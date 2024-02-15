First Dundee gig in four years for Gallus ahead of slot alongside Kyle Falconer at Euros party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Dundee gig in four years for Gallus ahead of slot alongside Kyle Falconer at Euros party

The Glasgow rockers are ditching 'poor me' songwriting in favour of a more ruthless outlook.

Gallus.
Glasgow band Gallus are coming back to Dundee this weekend. Image: Elliot Hetherton.
By Chris Mugan

As they gear up for their first Dundee gig since playing the now-closed Hunter S Thompson four years ago, Gallus guitarist Eamon Ewins is sheepish about the Glasgow outfit’s long time away from the City of Discovery.

“I really enjoyed it and it’s a shame we don’t play Dundee more. It’s got a good musical history with The Associates, The View and stuff like that. I feel bad we haven’t been back sooner, but I am excited to return.”

But the punk rockers are excited to be sharing a bill with The View frontman Kyle Falconer later this year, as they’ve bagged a prestigious slot on a Scottish-themed post-match party in Munich for the Euros which coincides with Scotland’s opening match against the tournament hosts.

Kyle Falconer.
Kyle Falconer will be joined by Gallus on the bill for a post-match party at the Euros. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We’re all football fans, so we’re looking forward to going over,” smiles Broomhill lad Eamon, who has been part of Gallus since the day the band began in the Partick pub of the same name seven years ago.

New Gallus line-up making tracks more ‘colourful’

It started off with Eamon and Clydebank schoolmate Barry, who handily trained as an actor to give him extra confidence. The guitar player’s Edinburgh-born cousin Paul came in on drums.

In 2022, they were joined by second guitarist Gianluca Bernacchi and a year later by bass player Matthew McGoldrick, both coming from Paisley’s art pop mavericks The Vegan Leather.

When they arrived, the album had already been written, so the pair only contributed their respective parts.

Now, though, Gianluca in particular can add novelties such as digital rhythms on new single Wash Your Wounds, he explains.

“Everything’s a lot more colourful and aggressive now,” boasts the musician that also plays in soulful pop group Fauves.

Gallus.
The Gallus three-piece has expanded to five members. Image: Elliot Hetherton.

“I come from a more electronic background, but I had to get used to my place in the band and all that. There’s been a bit of time since then and the boys are ready to move onto new sounds and effects.”

Gianluca and Eamon agree the band maintain the melodic sensibility of earlier recordings, inspired by hard-edged Swedish outfits The Hives and Viagra Boys, plus original punks such as The Ramones.

Eamon adds: “Although Gallus has been around for a few years now, this incarnation has only been together a matter of months, which is why you see such a sharp turn from the album. We’re excited to be writing more detailed music.”

Album is ‘a wee bit too maudlin’

Indeed, although infamous for their explosive live shows, Glaswegian rockers Gallus also write thoughtful lyrics with a deep sense of injustice and empathy.

Take Wash Your Wounds. It’s full of the five-piece’s typical heavy riffs and frontman Barry Dolan’s chanting vocals.

Yet guitarist and co-writer Eamon Ewins was inspired by hearing an advert in a supermarket for a mental health app.

“This was for online therapy and people were talking about struggling with their bills or putting food on the table,” Eamon says.

“I just thought, none of those things are mental health problems. It’s an economic and political crisis making your life harder, so it kind of annoyed me.

“You’re conditioning people to get used to things being worse and worse.”

With its infectious drum-machine groove, Wash Your Wounds already stood out from the rabble-rousing anthems found on last year’s debut album We Don’t Like The People We’ve Become.

And while this newly released tune appears to follow in the wake of previous tracks that suggest the debilitating nature of modern life, among them Penicillin and Sickness and Health, Eamon reckons Wash Your Wounds shows a more positive outlook.

“I love the album, but maybe it’s a wee bit too maudlin,” he says. “There’s a lot of complaining about the state of the world.

“’Oh, poor me’ is the wrong attitude to have, it’s not going to fix anything. I wanted to approach things in a different way.”

Gallus play Beat Generator Dundee with Colourway and Translation, February 17.

