How Carnoustie gran’s adorable Shih Tzu ‘healed her broken heart’

Gran-of-two Lynda Morrison shares the story of how her incredibly cute and cuddly Shih Tzu Teddy B helped heal her broken heart.

Adorable Shih Tzu Teddy B with owner Lynda Morrison in Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford.
By Gayle Ritchie

‘Teddy B is just an adorable little dog.

He’s never far from my side. When I’m not well he’ll just lie on the bed beside me. He’s a great companion.

I said I’d never have another dog when my tiny 10 and a half year old Shih Tzu, Boo, died – that was just over a year ago.

She died in my arms in the middle of the night and it was so unexpected.

Lynda Morrison’s Shih Tzu Boo died in September 2023. Image: Supplied.

Boo had developed a heart murmur but she showed no physical signs of having one.

The vet had said there was a good chance it would never affect her.

I was heartbroken when Boo died

So when she died, I was devastated beyond measure. I was absolutely heartbroken.

I live alone and I’ve got some mobility issues, so it was hard to be on my own without her.

I went out one day and when I came home, I couldn’t bear the empty house.

So my daughter and I went to look at some Shih Tzu puppies about a month after Boo had died.

As soon as I picked up Teddy B and cuddled him, that was it.

Lynda Morrison's cute Shih Tzu Teddy B has cured her heartbreak. Image: Kim Cessford.
I didn’t think I could love any dog as much as Boo but he’s utterly delightful.

He’s got such a cute wee personality.

Teddy B has healed my heart

He’s healed my broken heart. He’s just so loving.

So why did I call him Teddy B? Well, the B stands for Boomer – a springer spaniel I had who died two years ago at the age of 15.

I still miss him dearly. He was such a gentle, lovely boy.

A photo of springer spaniel Boomer and Lynda’s daughter Molly. Image: Supplied.

Initially I thought about calling him Boomer after him, but Boomer was a big dog, so I thought I’d call him Teddy Boomer. These days he just gets called Teddy B.

I wanted a boy thinking – well, at least I won’t be comparing him to Boo. Teddy B is totally different – a different colour and everything.

He’s 13 months old now and just the best company.

Lovable Shih Tzu Teddy B. Image: Kim Cessford.
My son and daughter have both got dogs and Teddy B loves them. Teddy’s the boss of both of them – even though he’s the little one.

My daughter Penny has a golden Labrador and my son Steven has a French bulldog.

They’ll play wild together for ages. It’s a joy to watch!

Mobility issues mean I can’t walk far

So what about me? I’m a gran-of-two and mum-of-three and I live in Carnoustie.

I’m also an ex-patient of the now-disgraced Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel and suffer from a spinal condition cauda equina syndrome.

I had to retire early from my job as a pupil support assistant in Arbroath due to ill health.

Lynda Morrison says her Shih Tzu Teddy B has healed her broken heart. Image: Kim Cessford.
I can’t walk far so I’ve had a dog walker for Teddy B since he was about 14 weeks old.

That means he’s always been around dogs of all shapes and sizes – and he really is the most sociable dog.

He gets on with everyone – even the huge, horse-sized dogs!

Who walks Teddy B?

His dog walker – Anita Low at Mutts Struts – deserves a lot of praise for how Teddy B has turned out.

She’s been a great help. She takes him for miles and miles and tires him out. He’s an energetic wee boy!

Check out Shih Tzu Teddy B's cheeky wee face! Image: Kim Cessford.
At the end of the day, Teddy B gets to come home to me for a cuddle.

He’s the best wee dog and I love him ever so much.

He brings happiness into my life every single day.

 

Conversation