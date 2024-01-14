5 Dundee areas set to benefit from £105k investment as council looks to attract locals

Dundee City Council is set to invest more than £105,000 in work aimed at improving green spaces across the city.

Councillors on the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee approved five projects at a meeting on Monday (January 8).

These will see thousands of pounds worth of improvements carried out at parks across Dundee – designed to make them make them “safer and more attractive” for locals.

Details of the work were outlined in a report by council chiefs. But what will be done and where?

1. Balgay Hill and Victoria Park

A little over £23,000 will be spent on a number of repairs to be carried out at Balgay Hill and Victoria Park.

These works will include the installation of a new fence to the north of Rose Garden in the Victoria Park, as well as the installation of bollards at Balgay Hill.

Repairs to the wall north of Balgay Cemetery are also planned under the project.

The works are expected to begin this month and are are scheduled to be completed by March.

2. Dudhope Park

A total of £14,154 has been set aside by Dundee City Council to cover the supply and installation of a 900mm high green coated safe top fencing along the South Drive.

Similar to the Balgay Hill and Victoria Park work, this is expected to begin in January and be completed in March.

3. Stobsmuir Park (Swannie Ponds)

Around £33,000 will be spent by the council on the removal and replacement of a damaged trip rail on Stobsmuir Road.

Like the other projects, work is estimated to begin this month and be completed in March.

4. City Centre

As part of Dundee City Council’s community campaign, Take Pride in Your City, close to £26,500 will be spent on “improving aesthetics” in the city centre.

This will include work to enhance street furniture, as well as efforts to reduce clutter in the area.

It comes as the local authority also approved plans for a £1 million investment in the Murraygate in a bid to tackle shop vacancies.

It’s hoped the improvements will generate interest in the area from businesses and create a “vibrant city centre”.

5. Protecting species at risk

Dundee City Council will also spend £8,000 on installing swift nesting boxes and

amphibian ladders at various locations across the city.

This is to support the local authority’s local biodiversity action plan, which aims to raise awareness of the wildlife in Dundee.