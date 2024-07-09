Modern home inside A-listed 1600s Fife townhouse with turret for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern home inside A-listed 1600s Fife townhouse with turret for sale

The property features a royal armorial depicting Charles II’s coat of arms.

By Andrew Robson
Fordell's Lodging, Inverkeithing
Fordell's Lodging, Inverkeithing. Image: Rettie

A modern home inside a Fife townhouse dating back to the 1600s has hit the market.

Fordell’s Lodging, in the heart of Inverkeithing, has been modernised to provide contemporary living within the Grade A-listed building.

The property is thought to date back to 1666-1671 and was originally built as a second home for a Scots nobleman of the nearby Fordell Castle.

The living space
The living space. Image: Rettie
The double height room.
The double-height room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen inside the Fife townhouse
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The modern chandelier.
The modern chandelier. Image: Rettie
Royal armorial depicting arms of Charles II.
Royal armorial depicting arms of Charles II. Image: Rettie
The first floor bedroom
The first-floor bedroom. Image: Rettie

Set across two levels, the standout feature of the detached home is the double-height open-plan living/kitchen/dining space and the adjoining turret room.

A wall-mounted royal armorial depicting Charles II’s coat of arms adds to the home’s heritage.

The first floor – which can be accessed externally from the rear – also features a bedroom and a modern shower room.

One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Another Bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Rettie
The staircase
The staircase. Image: Rettie
The family Bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie
The bath.
The bath. Image: Rettie
The first floor shower room.
The first-floor shower room. Image: Rettie

On the ground floor, there are two larger front-facing double bedrooms, both with two windows that flood the rooms with natural light.

A spacious family bathroom and a small utility room under the staircase complete the offering.

Meanwhile, steps to the side of the house lead to a path with access to the property’s first floor.

The rear entrance to the Fife townhouse with a turret for sale
The first-floor entrance. Image: Rettie
Steps wrap around the side of the home.
Steps wrap around the side of the home. Image: Rettie
The turret room.
The turret room. Image: Rettie
Fife townhouse with turret for sale
The home is situated in the heart of Inverkeithing. Image: Rettie

The Church Street property is for sale through Rettie for offers over £365,000.

It comes as a flat inside a 1700s mill with a stunning riverside location has hit the market in Stanley, Perthshire.

And in Fife, a £1.25 million home in the heart of St Andrews was sold for “significantly over” the asking price within 12 hours of going on the market.

