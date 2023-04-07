Partner of missing Reece Rodger reveals last phonecall with Fife dad

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger has revealed her last phonecall with him before he went missing on a Perthshire camping trip.

Paula Airzee appeared on the Channel 5 show Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People, alongside his mum Glenda Rodger on Thursday night.

The pair appeared on the series, hosted by Dan Walker, to appeal for information that might help find Reece.

The 28-year-old from Rosyth was last seen with friends on the shores of Loch Rannoch nearly three weeks ago.

In a pre-recorded interview on the show – which had a peak audience of about one million people – Paula said: “The last time I spoke to him was about 11.20pm (on March 18).

“I was actually working (in the pub) and it was busy so I couldn’t really hear him. He was asking me if I was alright, just normal conversation.

“In the morning I got a text from one of his friends asking if he was home.

“Something has definitely happened to him. If something bad hadn’t happened to him, he would be home.”

Paula added: “We’ve searched for miles and miles up there and there is no sign of him. We need answers, it’s gone on too long.

“We are just hoping anyone with any information will come forward, even if you think it might be irrelevant.

“I need answers for (his two sons) as well. They miss him, we all miss him.”

Glenda told the programme that her son was the “life and soul of the party”.

She said: “He’s just a lovely boy, he gets on with everybody and he’s willing to help anybody. This is out character.

“He dotes on Paula and those two boys, he’s built a home for them. I couldn’t ask for a better son – I’m so proud of him.

“At the moment we are a broken family because we can’t find him.”

Police Scotland has told The Courier it is not aware of any fresh information coming forward in the wake of the appeal.

Reece was last seen while camping on the northern shore of the loch, near Killichonan.

He was thought to have been heading for bed at around 11.30pm on Saturday March 18 but there was no trace of him the following morning.

Police say a man matching Reece’s description was reportedly seen on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich around 11.30pm on the Saturday.

Officers are also investigating a possible sighting the following day at around 8am on the B846, about a mile east of Aulich.

Anyone with information about Reece’s disappearance is being urged to call 101 and quote reference number 1348 of March 19.