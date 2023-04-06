Reece Rodger: Everything we know about disappearance of Fife dad on Perthshire camping trip

A huge search effort has been taking place in Perthshire after Fife dad Reece Rodger went missing.

The 28-year-old industrial painter from Rosyth was last seen camping with a group of friends on the northern shore of Loch Rannoch.

Despite some potential sightings in the hours after, there has been no trace of the father-of-two since.

Worried friends and family have spent weeks scouring the area for any trace of him.

As his case comes under the spotlight on Channel 5 show Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People, we look at everything we know so far about Reece’s disappearance.

Timeline of Reece Rodger’s disappearance

SATURDAY MARCH 18

Reece – who has two children aged one and four – was last seen at around 11.30pm while camping on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, near Killichonan, with friends.

He was thought to have been heading for bed but the next morning there was no trace of him.

Described as 6ft tall and of medium build with dark hair, at the time of his disappearance Reece was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out “MA STRUM”.

A man matching Reece’s description was sighted on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulic – a distance away from Killichonan – at around the same time.

However, it is not known whether that man was Reece.

Releasing details of that possible sighting, Sergeant James Longden said: “We are also asking a man wearing dark clothing seen walking eastward around 11.30pm on Saturday on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich to get in touch as he could assist.

“He is of slim build and around 5ft 9ins.”

SUNDAY MARCH 19

At around 8am, a man matching Reece’s description was reported to have been seen on the B846, approximately one mile east of Aulich.

Similar to the first reported sighting, it has not been established whether this person was Reece.

SATURDAY MARCH 31

A fortnight on from his disappearance, Reece’s family and loved ones organised their biggest search yet, with more than 200 people joining the effort to scour the area he vanished from.

Among those helping the effort was SAS: Who Dares Wins star Nadine Harkness and two men from England with a dinghy.

Speaking to The Courier, Sarah Fraser – a relative of Paula’s – says there will likely be searches every week until Reece is found.

“Reece is a dad, a son, a fiance to Paula and a really lovable family boy,” she said.

“It is completely out of character for him to go missing, hence the amount of people who have arrived to help with the search.”

THURSDAY APRIL 6

Reece’s case is set to feature on the new Channel 5 series Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People.

Paula says she, along with Reece’s mum, will appear on the show – fronted by Dan Walker.

This week on #Vanished More urgent appeals

A young woman who went to fix her phone and disappeared

A mum who has spent 20 years looking for her son & amazing new evidence in the hunt for a missing man. One call could make a difference. Join us Thursday at 9pm on @channel5_tv pic.twitter.com/rXtS5QMCaE — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 5, 2023

The series was inspired by a one-off programme aired during the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

Paula encourages people to tune in, adding: “Today has been one of the hardest days yet, but I will do it time and time again if it means I can get you Reece because we don’t just want you, we need you.”

What do we know about the area where Reece went missing?

Loch Rannoch is a rural area of Highland Perthshire and is popular with hikers and campers.

Killichonan – the nearest village to where Reece was last seen – is located about 20 miles north-west of Aberfeldy.

Kinloch Rannoch, at the eastern end of the loch, is one of the main communities in the area with many of the search efforts being co-ordinated from the hotel here.

The terrain can be difficult, with open water and changeable weather conditions.

Police also say Reece is also unfamiliar with the area.

Sgt Longden said: “The area where Reece was last seen is wooded and he was not familiar with the landscape and may have become lost or taken a lift somewhere.”

What have Reece’s family said?

Reece’s disappearance is described as being “completely out of character”.

Paula says his family have been left “broken” since he went missing.

She said: “I can’t close my eyes any more, not knowing where Reece is.

“To say we are broken as a family is an understatement.

“Please help me get the answers we need as Reece would never choose to leave us.”

And relative Sarah said: “Reece is hard-working. He works six or seven days a week and is actually quite disappointed when he doesn’t get overtime.

“He’s recently moved to a different location with the same company. He has been really enjoying being able to spend more time with his two sons.

“He enjoys going to the gym. He’d go in the mornings so he could get home at night for his boys.”

What have police said about the disappearance?

Inspector Stephen Gray says rigorous searches have been carried out.

In an update a fortnight on from Reece’s disappearance, the Police Scotland officer said: “As time goes on concerns are growing and we are again appealing to anyone who saw Reece or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the B846 between 11pm on March 18 and 7am on March 19 and who may have witnessed anyone or who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to get in touch.

“I would like to thank the family and friends of Reece who have assisted in searches to date.”

How can you help the investigation?

Family and friends have been co-ordinating searches in the area and encouraging people to spread word of Reece’s disappearance using a public Facebook group.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1348 of Sunday March 19.

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?