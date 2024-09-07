‘Humble’ Dundee roots inspired Perth-based Victoria Rice to bring theatre to the community

Perth Theatre is coming alive with the magical tale of Shrek the Musical, a beloved story of a green ogre, a talkative donkey, and a group of quirky fairy tale characters.

Presented by Ad-Lib Arts, the production promises to be a visual and emotional treat for audiences.

However, the true heart of this story lies behind the scenes, where Victoria Rice, 45, the visionary founder of Ad-Lib Arts and musical theatre course leader at Perth UHI, has been working tirelessly to create an inclusive and accessible theatre experience.

Community spirit in Dundee’s Hilltown

Born and raised in Dundee’s Hilltown, Victoria’ s early years were spent in the Butterburn and Bucklemaker multis, towering high-rises that were demolished in June 2016.

“I was on the 11th floor, flat 11H,” she recalls with a smile.

“There was a real sense of community there.

“It was an open-door policy – people just popped into each other’s houses.

“I have nothing but good memories from that time.”

Though her family moved to Montrose when she was just 11, those early experiences of community in Dundee stayed with her.

It was in Montrose, during her school years at Montrose Academy, that she first discovered her love for theatre.

As a 13-year-old, one of her first roles was Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Her passion for theatre quickly grew, leading her to co-found a small theatre group with her friend Kenny Christie, from Brechin, when they were just 15.

Toyz story vision predated Buzz Lightyear!

Their first production, an original musical called Toyz – with a ‘z’, she laughs, because they were “that cool” – was about toys coming to life.

It was a concept not unlike Toy Story, though predating the famous film by several years.

After finishing school, Victoria pursued her passion further by studying theatre at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh.

It was during her time there that she first began to notice how exclusive and, at times, elitist the world of theatre could be.

“Coming from the Hilltown in Dundee, a humble background, it didn’t sit comfortably with me,” she explains.

“It was really important to me to create a company that was accessible to everyone.”

‘Arts for all’ is the ethos of Ad-Lib Arts

That company is Ad-Lib Arts, which she founded in Perth after moving there following the birth of her son, now 25.

What began as a small, freelance operation has grown into a thriving community arts organisation with around 150 pupils, from children to adults.

“We started with drama and singing groups, and it quickly became clear that people really wanted to perform,” she says. “So, the musical theatre side of things really took off.”

The ethos of Ad-Lib Arts is simple: “Arts for All.”

This inclusive approach is reflected in every aspect of the organisation, from its sliding scale fees to its open audition policy.

“We have abled and disabled bodies performing together,” she says proudly.

“For example, we have a couple of young adults with Down’s Syndrome who are just as involved and important as everyone else. It’s really important to me that it’s inclusive and accessible.”

Shrek the Musical is the ‘perfect fit’

This inclusivity extends to the current production of Shrek the Musical, which features a cast of 50 performers.

“It’s quite huge,” Victoria admits.

“Part of our process is that we ask our pupils what they want to do. And for some reason, they all just wanted to do Shrek. I think it’s the perfect fit for our group – we’re like a really dysfunctional family, but we’ve all got each other’s backs.”

One of the standout performers in Shrek is John McKellar, who plays the titular ogre.

“John only joined us last year,” she adds. “He had a small part in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which we did last year.

“But this is his first time playing a lead role, and he’s absolutely perfect for it. He’s so passionate and hardworking.”

In addition to her work with Ad-Lib Arts, Victoria has been a lecturer at Perth UHI for the past eight years, where she is the course leader for musical theatre.

“That came about through Ad-Lib as well,” she explains.

“We were using the theatre space at the college for our productions, and one of the staff approached me about setting up musical theatre courses.

“It wasn’t something I had planned for my career, but it’s been really rewarding.”

Committed to open door policy

Despite her success, Victoria remains committed to the original reasons she founded Ad-Lib Arts.

“I do still think there’s a perception that the arts are elitist, that if you want to be successful, you have to go to London,” she says.

“But I’m really passionate about keeping our home-grown talent here.

“Our open-door policy has really helped with that – we’ve got a waiting list of 25 people wanting to join us.”

She adds: “For me, it’s always been about creating something that’s accessible, inclusive, and affordable. And I think we’ve done that.”

Shrek the Musical runs from Wednesday, September 11 to Sunday, September 15 at Perth Theatre. Tickets are available at the Perth Theatre and Concert Hall website.