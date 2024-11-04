How Carnoustie gran’s adorable Shih Tzu ‘healed her broken heart’

‘Teddy B is just an adorable little dog.
He’s never far from my side. When I’m not well he’ll just lie on the bed beside me. He’s a great companion.
I said I’d never have another dog when my tiny 10 and a half year old Shih Tzu, Boo, died – that was just over a year ago.
She died in my arms in the middle of the night and it was so unexpected.
Boo had developed a heart murmur but she showed no physical signs of having one.
The vet had said there was a good chance it would never affect her.
I was heartbroken when Boo died
So when she died, I was devastated beyond measure. I was absolutely heartbroken.
I live alone and I’ve got some mobility issues, so it was hard to be on my own without her.
I went out one day and when I came home, I couldn’t bear the empty house.
So my daughter and I went to look at some Shih Tzu puppies about a month after Boo had died.
As soon as I picked up Teddy B and cuddled him, that was it.
I didn’t think I could love any dog as much as Boo but he’s utterly delightful.
He’s got such a cute wee personality.
Teddy B has healed my heart
He’s healed my broken heart. He’s just so loving.
So why did I call him Teddy B? Well, the B stands for Boomer – a springer spaniel I had who died two years ago at the age of 15.
I still miss him dearly. He was such a gentle, lovely boy.
Initially I thought about calling him Boomer after him, but Boomer was a big dog, so I thought I’d call him Teddy Boomer. These days he just gets called Teddy B.
I wanted a boy thinking – well, at least I won’t be comparing him to Boo. Teddy B is totally different – a different colour and everything.
He’s 13 months old now and just the best company.
My son and daughter have both got dogs and Teddy B loves them. Teddy’s the boss of both of them – even though he’s the little one.
My daughter Penny has a golden Labrador and my son Steven has a French bulldog.
They’ll play wild together for ages. It’s a joy to watch!
Mobility issues mean I can’t walk far
So what about me? I’m a gran-of-two and mum-of-three and I live in Carnoustie.
I’m also an ex-patient of the now-disgraced Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel and suffer from a spinal condition cauda equina syndrome.
I had to retire early from my job as a pupil support assistant in Arbroath due to ill health.
I can’t walk far so I’ve had a dog walker for Teddy B since he was about 14 weeks old.
That means he’s always been around dogs of all shapes and sizes – and he really is the most sociable dog.
He gets on with everyone – even the huge, horse-sized dogs!
Who walks Teddy B?
His dog walker – Anita Low at Mutts Struts – deserves a lot of praise for how Teddy B has turned out.
She’s been a great help. She takes him for miles and miles and tires him out. He’s an energetic wee boy!
At the end of the day, Teddy B gets to come home to me for a cuddle.
He’s the best wee dog and I love him ever so much.
He brings happiness into my life every single day.
