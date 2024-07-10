£950k Fife country mansion packed with period charm for sale

A Fife country mansion packed with period character has gone on the market.

Six-bedroom Candleford House, in a “peaceful” location near Auchtertool, west of Kirkcaldy, was built in 1812.

It has undergone renovation to provide a stylish home.

The property – described by the estate agents as “beautiful, picturesque, most commodious and thoroughly appointed” – is for sale for offers over £950,000.

Downstairs, the property has a sitting/dining room, drawing room, bathroom and utility room.

There is also a large open-plan kitchen/family room which includes integrated appliances and a recently replaced Aga range.

Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts a “luxury” en-suite bathroom with a copper free-standing tub.

There are a further four bedrooms on the first floor, with the top floor giving access to the sixth bedroom, a study and a playroom.

Outside, the property is accessed via electric security gates which lead to a tree-lined driveway.

There is also a wooden summer house, two double garages and a large machinery shed.

The formal garden at the front of the property has an automatic mowing system and the croquet lawn could be turned into a tennis court.

Candleford House is being marketed for sale by Strutt & Parker.

