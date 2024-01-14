Carnoustie neighbours battled with planks of wood as dispute turned violent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie neighbours battled with planks of wood as dispute turned violent

Stephen Wilson and Adam Airth had to be stopped by other neighbours from hitting each other.

By Ross Gardiner
Stephen Wilson, left, and Adam Airth, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Stephen Wilson, left, and Adam Airth, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Two men in their 50s were branded “very, very daft” after arming themselves with planks of wood during a stand-up scrap as their neighbour dispute got out of hand in Carnoustie.

A sheriff made the comment as he sentenced Stephen Wilson, 50, and Adam Airth, 59, at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The pair both admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm on August 25 last year.

Other neighbours at Kinloch Street had to shout for the men to stop after their scrap was captured on CCTV.

Both men were ordered to be of good behaviour for three months.

Planks

The court was told the culmination of Wilson and Airth’s feud was heard by the pair’s other neighbours, who were inside their own home.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “At 4.30pm on August 25, Mr Wilson was within his garden, carrying out DIY.

“Mr Airth approached him in an aggressive manner.

“Due to this, Mr Wilson retaliated by picking up a nearby plank of wood and approaching Mr Airth.

“Mr Wilson has then struck Mr Airth with the plank of wood on his body.

“There is a period where both accused are swinging planks of wood at each other.

Adam Airth
Adam Airth.

“This commotion is overheard by the aforementioned witnesses who are within their property.

“A witness asked both parties to stop and that she would phone the police.

“Both parties then separated.”

Police arrived and inspected private CCTV, which captured audio and video of the incident.

Embarrassment

Both men, of Kinloch Street in Carnoustie, admitted acting in an aggressive manner and engaging in a stand-up fight with each other, whereby they both swing planks of wood.

Wilson additionally admitted striking his co-accused with a plank.

Stephen Wilson
Stephen Wilson leaves Forfar Sheriff Court. .

Solicitor Billy Rennie said his client Wilson – a first offender – had lived at his property for 25 years.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told the pair: “Something very, very daft has happened.

“I suspect both of you are rather embarrassed that you are here.”

Sheriff Sutherland deferred sentencing for the men to prove this was a “one-off.”

The pair will return to the dock on April 11 to be sentenced.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

