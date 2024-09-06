First look inside new Japanese bar in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look inside new Japanese bar in Dundee

Shochu - an izakaya-style bar - has opened inside Oshibori restaurant.

Shochu bar inside Oshibori in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Shochu bar inside Oshibori in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

A new Japanese bar has opened in Dundee.

Shochu – an izakaya-style bar – has opened inside Oshibori restaurant.

It comes 10 years after Oshibori opened on Nethergate.

The space was previously Tang’s Dynasty.

An izakaya encourages guests to “grab a drink and be comfortable”.

A spokesperson said: “Aesthetically it’s a mixture of Japanese and Scottish heritage in design.

“Our new bar and restaurant has a variety of new Japanese dishes and drinks, where we are concentrating on local produce, from butchers to fishmongers and breweries.

“We also aim to provide freshly prepared food – nothing pre-cooked and no frozen products like other fast food chains.

“This new venture is a part of our 10-year anniversary of Oshibori.”

Our photographer Kim Cessford has been for a look inside the stylish new venue.

The outside of Oshibori and Shochu. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The entrance to Shochu. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A chandelier. Image: Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Designs on the ceiling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The bar area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The bar features Japanese decor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tables allow customers to enjoy food. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The garden area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The rear of Shochu. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The beautifully designed venue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The area used to be Tang’s Dynasty. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Drinks at the bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The space is inside the Oshibori building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

