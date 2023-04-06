Reece Rodger: Everything we know about disappearance of Fife dad on Perthshire camping trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Reece Rodger: Everything we know about disappearance of Fife dad on Perthshire camping trip

A timeline of events as the Rosyth man's case is featured on a Channel 5 series about missing people.

a missing persons poster for Fife man Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch
Fife man Reece Rodger, 28, disappeared while on a camping trip. Image: DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

A huge search effort has been taking place in Perthshire after Fife dad Reece Rodger went missing.

The 28-year-old industrial painter from Rosyth was last seen camping with a group of friends on the northern shore of Loch Rannoch.

Despite some potential sightings in the hours after, there has been no trace of the father-of-two since.

Worried friends and family have spent weeks scouring the area for any trace of him.

As his case comes under the spotlight on Channel 5 show Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People, we look at everything we know so far about Reece’s disappearance.

Timeline of Reece Rodger’s disappearance

  • SATURDAY MARCH 18

Reece – who has two children aged one and four – was last seen at around 11.30pm while camping on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, near Killichonan, with friends.

He was thought to have been heading for bed but the next morning there was no trace of him.

Described as 6ft tall and of medium build with dark hair, at the time of his disappearance Reece was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out “MA STRUM”.

Image of missing Fife man Reece Rodger.

A man matching Reece’s description was sighted on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulic – a distance away from Killichonan – at around the same time.

However, it is not known whether that man was Reece.

Releasing details of that possible sighting, Sergeant James Longden said: “We are also asking a man wearing dark clothing seen walking eastward around 11.30pm on Saturday on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich to get in touch as he could assist.

“He is of slim build and around 5ft 9ins.”

  • SUNDAY MARCH 19

At around 8am, a man matching Reece’s description was reported to have been seen on the B846, approximately one mile east of Aulich.

Similar to the first reported sighting, it has not been established whether this person was Reece.

  • SATURDAY MARCH 31

A fortnight on from his disappearance, Reece’s family and loved ones organised their biggest search yet, with more than 200 people joining the effort to scour the area he vanished from.

Among those helping the effort was SAS: Who Dares Wins star Nadine Harkness and two men from England with a dinghy.

Volunteers taking part in the search for Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch
Volunteers taking part in the search at Loch Rannoch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Courier, Sarah Fraser – a relative of Paula’s – says there will likely be searches every week until Reece is found.

“Reece is a dad, a son, a fiance to Paula and a really lovable family boy,” she said.

“It is completely out of character for him to go missing, hence the amount of people who have arrived to help with the search.”

  • THURSDAY APRIL 6

Reece’s case is set to feature on the new Channel 5 series Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People.

Paula says she, along with Reece’s mum, will appear on the show – fronted by Dan Walker.

The series was inspired by a one-off programme aired during the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

Paula encourages people to tune in, adding: “Today has been one of the hardest days yet, but I will do it time and time again if it means I can get you Reece because we don’t just want you, we need you.”

What do we know about the area where Reece went missing?

Loch Rannoch is a rural area of Highland Perthshire and is popular with hikers and campers.

Killichonan – the nearest village to where Reece was last seen – is located about 20 miles north-west of Aberfeldy.

Kinloch Rannoch, at the eastern end of the loch, is one of the main communities in the area with many of the search efforts being co-ordinated from the hotel here.

a missing persons poster for Reece Rodger
Police Reece is not familiar with the landscape. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The terrain can be difficult, with open water and changeable weather conditions.

Police also say Reece is also unfamiliar with the area.

Sgt Longden said: “The area where Reece was last seen is wooded and he was not familiar with the landscape and may have become lost or taken a lift somewhere.”

What have Reece’s family said?

Reece’s disappearance is described as being “completely out of character”.

Paula says his family have been left “broken” since he went missing.

She said: “I can’t close my eyes any more, not knowing where Reece is.

“To say we are broken as a family is an understatement.

Reece and partner Paula
Reece and partner Paula. Image: Paula Airzee

“Please help me get the answers we need as Reece would never choose to leave us.”

And relative Sarah said: “Reece is hard-working. He works six or seven days a week and is actually quite disappointed when he doesn’t get overtime.

“He’s recently moved to a different location with the same company. He has been really enjoying being able to spend more time with his two sons.

“He enjoys going to the gym. He’d go in the mornings so he could get home at night for his boys.”

What have police said about the disappearance?

Inspector Stephen Gray says rigorous searches have been carried out.

In an update a fortnight on from Reece’s disappearance, the Police Scotland officer said: “As time goes on concerns are growing and we are again appealing to anyone who saw Reece or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

Police search for Fifer Reece Rodger
Experts from Tayside Mountain Rescue have been drafted in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the B846 between 11pm on March 18 and 7am on March 19 and who may have witnessed anyone or who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to get in touch.

“I would like to thank the family and friends of Reece who have assisted in searches to date.”

How can you help the investigation?

Family and friends have been co-ordinating searches in the area and encouraging people to spread word of Reece’s disappearance using a public Facebook group.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1348 of Sunday March 19.

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

