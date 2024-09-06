Debate: Should dynamic ticket pricing be made illegal?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Debate: Should dynamic ticket pricing be made illegal?

Should dynamic ticket pricing be made illegal or is it merely a fair trade with eager fans happy to pay the price? Let us know in the comments.

By The Courier Team
A section of Ticketmaster's purchase policy explaining "Dynamic Pricing" - found on the company's website - is highlighted on a phone, with the Tickemaster website displayed in the background, showing the options for purchasing Oasis tickets in London.
Should dynamic ticket pricing be made illegal or should we just roll with it and accept that it's here to stay? Let us know in the comments.

Dynamic pricing is a term that’s cropped up rather suddenly over the last few weeks.

The announcement that Oasis would be getting back together and touring has brought the term into the spotlight.

Fans queued online for hours for tickets to the Manchester band‘s UK and Ireland dates – only to be met with prices far steeper than expected.

Dynamic pricing – or surge pricing – is where prices constantly change according to demand.

It’s not new in the US (hello, Bruce Springsteen) and Ticketmaster is keen to broaden its use in other markets.

The UK Government has pledged to look at the practice as part of a consultation on ticket sales.

But is this necessary? Dynamic pricing is allowed under UK consumer protection law and the public is used to seeing it in effect when it comes to buying airline tickets or hotel rooms.

Noel and Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, in an empty stadium
The sale of Oasis tickets has brought the issue of dynamic pricing into the limelight. Image: PA.

So what are your thoughts on surge ticket pricing?

Should it be made illegal or is it merely a fair trade with eager customers happy to pay the price?

Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation