St Andrews cottage in ‘superb’ location near Old Course hits market for nearly £800k

A cottage in a “superb” location near St Andrews Old Course has gone up for sale for nearly £800,000.

Abbotsford Cottage, just off North Street, dates back to the early 1900s and boasts bright and spacious accommodation which has recently been upgraded.

The two-bedroom home is spread across one level and comes with a dedicated parking space.

At the centre of the home sits the spacious living room, complete with bay windows and a stone fireplace.

The front door opens into the dining room while the modern kitchen sits at the rear.

The master bedroom also has bay windows, in addition to a dressing room and en suite shower room.

The second double bedroom has fitted storage space.

Towards the back of the home is a separate study which could be used as a storage room or a home office.

A family bathroom with a laundry cupboard completes the property.

The garden features a paved terrace, a lawn, and a small garden shed.

The dedicated parking space has enough room for two cars.

Abbotsford Cottage is part of a private cul-de-sac made up of a six-house terrace and the neighbouring Southern Lodge..

Agent Savills says the house is in a “superb, central location close to Old Course”.

The property is for sale for offers over £795,000.

It comes after a £1.25 million home on North Castle Street in St Andrews sold within 12 hours of hitting the market – for “significantly over” the asking price.

Elsewhere in Fife, a country mansion packed with period characters has gone on the market near Auchtertool.