£950k Fife country mansion packed with period charm for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

£950k Fife country mansion packed with period charm for sale

The six-bedroom property was built in 1812.

By Kieran Webster
Candleford House
Candleford House. Image: Strutt & Parker

A Fife country mansion packed with period character has gone on the market.

Six-bedroom Candleford House, in a “peaceful” location near Auchtertool, west of Kirkcaldy, was built in 1812.

It has undergone renovation to provide a stylish home.

The property – described by the estate agents as “beautiful, picturesque, most commodious and thoroughly appointed” – is for sale for offers over £950,000.

Front of the property.
The front of the property. Image: Strutt & Parker
The entrance hall.
The entrance hall. Image: Strutt & Parker
The drawing room.
The drawing room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The sitting and dining room.
A dinning table in the sitting and dining room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The sitting room.
Chairs surround a fire place in the sitting room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen comes with integrated appliances. Image: Strutt & Parker

Downstairs, the property has a sitting/dining room, drawing room, bathroom and utility room.

There is also a large open-plan kitchen/family room which includes integrated appliances and a recently replaced Aga range.

Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts a “luxury” en-suite bathroom with a copper free-standing tub.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
The ensuite bathroom.
The master bedroom comes with an ensuite. Image: Strutt & Parker
Bedroom two.
There are six bedrooms within the property. Image: Strutt and Parker
Another one of the six bedrooms.
Bedroom three. Image: Strutt & Parker
The first floor landing.
The staircase. Image: Strutt & Parker
The playroom.
The playroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
A blue bathroom in the property.
There are three bathrooms and a W/C. Image: Strutt & Parker

There are a further four bedrooms on the first floor, with the top floor giving access to the sixth bedroom, a study and a playroom.

Outside, the property is accessed via electric security gates which lead to a tree-lined driveway.

There is also a wooden summer house, two double garages and a large machinery shed.

The summer house.
A summer house in the garden. Image: Strutt & Parker
The garden.
The garden. Image: Strutt & Parker
A view of the rear of the property.
The rear of the property. Image: Strutt & Parker
An aerial view of the property.
An aerial view of the property. Image: Strutt & Parker

The formal garden at the front of the property has an automatic mowing system and the croquet lawn could be turned into a tennis court.

Candleford House is being marketed for sale by Strutt & Parker.

Elsewhere in Fife, a modern home in an A-listed townhouse, with a turret, is also on the market.

You can keep tabs on house prices in your area using The Courier’s house price tracker.

More from Property

Monart Road, Perth.
Quirky penthouse apartment with balcony and magnificent view over Perth for sale
Fordell's Lodging, Inverkeithing
Modern home inside A-listed 1600s Fife townhouse with turret for sale
Arthurstone House
Look inside £375K apartment for sale within Perthshire country house
The Blackness Road property boasts a 'feature bath'. Image: Verdala
Stylish 5-bedroom Dundee West End home with balcony and 'feature bath' for sale
The former Longforgan police office.
For sale: Former Longforgan police office with cell and 3-bedroom house
The flat is situated in the East Mill of Stanley Mills. Image: Next Home
Flat inside 1700s Perthshire mill with stunning riverside location for sale
The houses sit at the foot of the Sidlaws. Image: Rettie.
For sale: 5 luxury houses in rural location near Dundee on sale with prices…
The house on North Castle Street is close to the waterfront. Image: Rettie.
£1.25 million St Andrews house with jaw-dropping interior sells after just 12 hours
2
This bungalow in Wolfhill needs lots of work. Image: Premier Properties.
Detached bungalow in Perthshire village is perfect fixer-upper
A for sale sign outside a home with a line graph showing house prices in Scotland
House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?

Conversation