‘honesty’ to the villa
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)
Pamela Anderson says memoir ‘had to be in exactly my voice’
Dame Esther Rantzen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Esther Rantzen remaining ‘optimistic’ following lung cancer diagnosis
Tom Verlaine (Roberto Finizio/Pacific Press/Alamy Live News)
Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies aged 73
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was interviewed by his former culture secretary Nadine Dorries on TalkTV (Ben Birchall/PA)
Johnson set to attack Labour over Brexit in Dorries TalkTV interview
Ryan Malloy is set to return to EastEnders next month after almost seven years (BBC/Adam Pensotti/PA)
EastEnders’ Ryan Malloy to return to Albert Square after almost seven years
Joel Dommett, host of The Masked Singer (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Identity of Pigeon revealed on ITV’s The Masked Singer
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sarah Michelle Gellar: Supernatural allows most superhuman stories to be told

Most Read

1
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
4
Concern growing for missing Dundee girl. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
5
Willie Collum goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox during Rangers v St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
6
Chief Superintendent James Cameron during the hunt for the killer of Carol Lannen.
James Cameron: Detective in charge of Templeton Woods murder inquiry dies
7
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
8
Tony Watt could seal a move to Belgium. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt could make shock Belgium return as top-flight side eye Dundee United…
9
The museum is planned for the old 'golf ball' Nato spy base at Balado Bridge in Balado. Image: Amazing Results Estate Agents
How you can be part of space museum planned for ex-Nato spy base in…
10
The Malmaison hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Tony Watt was notable by his absence on Sunday. Image: SNS
Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic…
Aaron Mooy seals the points. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments amid Tannadice déjà vu…
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image:Fubar News/Facebook
Bus fire closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Inage: SNS.
Chris Hamilton says Dunfermline players 'had a few words' at half-time in 'frustrating' draw…
Andrew and Amy Skea from Potato House in Auchterhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pink chips and blue mash: The Angus farmers putting colourful potatoes back on our…
Tiffany Scott is set to move to a female-only prison. Image: Central Scotland News Agency.
Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner from Fife to women's prison
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Anna Lapwoods Caird Hall concert was cut short by 40 mins due to a broken organ Picture shows; Anna Lapwood and the Caird Hall. Caird Hall, Dundee. Supplied by Tom Arber and Shutterstock Date; 29/01/2023
ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument
Former golf club captain Stanley Milne.
Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies
Martin Rennie opened the scoring early in the match. Image: Craig Brown.
3 talking points from Clyde v Dunfermline as Pars drop points in League One…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police were called to a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday morning following a car fire Picture shows; Linton Lane in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 29/01/2023
Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after 'suspicious' car fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented