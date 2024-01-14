5 Dundee areas set to benefit from £105k investment as council looks to attract locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee areas set to benefit from £105k investment as council looks to attract locals

By Laura Devlin
Work was approved for Swannie Ponds. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Work was approved for Swannie Ponds. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council is set to invest more than £105,000 in work aimed at improving green spaces across the city.

Councillors on the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee approved five projects at a meeting on Monday (January 8).

These will see thousands of pounds worth of improvements carried out at parks across Dundee – designed to make them make them “safer and more attractive” for locals.

Details of the work were outlined in a report by council chiefs. But what will be done and where?

1. Balgay Hill and Victoria Park

A little over £23,000 will be spent on a number of repairs to be carried out at Balgay Hill and Victoria Park.

These works will include the installation of a new fence to the north of Rose Garden in the Victoria Park, as well as the installation of bollards at Balgay Hill.

A wall at Balgay Cemetery will be repaired under the project. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Repairs to the wall north of Balgay Cemetery are also planned under the project.

The works are expected to begin this month and are are scheduled to be completed by March.

2. Dudhope Park

A total of £14,154 has been set aside by Dundee City Council to cover the supply and installation of a 900mm high green coated safe top fencing along the South Drive.

Similar to the Balgay Hill and Victoria Park work, this is expected to begin in January and be completed in March.

Dudhope Park. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson.

3. Stobsmuir Park (Swannie Ponds)

Around £33,000 will be spent by the council on the removal and replacement of a damaged trip rail on Stobsmuir Road.

Like the other projects, work is estimated to begin this month and be completed in March.

Stobsmuir Park is home to many swans – hence its nickname. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

4. City Centre

As part of Dundee City Council’s community campaign, Take Pride in Your City, close to £26,500 will be spent on “improving aesthetics” in the city centre.

This will include work to enhance street furniture, as well as efforts to reduce clutter in the area.

Dundee city centre. Image: Billy Jane Ramos/DC Thomson.

It comes as the local authority also approved plans for a £1 million investment in the Murraygate in a bid to tackle shop vacancies.

It’s hoped the improvements will generate interest in the area from businesses and create a “vibrant city centre”.

5. Protecting species at risk

Dundee City Council will also spend £8,000 on installing swift nesting boxes and
amphibian ladders at various locations across the city.

This is to support the local authority’s local biodiversity action plan, which aims to raise awareness of the wildlife in Dundee.

