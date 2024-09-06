First look inside new Japanese bar in Dundee

A new Japanese bar has opened in Dundee.

Shochu – an izakaya-style bar – has opened inside Oshibori restaurant.

It comes 10 years after Oshibori opened on Nethergate.

The space was previously Tang’s Dynasty.

An izakaya encourages guests to “grab a drink and be comfortable”.

A spokesperson said: “Aesthetically it’s a mixture of Japanese and Scottish heritage in design.

“Our new bar and restaurant has a variety of new Japanese dishes and drinks, where we are concentrating on local produce, from butchers to fishmongers and breweries.

“We also aim to provide freshly prepared food – nothing pre-cooked and no frozen products like other fast food chains.

“This new venture is a part of our 10-year anniversary of Oshibori.”

Our photographer Kim Cessford has been for a look inside the stylish new venue.