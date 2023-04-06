Broughty Ferry fitness instructor to launch wellness retreats to improve mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry fitness instructor to launch wellness retreats to improve mental health

The retreats will help people to improve their mental and physical health.

By Gavin Harper
Martin Brady and Assunta Siani have launched the new business. SubUrban Wellness. Image: SubUrban Wellness.
Martin Brady and Assunta Siani have launched the new business. SubUrban Wellness. Image: SubUrban Wellness.

A Broughty Ferry man is expanding his fitness business to offer wellness retreats focused on improving mental and physical health.

Martin Brady has run his own personal training business UrbanFit for the past 12 years.

He delivers one-to-one personal training and lifestyle coaching sessions.

Now though he’s teamed up with another local business to launch SubUrban Wellness.

The new venture will offer wellness retreats, which will begin later this year.

Martin said: “I’ve had the idea for a few years. I’m full of ideas but normally I don’t do anything with them.

“It all comes from growing up in the Boys’ Brigade and going away at the weekend hillwalking.”

Launching wellness retreats

He said a meeting with a former client, Assunta Siani, a nutritionist also based in Broughty Ferry, got the idea off the ground.

“She was the kick in the backside that I needed to make the idea come to life,” Martin said.

“We’ve both got the same outlook on nutrition and fitness so we’ve come together.”

He said the wellness retreats are not just about physical fitness – and said anyone could take part.

Instead the weekends at Glen Doll Lodge and Scott Lodge, which take place in June and July, will focus on the benefits of movement and eating properly on mental health.

Scott Lodge, the Boys’ Brigade centre in Glen Doll, will host one of the wellness retreats. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It’s about reconnecting with yourself and with nature,” Martin said.

“They are aimed at everyone – you don’t need any specific level of fitness.

“We’ll have someone coming to do someone coming to cook, so it’s a bit of education as well about nutrition and exercise.”

Impact of pandemic on mental health

Martin said mental health has become particularly important after the pandemic.

He says many people are still affected by the impact of the Covid lockdowns, including struggling in social settings.

“I see clients who have developed anxieties in certain situations.

“Because my training is online through video calls rather than in a gym, I try to get my clients together a few times a year.

Assunta Siani and Martin Brady will run SubUrban Wellness. Image: SubUrban Wellness.

“We’ll just go for some afternoon drinks, but it’s important. People who were the life and soul of the party before the pandemic now can’t get themselves back into social situations.”

He said the benefits of getting outside cannot be overstated.

“That magic target of 10,000 steps a day isn’t just a number, there’s science behind it.

“It’s about getting out there and appreciating what we’ve got on our doorsteps.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
