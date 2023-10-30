Dundee chef didn’t have a haircut for 9 YEARS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee chef didn’t have a haircut for 9 YEARS

It took more than an hour to cut 33 inches off Kevin Reilly's locks when he finally sat in the barber's chair.

By Ben MacDonald
Kevin Reilly has had nearly 33 inches of hair cut for charity
Kevin Reilly has had nearly 33 inches of his hair cut for charity. Image: Supplied

A Dundee chef who did not have a haircut for nine YEARS has finally had his long locks chopped off.

Kevin Reilly’s hair had grown to nearly 33 inches before he returned to the barber’s chair.

He never intended to do anything with it initially, but as it reached the bottom of his back, the 28-year-old decided he would have it chopped in aid of charity.

The hair is now being donated to The Little Princess Trust – which provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Dundee chef’s haircut took more than an hour

The organisation says Kevin’s donation is among the longest it has ever received.

Kevin – a chef at The Barrelman on Commercial Street – visited McIntyre’s Salon for the haircut, which took more than an hour to complete.

He said: “I’m not personally affected by cancer, although my grandfather died from it when I was younger.

“I’ve had my hair long for a long time and I decided it was time for a change.

Kevin let his hair grow for nearly nine years. Image: Supplied

“The waitresses at work keep asking about it, saying that I kept it well-maintained. They joked that they wanted to buy some off me.

“I didn’t think there was a market for such a thing but I didn’t want to make any money from selling my hair.

“I looked at ways to donate my hair to charity and noticed The Little Princess Trust so thought it would be nice to send my hair to them.

Chef vows to shave beard if enough money raised

“The charity has a form on their website that you have to complete before sending away the hair.

“They insist that your hair is clean and dry. You also have to put the hair in ponytails and send it with the completed form in an envelope.”

As well as donating his hair, Kevin is vowing to shave his beard if he raises £1,400 for the charity – which would cover the cost of two custom-made wigs.

Kevin’s hair will be made into a wig. Image: Supplied

He said: “I haven’t been clean-shaven for 12 years.

“Most people who know me will have only seen me with a beard so it will be a bit of a change for everyone.

“All the money that I raise will go straight to the charity.”

Dundee donation among longest sent to charity

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, said: “We are so grateful to Kevin for his incredible support of our charity.

“A 33-inch hair donation would be among the longest we have ever received and be a huge help to us as we continue to provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other conditions.”

Kevin’s donation comes after a Dundee woman was chosen to be the face of Stand Up to Cancer in Scotland.

More from Dundee

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws trapped in Gaza are drinking seawater to survive
Neil Forsyth has announced a new Bob Servant book
Bob Servant being retired as Broughty Ferry character's best moments to feature in new…
New music themed bar at site of former record store Grouchos reveals opening date
Opening date set for music-themed Dundee bar Groucho’s
Kevin McAlpine hugs wife Anna.
Kevin McAlpine's wife pays poignant tribute to Tayside caddie after sudden death
The flat is on Thorter Row at City Quay, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee businessman takes fight for City Quay holiday let to Scottish Government
Recent flooding in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Will it stay dry for Halloween in Tayside and Fife as Storm Ciaran approaches…
PC Sam Hogg. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirkton community day hopes to prove 'bad' stereotypes wrong
Dundee vets urge the public not to leave pumpkins out for wildlife
Dundee vets issue warning over disposal of pumpkins after Halloween
The terrifying crime was described in Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee family's terror as masked knifeman raids home in drug debt mistake
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039248 - James Simpson story: fires and chaos in Kirkton. Picture shows: police and emergency services outside St Paul's RC Academy, Gillburn Road, Dundee, 31st October 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'Disgusting' Kirkton riot scenes not reflection on area, says council leader

Conversation