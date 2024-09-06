Debate: Should dynamic ticket pricing be made illegal?

Dynamic pricing is a term that’s cropped up rather suddenly over the last few weeks.

The announcement that Oasis would be getting back together and touring has brought the term into the spotlight.

Fans queued online for hours for tickets to the Manchester band‘s UK and Ireland dates – only to be met with prices far steeper than expected.

Dynamic pricing – or surge pricing – is where prices constantly change according to demand.

It’s not new in the US (hello, Bruce Springsteen) and Ticketmaster is keen to broaden its use in other markets.

The UK Government has pledged to look at the practice as part of a consultation on ticket sales.

But is this necessary? Dynamic pricing is allowed under UK consumer protection law and the public is used to seeing it in effect when it comes to buying airline tickets or hotel rooms.

So what are your thoughts on surge ticket pricing?

Should it be made illegal or is it merely a fair trade with eager customers happy to pay the price?

Let us know in the comments below.