REVIEW: Swan Lake at Caird Hall was dizzying dream of dance of classical music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Swan Lake at Caird Hall was dizzying dream of dance of classical music

Tchaikovsky's ballet made for an evening of style and elegance in Dundee.

The Classical Ballet and Opera House production of Swan Lake. Image: Supplied.
The Classical Ballet and Opera House production of Swan Lake. Image: Supplied.
By Garry Fraser

For a long time, I thought that classical music was one-dimensional and that nothing could be added to enhance or improve.

Then I encountered my first ballet, The Nutcracker, and I realised that music and dance can go hand in hand in the classical genre.

It’s a combination of masterful musicianship and scintillating choreography, both of which shone out like beacons on Saturday night in the Caird Hall, when the Classical Ballet and Opera House produced Swan Lake.

It’s a tale with a well-known format – mistaken identity, romance and the triumph of good over evil – but such simplicity is masked by a memorable music score and choreography of the highest quality and imagination.

Strength and athleticism on show in Swan Lake.

Most folk will know the music Tchaikovsky wrote for the ballet, but this was a backdrop to an evening of style, elegance, grace, perfect synchronisation and athleticism, and this was from the whole troupe and not just the principal dancers who, naturally, caught the limelight.

Perhaps taking the main plaudits for athleticism was Ronskyi Artem (Jester), whose pirouettes made one dizzy just looking at him and he added a touch of mime which is prevalent in ballet performances.

The other main characters of Odette and Prince Siegfried (Kropyvko Mariia and Varankin Andrii) – whose love affair is the crux of the ballet – managed to achieve equal agility, but with a tenderness and passionate interaction that befitted the hero and heroine of any grand opera.

The troupe of maiden-swans impressed reviewer Garry.

The supporting troupe of maiden-swans, courtiers and visiting royalty to Siegfried’s palace should not be taken as granted. The latter provided a colourful palette of dance in the opening of act two, but it was the poise and synchronisation of the swans throughout the performance that impressed me the most.

Their movements were as one and their ability to “freeze” in perfect posture for minutes at a time smacked of incredible discipline and presence of mind.

There is a natural and sophisticated art to ballet, and to that I was drawn from the start. It was something to savour and help broaden my horizons of the classical world of music.

An elegant swan on stage. Images: Supplied.

Was there an extra ingredient during the performance to achieve maximum satisfaction?

Without doubt, an excellent 30-plus piece orchestra which gave Tchaikovsky’s music the perfect interpretation plus support to those on stage.

Ballet productions such as this were, pre-Covid, regulars in the Dundee musical calendar. It’s good to see them back as they add another string to the city’s cultural bow.

Not only that, but they could give encouragement and enlightenment to many enthusiastic amateurs who attend ballet classes throughout the area.

More from Entertainment

Keke Palmer tried on a few outfits ahead of Halloween, which she shared on Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Celebrities dress as dolls, their sisters and the Addams Family before Halloween
Neil Forsyth has announced a new Bob Servant book
Bob Servant being retired as Broughty Ferry character's best moments to feature in new…
Big Brother housemates will be ‘haunted’ by previous evictees (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)
Big Brother contestants to receive warnings from ‘ghosts’ of former housemates
Friends star Matthew Perry has died aged 54 (Ian West/PA)
Matthew Perry wanted to be remembered for ‘helping people to recover’
Rebecca Loos now lives in Norway (Ian West/PA)
Rebecca Loos describes ‘horrific’ trolling since Netflix Beckham documentary
Kids playing in Halloween costumes
6 spooktacular activities on during October
Emma Willis is presenter of The Voice (Aaron Chown/PA)
Emma Willis makes Little Mix comparison as groups welcomed to The Voice UK
Matthew Perry during filming of the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)
Matthew Perry’s family and Friends co-stars pay tribute to ‘funniest man ever’
Matthew Perry and Hank Azaria (Ian West/PA)
Hank Azaria says Matthew Perry helped him get sober: He was so caring and…
A fifth celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly judges send home fifth celebrity after dance-off with ‘fighting spirit’

Conversation