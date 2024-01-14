Youngest ever Perth Theatre and Concert Hall chief vows to tackle transport issues and help artists grow with new residency programmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Youngest ever Perth Theatre and Concert Hall chief vows to tackle transport issues and help artists grow with new residency programmes

Chris Glasgow worked in external relations for the organisation for 2.5 years before taking on the role of director in late 2023.

Chris Glasgow has outlined plans for the future of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Chris Glasgow has outlined plans for the future of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Riding high on Perth Theatre and Concert Hall’s “most successful panto season ever”, new chief executive Chris Glasgow is optimistic about the year to come.

“We’re on a record-breaking streak and Aladdin has surpassed all previous shows, which is fantastic, so I’m really excited for the year ahead,” says Chris, who at age 35 is the youngest ever CEO of the organisation, filling the shoes left by Nick Williams in summer 2023.

“Just over 17,800 people attended Aladdin in the end,” adds the East Renfrewshire native, who lives in Glasgow but is “always up in Perth”.

“And this year we’re also on track for it to be our most successful year ever, with an economic impact of £16.9 million – which is a pretty good stat.”

However, the stats are far from the be all and end all for Chris, who is often accompanied to the theatre by his rescue Staffie, Pixie.

Perth Theatre chief, Chris Glasgow launches the Theatres programme of events over the next six months with the help Kira Scott (Perthshire Box Office project manager), Stephanie Langton (ticketing assistant) and Nina Bossicart (production assistant). Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It’s clear that when it comes to the arts, this is a man who sees beyond the stage doors.

‘We’re so much more than our buildings’

“I think what’s really special about Perth Theatre and Concert Hall is the commitment of the audiences,” he smiles.

“I’ve never known such a loyal audience, anywhere that I’ve worked. I relish the opportunity that despite it being such a big organisation, there’s still so many chances to work one-to-one with visitors.

“But there’s still opportunity to engage with others who maybe don’t have such easy access to the arts and culture, and that makes me really excited for the future.”

In his parallel life, Chris is a director on the board of Drake Music Scotland – an arts organisation which creates opportunities for disabled musicians.

“When it come to audience development, I’m a bit greedy,” he says. “I always want to dig deeper and think: ‘We’ve overcome one barrier, but what else is preventing people and what can we do?”

And his passion for accessibility has carried over into his Perth Theatre and Concert Hall role, with exciting new plans inspired by the success of community outdoor performance, Gig On A Truck.

Gig on a Truck started off touring care homes during the Covid-19 lockdown. Image: Ian Potter.

“What’s been really exciting about Gig On A Truck is that it’s made us realise we’re so much more than our buildings,” Chris explains.

“So we’re thinking about not just bringing the community to us, but more importantly, how we bring our work into the community.

“The success of Gig On A Truck, it’s brought about a new programming strand of site-specific work, which we started in autumn 2023 with Murmurations, an environmental piece of promenade theatre along the river walk in Dunkeld.

“So the plan with this new programme is that we’re going to start delivering site-specific music pieces in the spring, theatre in the autumn. And the centre-point of all of it, Gig On A Truck, will take place over the summer months.”

Tackling technology barriers with library idea

As well as taking work out into communities, Chris outlines plans to tackle barriers to the arts created by technology through the organisation’s Perthshire Box Office project.

Murmurations director Nathan Curry near Fiddler’s Path and The Cross, Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“The project is about increasing accessibility for all ticketed event providers across Perth and Kinross by embedding box office facilities potentially though the library network, so people don’t need to travel into the city centre to book tickets for events if they don’t have access to their own computer or phone,” he explains.

“That’s a big challenge that I think we’re working really hard to address.”

Possibility of Perth Theatre bus revisited

And he acknowledges that transport provision is another barrier that many audience members and artists face when trying to get to the venue for a show or a gig.

“It’s something we’re very aware of both in terms of audience accessibility but also environmental sustainability, that we’ve been working towards as part of a project called Transforming Audience Travel Through Art,” Chris explains.

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall held an event to highlight the importance of sustainable travel to their audiences last October. Image: Supplied.

“One of the things that was spoken about to me when I first started at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall was that the community in Crieff, during the old theatre subscription, used to run a theatre bus.

“So we’re looking into the possibility of: ‘Well, can we put on transport for audiences?’ We can’t lay everything at the steps of major providers, we need to be part of that change and part of that process.”

Residency programmes to support budding artists and musicians

Finally, Chris is excited to formalise the organisation’s previously sporadic residency programme, across both music and theatre.

“We want to give artists space and time to develop their practice over six months to a year, depending on what their desires output is,” explains Chris, adding that this could be anything from a mainstage production to a recording opportunity.

“For Perth Theatre, it really plays to the heritage of Joan Knight and what she achieved. The Joan Knight studio is a top range facility and we want artists to benefit from that.

The Kanneh-Mason trio will feature in this year’s Classical Stars offering. Image: Perth Theatre and Concert Hall.

“Similarly in music, we have a fantastic programming expertise in James Waters and Andy Shearer, so we’re looking at tailoring residencies based on those programmers’ expertise and young musicians’ needs.”

Already, the seeds of these programmes are being planted, with young classical star Ryan Corbett looking to develop a tango project alongside the venue’s Dance For Parkinson’s participants.

“It’ll result in a classical participatory performance where audiences aren’t just sitting listening to tango, they’re actually getting to dance alongside the music,” grins Chris.

“That’s exactly what I want – artists and audiences growing in parallel. If that happens, I’ll be a very happy man.”

More from Entertainment

Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards. (Ian West/PA)
Dancing On Ice 2024: Who are the celebrity contestants?
Holly Willoughby is back on screens after she departed This Morning in October (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Holly Willoughby back on TV screens with Dancing On Ice
Amanda Abbington (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Abbington says she was diagnosed with PTSD after Strictly
Patsy Palmer is returning to EastEnders to play the fiery Bianca Jackson (BBC Pictures/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
Patsy Palmer returns to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson for short stint
Kevin Anderson and Peter Crombie when they were in Rising Sun(Alamy)
Tributes to Peter Crombie ‘who made Crazy Joe Davola feel real on Seinfeld’
Anthony McPartlin (left) with Declan Donnelly. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
NHS managers to pay off mortgage after winning £1 million on Limitless Win
Jonathan Ross, Joel Dommett, Davina McCall feature on The Masked Singer (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Celebrity under Rat costume revealed on The Masked Singer
Greg Rutherford is appearing on Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Greg Rutherford says he is enjoying Dancing On Ice training more than Strictly
Liberty Poole is on Love Island: All Stars (Ian West/PA)
Liberty Poole: Hopefully meeting Jake Cornish on Love Island again will be civil
Chris Glasgow has outlined plans for the future of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Fife dog-walker Kerry beats Gladiators to reach show's quarter finals

Conversation