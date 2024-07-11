Japanese restaurant to celebrate 10 years in Dundee with new bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese restaurant to celebrate 10 years in Dundee with new bar

Nethergate eatery Oshobori will open Shochu in the coming weeks.

By Ben MacDonald
Oshibori is set to open a new bar, Shochu
Oshibori is set to open Shochu, a new Japanese-themed bar. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson/Supplied

A Japanese restaurant is to mark 10 years in Dundee with the opening of a new bar.

Oshibori will open the venue, Shochu, within its restaurant in the coming weeks.

The bar will sell a range of cocktails and sake – Japanese rice wine – according to a vide on Oshibori’s Facebook page.

General manager Damien Radziun told The Courier: “It is going to be an izakaya, which is a Japanese bar where people can grab a drink and be comfortable.

“We’re going to be serving Japanese whisky and beer and we have also secured an agreement with The Dundee Gin Company to stock their products in the bar.”

Chance to try Japanese food at new Dundee bar Shochu

Damien says the move is to cope with a rise in demand.

Guests will also be able to try new dishes created by Oshibori’s chefs.

Damien said: “We only used to serve ramen and sushi dishes and some people may not want to eat raw fish.

“We are going to start serving dishes with udon noodles.

“We’re also going to be serving more rice dishes too.”

The Courier’s food and drink team has listed Oshibori as one of the city’s most Instagrammable restaurants.

