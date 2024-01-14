Carnoustie neighbours battled with planks of wood as dispute turned violent

Two men in their 50s were branded “very, very daft” after arming themselves with planks of wood during a stand-up scrap as their neighbour dispute got out of hand in Carnoustie.

A sheriff made the comment as he sentenced Stephen Wilson, 50, and Adam Airth, 59, at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The pair both admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm on August 25 last year.

Other neighbours at Kinloch Street had to shout for the men to stop after their scrap was captured on CCTV.

Both men were ordered to be of good behaviour for three months.

Planks

The court was told the culmination of Wilson and Airth’s feud was heard by the pair’s other neighbours, who were inside their own home.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “At 4.30pm on August 25, Mr Wilson was within his garden, carrying out DIY.

“Mr Airth approached him in an aggressive manner.

“Due to this, Mr Wilson retaliated by picking up a nearby plank of wood and approaching Mr Airth.

“Mr Wilson has then struck Mr Airth with the plank of wood on his body.

“There is a period where both accused are swinging planks of wood at each other.

“This commotion is overheard by the aforementioned witnesses who are within their property.

“A witness asked both parties to stop and that she would phone the police.

“Both parties then separated.”

Police arrived and inspected private CCTV, which captured audio and video of the incident.

Embarrassment

Both men, of Kinloch Street in Carnoustie, admitted acting in an aggressive manner and engaging in a stand-up fight with each other, whereby they both swing planks of wood.

Wilson additionally admitted striking his co-accused with a plank.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said his client Wilson – a first offender – had lived at his property for 25 years.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told the pair: “Something very, very daft has happened.

“I suspect both of you are rather embarrassed that you are here.”

Sheriff Sutherland deferred sentencing for the men to prove this was a “one-off.”

The pair will return to the dock on April 11 to be sentenced.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.