St Andrews cottage in ‘superb’ location near Old Course hits market for nearly £800k

The two-bedroom home dates back to the early 1900s.

By Andrew Robson
Abbotsford Cottage
Abbotsford Cottage. Image: Savills

A cottage in a “superb” location near St Andrews Old Course has gone up for sale for nearly £800,000.

Abbotsford Cottage, just off North Street, dates back to the early 1900s and boasts bright and spacious accommodation which has recently been upgraded.

The two-bedroom home is spread across one level and comes with a dedicated parking space.

At the centre of the home sits the spacious living room, complete with bay windows and a stone fireplace.

The front door opens into the dining room while the modern kitchen sits at the rear.

The entrance opens into the dining area in the St Andrews cottage.
The entrance opens into the dining area.
The dining area.
The dining area. Image: Savills
The dining room.
The dining area is just off the kitchen. Image: Savills
The living room.
The living room. Image: Savills
Bay windows in the living room.
Bay windows in the living room. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Savills

The master bedroom also has bay windows, in addition to a dressing room and en suite shower room.

The second double bedroom has fitted storage space.

Towards the back of the home is a separate study which could be used as a storage room or a home office.

A family bathroom with a laundry cupboard completes the property.

One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
A separate study
A separate study. Image: Savills
The dressing room off the master.
The dressing room off the master. Image: Savills
Storage space inside the St Andrews cottage
Storage space inside the home. Image: Savills
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Savills
The washing area inside the bathroom
The washing area inside the bathroom. Image: Savills

The garden features a paved terrace, a lawn, and a small garden shed.

The dedicated parking space has enough room for two cars.

Abbotsford Cottage is part of a private cul-de-sac made up of a six-house terrace and the neighbouring Southern Lodge..

Side entrance to the St Andrews cottage
The side entrance. Image: Savills
The garden gate to Abbotsford Cottage
The entrance to the home. Image: Savills
A path splits the garden.
A path splits the garden. Image: Savills
The garden shed.
The garden shed. Image: Savills
The garden.
The garden. Image: Savills
Lawn gardens
Lawn gardens. Image: Savills
The home is a short walk from the Old Course.
The home is a short walk from the Old Course. Image: Savills

Agent Savills says the house is in a “superb, central location close to Old Course”.

The property is for sale for offers over £795,000.

It comes after a £1.25 million home on North Castle Street in St Andrews sold within 12 hours of hitting the market – for “significantly over” the asking price.

Elsewhere in Fife, a country mansion packed with period characters has gone on the market near Auchtertool.

