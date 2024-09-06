Dundee First look inside new Japanese bar in Dundee Shochu - an izakaya-style bar - has opened inside Oshibori restaurant. Shochu bar inside Oshibori in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald September 6 2024, 2:21pm September 6 2024, 2:21pm Share First look inside new Japanese bar in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5075401/shochu-oshibori-dundee-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment A new Japanese bar has opened in Dundee. Shochu – an izakaya-style bar – has opened inside Oshibori restaurant. It comes 10 years after Oshibori opened on Nethergate. The space was previously Tang’s Dynasty. An izakaya encourages guests to “grab a drink and be comfortable”. A spokesperson said: “Aesthetically it’s a mixture of Japanese and Scottish heritage in design. “Our new bar and restaurant has a variety of new Japanese dishes and drinks, where we are concentrating on local produce, from butchers to fishmongers and breweries. “We also aim to provide freshly prepared food – nothing pre-cooked and no frozen products like other fast food chains. “This new venture is a part of our 10-year anniversary of Oshibori.” Our photographer Kim Cessford has been for a look inside the stylish new venue. The outside of Oshibori and Shochu. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The entrance to Shochu. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A chandelier. Image: Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Designs on the ceiling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The bar area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The bar features Japanese decor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Tables allow customers to enjoy food. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The garden area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The rear of Shochu. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The beautifully designed venue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The area used to be Tang’s Dynasty. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Drinks at the bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The space is inside the Oshibori building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
