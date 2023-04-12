‘Seven Drunken Nights’ tour coming to Dundee in May 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Find out more about the ultimate feel-good Irish show, ‘Seven Drunken Nights’ as it goes on tour again in 2023.

The hit show ‘Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners’ is coming to Dundee next month as it returns to theatres this year.

It’s been six years since the show debuted at The Carnegie Theatre in Workington, Cumbria and five years since it went on its first tour around Europe.

Now, the production promises a fun night of singing and dancing at Dundee’s Caird Hall on Saturday May 13.

‘Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners’

As its title suggests, the musical show tells the story of Ireland’s most popular folk group of all time, The Dubliners.

It follows Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann throughout their successful 50-year-career – from their first gig in the back room of Paddy O’Donoghue’s pub in Dublin in 1962, to travelling the world and selling more than 20 million records.

Sing along to ‘Seven Drunken Nights’

Of course, audiences can expect to hear ‘Seven Drunken Nights’, the Irish folk song that The Dubliners helped to popularise internationally, thanks to their hit recording.

Fans can sing along to the catchy ditty about a drunkard who comes home every night to find fresh evidence of his wife cheating on him.

In 1967, the song ranked number 7 in the UK charts. It also charted number 1 in Ireland, despite being banned from RTE, the country’s national broadcaster.

‘Seven Drunken Nights’ features talented musicians

The production features a talented cast of singers and musicians who breathe life to the iconic group and their music on stage.

The cast is led by Ged Graham, who acts as narrator while singing and playing banjo and guitar. He also happens to be the show’s writer, creative, musical and casting director, all rolled into one.

Born into a musical family in Dublin, Ged has been playing music for over 40 years, performing throughout the UK, Ireland, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East and the US.

Watch ‘Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners’

The Dubliners may have retired in 2012 and some of the group’s members may have passed away. But their legacy and their music live on in ‘Seven Drunken Nights’.

Check out the Dundee City Box Office’s website to buy your tickets. The ‘Seven Drunken Nights’ tour in 2023 will be in Dundee’s Caird Hall on Saturday May 13.

