Fife dad stole digger from Crieff building site after money lenders threatened his family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife dad stole digger from Crieff building site after money lenders threatened his family

Stuart Nowrie was handed keys to the machine and given instructions where to transport it to, after he was unable to pay back his outstanding £8,000 debt.

By Jamie Buchan
Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.
Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.

A father-of-two was forced to steal a digger from a Perthshire building site after money lenders threatened his family.

Stuart Nowrie was handed keys to the machine and given instructions where to transport it to, after he was unable to pay back his outstanding £8,000 debt.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 39-year-old agreed to uplift the vehicle and hide it in woodlands after crooks sent him a photo of his parents.

Nowrie, from Fife, appeared in the dock and admitted stealing from the £4million construction site on April 18 2022.

It happened weeks before he led police on a cocaine-fuelled chase through Angus and Fife, before ploughing his truck into a private garden.

Lied about buying digger

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie told the court the digger was owned by the GAP plant hire firm.

“On the afternoon of April 18, an employee had been using the vehicle at Pigeon Row, which at the time was a building site on the edge of Crieff.

“When his shift ended at about 1.30pm, he secured the digger before leaving the site.

“Around this time, other witnesses in the area noticed two males in a Ford Transit van nearby.

“They saw the vehicle drive off but didn’t pay too much attention to it because it was a large and busy site.”

Stuart Nowrie. Image: DCT Media

Mr McKenzie said: “At about 6.20pm, a witness at Pigeon Row saw the transit van with a pick-up trailer attached.

“He observed two men loading the digger onto the trailer.

“The witnesses approached the males and asked what they were doing.

“They said they had just purchased the digger and were taking it away.”

The construction worker who had been using the machine returned to the site the next morning.

When he noticed the digger was missing, he called the police.

Hillcrest Homes development in Pigeon Row, Crieff.

Mr McKenzie said the vehicle was later found by police in woodlands near Thornton, Fife.

“It was about 100 yards from the road and was covered in tarpaulin to hide it from view,” he said.

Nowrie was tracked down after traces of his DNA were found in the cab.

Debt

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Mr Nowrie had a debt due of about £8,000.

“He was unable to pay back this money but he was provided with the keys to the vehicle and told to transport it to a specific location.”

She said: “Threats were made to him and a photo of his parents were sent to him by those he owned the debt to.”

Ms Cullerton said her client was due to begin work as a groundskeeper.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Eric Brown placed Nowrie on supervision for 10 months and ordered him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

The sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to custody, the sheriff said.

Jailed for Cardenden crash

Nowrie was previously jailed for careering his truck into a Fife garden following a dramatic police chase.

The aftermath of the smash in Cardenden. Steve Brown / DCT Media

He had been high on cocaine when he led cops on a 45-minute dash from Blairhall to Cardenden, taking in three separate council zones.

The chase ended when he drove his flatbed truck through a garden fence.

Nowrie, of Leighton Street, High Valleyfield, was jailed for 18 months when the case called at Stirling Sheriff Court in November 2022.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.
Carnoustie neighbours battled with planks of wood as dispute turned violent
Gillian Taylor.
Unpaid work for Fife benefits cheat
Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.
Teen's Tannadice football ban breach caught on Footy Adventures YouTube vlog
Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.
Friday court round-up — Chip shop hoax, supermarket menace and dog theft
Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.
Cruel child rapist from Fife jailed for nine years
Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.
Royal Navy sailor groomed and abused boys in Fife
Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.
Dundee taxi driver killer back in court for stalking campaign
Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.
Family's holiday plans dented after sleeping Fife butcher hit car
Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.
Angus postie keeps job and licence after causing crash on rural road
Stuart Nowrie admitted stealing a digger from a building site in Crieff.
Nurse admits pocketing Broughty Ferry care home residents' medication