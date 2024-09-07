‘Humble’ Dundee roots inspired Perth-based Victoria Rice to bring theatre to the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Humble’ Dundee roots inspired Perth-based Victoria Rice to bring theatre to the community

Ad-Lib Arts founder Victoria Rice, 45, who grew up in Dundee's Hilltown and Montrose, is inspired to overcome 'elitism' in arts, and Shrek the Musical at Perth Theatre epitomises that vision.

Dundee Hilltown Ad-Lib Arts founder Victoria Rice. Image: Victoria Rice
Dundee Hilltown Ad-Lib Arts founder Victoria Rice. Image: Victoria Rice
By Michael Alexander

Perth Theatre is coming alive with the magical tale of Shrek the Musical, a beloved story of a green ogre, a talkative donkey, and a group of quirky fairy tale characters.

Presented by Ad-Lib Arts, the production promises to be a visual and emotional treat for audiences.

However, the true heart of this story lies behind the scenes, where Victoria Rice, 45, the visionary founder of Ad-Lib Arts and musical theatre course leader at Perth UHI, has been working tirelessly to create an inclusive and accessible theatre experience.

Community spirit in Dundee’s Hilltown

Born and raised in Dundee’s Hilltown, Victoria’ s early years were spent in the Butterburn and Bucklemaker multis, towering high-rises that were demolished in June 2016.

Ad-Lib Arts founder Victoria Rice. Image: Victoria Rice

“I was on the 11th floor, flat 11H,” she recalls with a smile.

“There was a real sense of community there.

“It was an open-door policy – people just popped into each other’s houses.

“I have nothing but good memories from that time.”

Butterburn Court and Bucklemaker Court were demolished in June 2016.

Though her family moved to Montrose when she was just 11, those early experiences of community in Dundee stayed with her.

It was in Montrose, during her school years at Montrose Academy, that she first discovered her love for theatre.

As a 13-year-old, one of her first roles was Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Her passion for theatre quickly grew, leading her to co-found a small theatre group with her friend Kenny Christie, from Brechin, when they were just 15.

Toyz story vision predated Buzz Lightyear!

Their first production, an original musical called Toyz – with a ‘z’, she laughs, because they were “that cool” – was about toys coming to life.

It was a concept not unlike Toy Story, though predating the famous film by several years.

After finishing school, Victoria pursued her passion further by studying theatre at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh.

Victoria Rice during an Ad-Lib Arts rehearsal for Oliver a few years ago. Image: Victoria Rice.

It was during her time there that she first began to notice how exclusive and, at times, elitist the world of theatre could be.

“Coming from the Hilltown in Dundee, a humble background, it didn’t sit comfortably with me,” she explains.

“It was really important to me to create a company that was accessible to everyone.”

‘Arts for all’ is the ethos of Ad-Lib Arts

That company is Ad-Lib Arts, which she founded in Perth after moving there following the birth of her son, now 25.

What began as a small, freelance operation has grown into a thriving community arts organisation with around 150 pupils, from children to adults.

“We started with drama and singing groups, and it quickly became clear that people really wanted to perform,” she says. “So, the musical theatre side of things really took off.”

The ethos of Ad-Lib Arts is simple: “Arts for All.”

Ad-Lib Arts rehearsals for Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in 2023. Image: Victoria Rice.

This inclusive approach is reflected in every aspect of the organisation, from its sliding scale fees to its open audition policy.

“We have abled and disabled bodies performing together,” she says proudly.

“For example, we have a couple of young adults with Down’s Syndrome who are just as involved and important as everyone else. It’s really important to me that it’s inclusive and accessible.”

Shrek the Musical is the ‘perfect fit’

This inclusivity extends to the current production of Shrek the Musical, which features a cast of 50 performers.

“It’s quite huge,” Victoria admits.

“Part of our process is that we ask our pupils what they want to do. And for some reason, they all just wanted to do Shrek. I think it’s the perfect fit for our group – we’re like a really dysfunctional family, but we’ve all got each other’s backs.”

Rehearsals for Shrek the Musical in Perth. Image: Victoria Rice

One of the standout performers in Shrek is John McKellar, who plays the titular ogre.

“John only joined us last year,” she adds. “He had a small part in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which we did last year.

“But this is his first time playing a lead role, and he’s absolutely perfect for it. He’s so passionate and hardworking.”

Rehearsals for Shrek the Musical in Perth. Image: Victoria Rice

In addition to her work with Ad-Lib Arts, Victoria has been a lecturer at Perth UHI for the past eight years, where she is the course leader for musical theatre.

“That came about through Ad-Lib as well,” she explains.

“We were using the theatre space at the college for our productions, and one of the staff approached me about setting up musical theatre courses.

“It wasn’t something I had planned for my career, but it’s been really rewarding.”

Committed to open door policy

Despite her success, Victoria remains committed to the original reasons she founded Ad-Lib Arts.

“I do still think there’s a perception that the arts are elitist, that if you want to be successful, you have to go to London,” she says.

“But I’m really passionate about keeping our home-grown talent here.

“Our open-door policy has really helped with that – we’ve got a waiting list of 25 people wanting to join us.”

She adds: “For me, it’s always been about creating something that’s accessible, inclusive, and affordable. And I think we’ve done that.”

Shrek the Musical runs from Wednesday, September 11 to Sunday, September 15 at Perth Theatre. Tickets are available at the Perth Theatre and Concert Hall website.

Conversation