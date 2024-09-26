Dundonians can peek inside storied Bell Street building as art show pops up on abandoned floor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundonians can peek inside storied Bell Street building as art show pops up on abandoned floor

The building, which closed in 2019, is temporarily open to the public ahead of its full refurbishment as headquarters for a new arts outfit.

The closed down Bell Street Music Centre is temporarily open to the public for the GRIT exhibition. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
By Chris Mugan

A Dundee building closed since 2019 has partly reopened to the public to host an art show with a difference.

In the heart of the city, Bell Street Music Centre closed five years ago to wide dismay as it had been home to many of Dundee’s school orchestras.

Prior to that, it was best known for an 1865 tragedy where 19 people died in a crush on the stairs while trying to get into a performance.

It was taken over last year by Drawing Projects UK, an arts organisation co-founded by DJCAD dean Anita Taylor, and will eventually be a base for residencies, exhibitions and other projects.

And while work on the building may appear frustratingly slow, art school head Anita explains Drawing UK has already achieved a great deal in a year.

“We have made the whole building wind and watertight,” she says.

The former Bell Street Music Centre on the corner of Bell Street and Constitution Road is hosting an art exhibition. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

“Although we still have our fingers crossed on this as we have some more stone conservation work to do. And we have removed all asbestos internally.

“We’ve also uncovered a number of hidden features, including original cast iron columns, plasterwork on the ground floor and the ticket hatch for the hall.”

One floor open for out-of-the-box art show

As refurbishment continues, DPUK has temporarily opened one floor that looks like it has been barely touched for decades to host an exhibition first shown in Berlin earlier this year.

DJCAD dean and Drawing UK boss Anita Taylor at GRIT. Image: Alex Roberts.

Far from a trendy white-walled gallery, there is no gift shop, uniformed attendants or even electricity to provide regular lighting.

Instead, organisers are relying on natural light streaming through the huge stained-glass windows of the space previously known as Bell Street Hall, once Dundee’s largest venue.

Curator Alex Roberts with her work Edge of the Pool 2023. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Entered via Constitution Road, this particular floor had not been used for many years, apart from as a storage space, due to the asbestos contamination.

On the plus side, it does provide level access from street level, albeit down a gloomy corridor.

This means limited opening hours and visitor numbers.

Curator Alex Roberts, however, believes such challenges suit a show she has aptly titled G.R.I.T. That’s short for Gestural, Reflective and Inquiring Tales.

“When I was in London, I had loads of shows in random warehouses where you just had to work with the space,” she remembers.

Curator Alex Roberts in the main exhibition space with some of the work. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

“Here, the light creates moments of quiet for each artist. And there are little nooks and crannies that give the title its double meaning – the grit of survival, being a painter in these times.”

A taste of Berlin art world in Dundee

GRIT showcases works from 14 artists with individual styles based across Europe, from the UK to Belarus.

For Alex, they all share an immediacy that comes from their brushwork.

The exhibition relies on natural light as there is no working electricity. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

As well as an artist based partly in Berlin herself, Alex is drawing lecturer at DJCAD, splitting her time between the two cities where GRIT is showing.

Having moved to Dundee three years ago, she is starting to find herself putting down roots by the Tay and enjoying the balance between those two communities.

“You’ve got two really interesting places that are culturally curious,” she says. “You’ve got space to be creative and they’re both real.”

G.R.I.T. runs until 12 October with an series of accompanying events including online talk on Friday September 27. Free ticketed entry via paintinggrit.com

