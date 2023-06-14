REVIEW: Four stars for family-friendly ‘all-action romp’ Pirates! at Dundee Rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Four stars for family-friendly ‘all-action romp’ Pirates! at Dundee Rep

Combining circus, dance and scripted storytelling, Pirates! is an evening of fun for the whole family.

Pirates! on stage at Dundee Rep.
A lazy shop assistant falls into a swashbuckling adventure in Pirates! at the Dundee Rep. Image: Alastair More.
By David Pollock

Is it better to live with an overactive sense of imagination, or to knuckle down to reality?

That’s the question at the heart of Scottish Dance Theatre’s first work for young audiences under artistic director Joan Clevillé, a fun and all-action romp which has something for everyone.

Dylan Read is Tom, who works in a sporting goods shop but doesn’t seem to put his heart into it. Instead, he’d rather fall asleep in a pop-up tent writing pirate stories which no-one wants to read.

His best friend is Daisy (Kassichana Okene-Jameson), manager of the shop, whose enthusiasm for the job has her organising team talks and huddles.

Daisy covers for him, but Tom is an outcast, mocked by the others as the worst salesperson in the shop.

Until one day the tables are turned, and Tom and Daisy enter his fantasy world via the magical tent, meeting Captain Sandy Rogers (Jessie Roberts-Smith) and her pirate crew – and the pirate hunter Admiral O’Greed (Ben McEwan).

Jessie Roberts-Smith and Dylan Read in Pirates!
Jessie Roberts-Smith and Dylan Read in Pirates! Image: Genevieve Reeves.

The tale is told beautifully through the physical performance abilities of Scottish Dance Theatre’s company, under Clevillé’s direction.

It’s a scripted show, with scenes of clear and concise storytelling throughout the dance pieces, but it’s the latter which really make it spectacular.

There are great fun ensemble pieces here, including Daisy’s clubby team warm-up and some swashbuckling pirate adventuring, yet the way the dancers’ physicality is used is what’s really exciting.

‘Walk the Plank’ is crashmat lark

In one scene our adventurers find themselves stuck in a seaweed-logged cave, while odd, mutated zombie creatures slither from the glowing, pulsating tent.

The heroes’ stuck feet and the beings’ weird movements are a special effect in themselves, the way they’re performed by professional dancers.

Glenda Gheller and Kieran Brown walk the plank. Image: Alastair More.

Another scene features pirate games including ‘Walk the Plank’, a crashmat-landing lark for the cast, in which the line between dance and circus is broken down.

Beautifully designed by Matthias Strahm, as though a child has opened their toybox and started building things, Pirates! is exciting, warm-hearted and perfectly inventive. Hopefully young audiences get to see a lot more of it after this run.

Pirates! is at Dundee Rep Theatre until Saturday June 17.

