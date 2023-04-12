Partner of hillwalker missing in Perthshire for 3 months in heartfelt appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Partner of hillwalker missing in Perthshire for 3 months in heartfelt appeal

Ross Kinghorn was last seen travelling to Blair Atholl on January 16 to go hiking at Bridge of Tilt.

By Emma Duncan
Ross Kinghorn beaming with scenic mountains in the background.
Ross Kinghorn went missing while climbing the hills at Bridge of Tilt. Image: Police Scotland

The partner of a walker who went missing in the Perthshire hills nearly three months ago has made a heartfelt appeal for help to find him.

Ross Kinghorn travelled by train from Linlithgow to Blair Atholl at 6.30am on January 16 and was planning on going walking at Bridge of Tilt.

The 57-year-old was spotted in Blair Atholl at 9am that day. However, he did not return home as planned and was reported missing on January 20.

Some of his belongings were later found but there has been no other trace of Ross.

His partner Kirstie Ogilvie says she has been left with “so many unanswered questions” and “a big void in our hearts”.

‘We have so many unanswered questions’

Posting in a Facebook group set up after his disappearance, she said: “In a few days’ time it will be three months since Ross left for a hills trip to Blair Atholl from which he did not return, leaving a big void in our hearts and so many unanswered questions.

“Despite being an extremely experienced hillwalker, Ross did not return home as planned and did not make it back to his kit bag which he had stashed on the outskirts of Blair Atholl.

“We know that following dropping off his bag he made his way on foot towards Loch Moraig car park at the foot of Carn Liath.”

Ross Kinghorn.
Ross was last seen in mid-January. Image: Police Scotland

On January 16, there were three positive sightings of Ross at Beinn a’ Ghlò. These are his last known locations.

The area has three peaks – Carn Liath, Braigh Coire Chruinn-Bhalgain and Carn Nan Gabhar.

Ross was spotted at the summit of first peak Carn Liath, then on the ridge between there and second peak Braigh Coire Chruinn-Bhalgain – and then on the second peak itself.

It is not known if he attempted to descend the second summit or push on to the third one.

Ross is described as 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a blue beanie hat, blue waterproof jacket, green fleece, grey walking trousers, brown boots and a dark puffa style jacket under his waterproof.

He also had a blue, silver and black walkers pole, with a small black rucksack and blue North Face gloves.

Searches on hold

Kirstie says that until there is more evidence, all searches are on hold.

She is appealing to any hillwalkers or cyclists in the area to look out for items linked to Ross, particularly around the hills he was walking on.

She added: “We are grateful to the Civil Air Support team who are hoping to continue the search now that the snow is thawing and the spring is here.

“Any information may prove crucial in helping us to find Ross.

Ross Kinghorn.
Ross is described as an experienced hillwalker. Image: Police Scotland

“We are very grateful to the Tayside Mountain Rescue Team and their colleagues from further afield, Police Scotland, all of the support from the local people of Blair Atholl and those others who have helped out in the search to find Ross so far.

“This includes our family and friends who have supported us to navigate this very difficult and emotional journey.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1588 of January 20.

It comes as a separate search is continuing in another part of Perthshire for Fife man Reece Rodger, who went missing on a camping trip with friends.

