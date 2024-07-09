Modern home inside A-listed 1600s Fife townhouse with turret for sale

A modern home inside a Fife townhouse dating back to the 1600s has hit the market.

Fordell’s Lodging, in the heart of Inverkeithing, has been modernised to provide contemporary living within the Grade A-listed building.

The property is thought to date back to 1666-1671 and was originally built as a second home for a Scots nobleman of the nearby Fordell Castle.

Set across two levels, the standout feature of the detached home is the double-height open-plan living/kitchen/dining space and the adjoining turret room.

A wall-mounted royal armorial depicting Charles II’s coat of arms adds to the home’s heritage.

The first floor – which can be accessed externally from the rear – also features a bedroom and a modern shower room.

On the ground floor, there are two larger front-facing double bedrooms, both with two windows that flood the rooms with natural light.

A spacious family bathroom and a small utility room under the staircase complete the offering.

Meanwhile, steps to the side of the house lead to a path with access to the property’s first floor.

The Church Street property is for sale through Rettie for offers over £365,000.

