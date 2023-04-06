Broughty Ferry fitness instructor to launch wellness retreats to improve mental health

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Broughty Ferry man is expanding his fitness business to offer wellness retreats focused on improving mental and physical health.

Martin Brady has run his own personal training business UrbanFit for the past 12 years.

He delivers one-to-one personal training and lifestyle coaching sessions.

Now though he’s teamed up with another local business to launch SubUrban Wellness.

The new venture will offer wellness retreats, which will begin later this year.

Martin said: “I’ve had the idea for a few years. I’m full of ideas but normally I don’t do anything with them.

“It all comes from growing up in the Boys’ Brigade and going away at the weekend hillwalking.”

Launching wellness retreats

He said a meeting with a former client, Assunta Siani, a nutritionist also based in Broughty Ferry, got the idea off the ground.

“She was the kick in the backside that I needed to make the idea come to life,” Martin said.

“We’ve both got the same outlook on nutrition and fitness so we’ve come together.”

He said the wellness retreats are not just about physical fitness – and said anyone could take part.

Instead the weekends at Glen Doll Lodge and Scott Lodge, which take place in June and July, will focus on the benefits of movement and eating properly on mental health.

“It’s about reconnecting with yourself and with nature,” Martin said.

“They are aimed at everyone – you don’t need any specific level of fitness.

“We’ll have someone coming to do someone coming to cook, so it’s a bit of education as well about nutrition and exercise.”

Impact of pandemic on mental health

Martin said mental health has become particularly important after the pandemic.

He says many people are still affected by the impact of the Covid lockdowns, including struggling in social settings.

“I see clients who have developed anxieties in certain situations.

“Because my training is online through video calls rather than in a gym, I try to get my clients together a few times a year.

“We’ll just go for some afternoon drinks, but it’s important. People who were the life and soul of the party before the pandemic now can’t get themselves back into social situations.”

He said the benefits of getting outside cannot be overstated.

“That magic target of 10,000 steps a day isn’t just a number, there’s science behind it.

“It’s about getting out there and appreciating what we’ve got on our doorsteps.”