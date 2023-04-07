Partner of missing Reece Rodger reveals last phonecall with Fife dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Partner of missing Reece Rodger reveals last phonecall with Fife dad

Paula Airzee appeared on the Channel 5 show Vanished alongside Reece's mum Glenda on Thursday night.

By Laura Devlin
Paula and Glenda on Vanished. Image: Channel 5
Paula and Glenda on Vanished. Image: Channel 5

The partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger has revealed her last phonecall with him before he went missing on a Perthshire camping trip.

Paula Airzee appeared on the Channel 5 show Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People, alongside his mum Glenda Rodger on Thursday night.

The pair appeared on the series, hosted by Dan Walker, to appeal for information that might help find Reece.

The 28-year-old from Rosyth was last seen with friends on the shores of Loch Rannoch nearly three weeks ago.

Reece and partner Paula.
Reece and partner Paula. Image: Paula Airzee

In a pre-recorded interview on the show – which had a peak audience of about one million people – Paula said:  “The last time I spoke to him was about 11.20pm (on March 18).

“I was actually working (in the pub) and it was busy so I couldn’t really hear him. He was asking me if I was alright, just normal conversation.

“In the morning I got a text from one of his friends asking if he was home.

“Something has definitely happened to him. If something bad hadn’t happened to him, he would be home.”

Paula on Channel 5 talking about last phonecall with Reece Rodger.
Paula says Reece seemed normal during their last conversation. Image: Channel 5

Paula added: “We’ve searched for miles and miles up there and there is no sign of him. We need answers, it’s gone on too long.

“We are just hoping anyone with any information will come forward, even if you think it might be irrelevant.

“I need answers for (his two sons) as well. They miss him, we all miss him.”

Glenda told the programme that her son was the “life and soul of the party”.

The pair appealed for help in finding Reece on the show. Image: Channel 5

She said: “He’s just a lovely boy, he gets on with everybody and he’s willing to help anybody. This is out character.

“He dotes on Paula and those two boys, he’s built a home for them. I couldn’t ask for a better son – I’m so proud of him.

“At the moment we are a broken family because we can’t find him.”

Police Scotland has told The Courier it is not aware of any fresh information coming forward in the wake of the appeal.

Searchers scouring the area near where Reece was last seen.
Searchers scouring the area near where Reece was last seen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Reece was last seen while camping on the northern shore of the loch, near Killichonan.

He was thought to have been heading for bed at around 11.30pm on Saturday March 18 but there was no trace of him the following morning.

Police say a man matching Reece’s description was reportedly seen on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich around 11.30pm on the Saturday.

Officers are also investigating a possible sighting the following day at around 8am on the B846, about a mile east of Aulich.

Anyone with information about Reece’s disappearance is being urged to call 101 and quote reference number 1348 of March 19.

[[title]]

[[text]]
