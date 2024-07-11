Japanese restaurant to celebrate 10 years in Dundee with new bar

A Japanese restaurant is to mark 10 years in Dundee with the opening of a new bar.

Oshibori will open the venue, Shochu, within its restaurant in the coming weeks.

The bar will sell a range of cocktails and sake – Japanese rice wine – according to a vide on Oshibori’s Facebook page.

General manager Damien Radziun told The Courier: “It is going to be an izakaya, which is a Japanese bar where people can grab a drink and be comfortable.

“We’re going to be serving Japanese whisky and beer and we have also secured an agreement with The Dundee Gin Company to stock their products in the bar.”

Chance to try Japanese food at new Dundee bar Shochu

Damien says the move is to cope with a rise in demand.

Guests will also be able to try new dishes created by Oshibori’s chefs.

Damien said: “We only used to serve ramen and sushi dishes and some people may not want to eat raw fish.

“We are going to start serving dishes with udon noodles.

“We’re also going to be serving more rice dishes too.”

The Courier’s food and drink team has listed Oshibori as one of the city’s most Instagrammable restaurants.