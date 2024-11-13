The Best Betting Apps in the UK: Top Mobile Bookmakers Reviewed by BestBettingSites.co.uk

The expert team at bestbettingsites.co.uk have ranked and reviewed the top mobile bookmakers available to players on both Android and iOS based on key factors including their welcome offers, market variety, app features and user experience.

This review will help you find the perfect betting app for your needs. Remember to gamble responsibly and within your means.

Gambling involves risk and you must not gamble with funds you can’t afford to lose. It should not be undertaken as a solution to any financial difficulty. It is worth remembering the phrase: the house always wins. All gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Please gamble responsibly. BeGambleAware.org.

Betting sites listed here may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

The Top 10 Betting Apps in the UK

The 10 bookmaker apps listed below have been expertly tested, reviewed, and ranked to help you find one that offers what you’re looking for.

Reviews of The Best Mobile Bookmakers

1. 10bet

Welcome Offer : 100% up to £50 deposit match*

Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer Sports Markets: 18+ including football, tennis, basketball, and more

18+ including football, tennis, basketball, and more Live Streaming: Yes

Yes Best For: Top football betting odds and markets

If you’re looking for the best betting app, 10bet’s mobile offering is hard to beat. It matches their excellent website bonus – deposit £50 and they’ll double it – but it’s the app itself that shines.

Everything loads quickly, placing bets is super smooth, and the live betting feature makes it easy to get deposit money while you’re watching the game.

Whether you’re into football, racing, or pretty much any other sport, having 10bet in your pocket means you’ll never miss out on good odds.

2. Betfred

Welcome Offer: Bet £10 get £50 in free bets*

Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer Sports Markets: 20+ including horse racing, football, and greyhounds

20+ including horse racing, football, and greyhounds Live Streaming: Yes

Yes Best For: Excellent welcome bonus for new players

For betting on your phone, Betfred’s app is right up there with the best. Their welcome offer really stands out – bet £10 and you’ll get £50 in free bets split between regular and accumulator bets, so you can try a bit of everything.

The app itself is a breeze to use, everything’s laid out clearly, and their Bet Builder feature is perfect for when you want to get creative with your football bets. Plus, with features like Double and Treble Odds on certain markets, you can get some serious value right from your pocket.

3. Bet365

Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets*

Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer Sports Markets: Massive range, covering almost every sport imaginable

Massive range, covering almost every sport imaginable Live Streaming: Yes

Yes Best For: The widest range of markets, top-notch features, and a trusted brand

Bet365’s app really lives up to its ‘Never Ordinary’ tagline. Their welcome offer is straightforward – bet £10 and get £30 in free bets – but it’s the app itself that makes it one of the best around.

You can bet on pretty much anything, and their live streaming is brilliant – just log in and you can watch thousands of events right on your phone. Worth downloading just for the in-play betting alone, as everything updates instantly and you get over 20,000 odds boosts every month to play with.

4. Grosvenor Sports

*New customers. Max £10(Exc PayPal). 100% Odds Boost token. T&Cs apply.

Welcome Offer: Double the odds on your first bet (max stake £10)*

Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer Sports Markets: Diverse range, including football, horse racing, tennis, and more

Diverse range, including football, horse racing, tennis, and more Live Streaming: Yes

Yes Best For: Experienced players looking to boost their first bet

Grosvenor Sport’s app takes a different approach to their welcome offer – instead of the usual free bets, they’ll double the odds on your first bet up to £10, which can mean much bigger returns if you pick a winner.

The app itself is really clean and simple to use, with their Bet Builder making it easy to create your own custom bets. Plus, if you’re into horse racing, you can stream all UK and Irish races right from your phone. A solid choice if you want something a bit different from the usual betting apps.

5. BetVictor

Welcome Offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets*

Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer Sports Markets: Diverse range, including football, horse racing, and cricket

Diverse range, including football, horse racing, and cricket Live Streaming: Yes

Yes Best For: A well-rounded betting experience

BetVictor’s app has really stepped things up – they’re now offering £50 in bonuses when you bet £10 through the app, which is more generous than their website welcome offer.

The app itself is slick and quick to use, with some nice extra features like their Spin to Win wheel and Lucky Dip for when you want to try something different. The #PriceItUp bet builder is really handy too, letting you create your own custom bets in just a few taps.

6. Fitzdares

Welcome Offer: Bet £50 get £25 in free bets + 10 free spins*

Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer Sports Markets: Includes football, horse racing, basketball and more

Includes football, horse racing, basketball and more Live Streaming: Yes

Yes Best for: Punters who appreciate a personalised touch and unique features.

Fitzdares brings that exclusive members’ club feel to their betting app. Sure, you get £25 in free bets and 10 free spins when you bet £50, but it’s the personal touch that makes it special – your own betting number means you’re treated more like a member than just another customer.

The app itself looks super sleek, with detailed racecards for every UK and Irish race, and they’re particularly good if you’re serious about your horse racing betting.

7. Ladbrokes

Welcome Offer: Bet £5 Get £20 in free bets*

Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer Sports Markets: Extensive range, covering all major sports and events

Extensive range, covering all major sports and events Live Streaming: Yes

Yes Best For: Excellent customer service and a user-friendly platform

Ladbrokes keeps mobile betting nice and simple – stick a fiver down and they’ll give you £20 in free bets to get started.

Their app is straightforward to use, with features like ‘Superior Acca’ for boosted odds on multiple bets and a free-to-play ‘Predict Three’ game where you can win £100 cash.

Plus, if you’re into building your own bets, everything’s laid out clearly and you can boost the odds on pretty much any sport you fancy.

8. Coral

Welcome Offer: Bet £5 get £20 in free bets*

Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer Sports Markets: Extensive range, covering all major sports and events

Extensive range, covering all major sports and events Live Streaming: Yes

Yes Best For: Punters seeking a user-friendly platform, generous welcome bonus, and a wide variety of betting options

Coral’s app comes with all the features you’d expect from one of the UK’s biggest bookies – bet £5 and they’ll give you £20 in free bets to get started.

What makes it stand out is its ‘Shake Up’ rewards that give you free daily bonuses just for using the app, plus their free Super Series games where you can win up to £25K on racing or £100 on football.

The app runs smoothly and everything’s easy to find, whether you’re placing a quick bet or following your live bets.

9. All British Sports

Welcome Offer: 10% cashback on all lost bets + Acca boost on all football bets*

Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer Sports Markets: 32+ sports, including football, horse racing, tennis, cricket, and more

32+ sports, including football, horse racing, tennis, cricket, and more Live Streaming: No

No Best For: Punters who enjoy accumulator bets and appreciate cashback on losses

All British Sports app doesn’t offer players free bets, instead, you get 10% cashback on any bets that lose, which means you’ll always get something back even when luck’s not on your side.

The app is as easy to use as the other bookmakers on this list, especially for football betting where they boost the odds on all your accumulators. It’s also a nice touch having over 500 different games in there too, perfect for when you fancy a quick spin between matches.

10. Spreadex

Welcome Offer: Bet £25 get £50 in free bets*

Payment Methods: Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer

Debit card, e-wallet, online bank transfer Sports Markets: 19+ including football, horse racing, tennis, and more

19+ including football, horse racing, tennis, and more Live Streaming: Yes

Yes Best For: Experienced bettors looking for both fixed odds and spread betting.

Spreadex offers players both regular betting and spread betting in the same app. Their welcome deal is pretty good too – bet £25 and you’ll get £50 in free bets to try both styles out.

The app packs in thousands of football markets, and its Cash Out feature lets you take control of your bets in three different ways while the game’s still on.

Top Betting App by Sport

Best App for Football Betting: 10bet

If you mainly bet on football, 10bet‘s app is hard to beat. Their welcome offer is a nice touch – they’ll match whatever you put in up to £50.

The app is super quick when you’re betting during matches, and they’ve got markets for pretty much every league going.

Chuck in their accumulator boosts and the free £5 in-play bet you get for every £40 wagered on football, and you’re onto a winner.

Best App for Horse Racing: Fitzdares

Fitzdares’ app has detailed racecards that tell you everything you need to know about every runner in every UK and Irish race, and their odds are usually spot on.

What makes them one of the best is how they treat their customers – you get your own betting number for that old-school bookie feel, plus Best Odds Guaranteed on all races.

Best App for Tennis Betting: Fitzdares

Tennis fans should check out Fitzdares‘ app. You get 30% extra on winning tennis accumulators and 10% of your money back on any in-play tennis bets that lose.

That’s perfect whether you’re betting before or during matches. The app streams loads of tournaments live, so you can quickly get bets on during those fast-moving tennis matches.

Best App for Cricket Betting: bet365

If you’re into cricket betting, Bet365‘s app is on another level. Their live streaming is brilliant for cricket – you can watch tons of matches right on your phone, and the in-play betting updates instantly so you never miss out when the action heats up.

They cover everything from Test matches to T20 tournaments around the world, usually with better odds than most bookies.

Best App for Free Bets

If you’re looking for regular free bets, Betfred‘s app is miles ahead of the competition. Their welcome offer is properly generous – bet just £10 and they’ll give you £50 in free bets (split between £30 for regular bets and £20 for accumulators).

That’s already great, but they keep the freebies coming with regular ‘Double Delight’ offers on football and price boosts across all sports. Plus, their free-to-play games give you a chance to win more free bets.

Factors Used to Rank the Top Betting Apps

The expert team at bestbettingsites.co.uk thoroughly evaluated each bookmaker across multiple ranking factors to ensure a fair, comprehensive, and up-to-date comparison of its app.

Here's what they focused on when ranking the top betting apps:

Here’s what they focused on when ranking the top betting apps:

App Design and User Experience

A good betting app needs to be easy to use – finding your bets, placing them, and getting your money out should be hassle-free. The best apps keep everything simple, with all the important stuff just a tap or two away.

Speed and Performance

Nobody wants an app that crashes when they’re trying to place a bet. The top apps load quickly and work smoothly, even during big matches when everyone’s trying to place bets at once.

Mobile Betting Features

The best apps come packed with handy extras like quick bets and cash-out options. Things like getting notifications when your team scores or being able to build your own bet make betting on your phone much easier.

Live Betting and Streaming

Being able to bet while watching the action is a big deal these days. The top-rated apps let you watch different sports live and make it super easy to get bets on quickly when the action’s happening.

App Exclusive Offers

Some bookies give you better bonuses just for using their app. The focus here was on finding proper offers that give you something extra, not just flashy deals with loads of small print.

App Security

When you’re betting on your phone, keeping your money and details safe is crucial. That’s why only apps from properly licensed UK bookies with solid security made the list.

What to Look for in a Betting App

Finding the right sports betting app is crucial for a rewarding experience. Here’s what matters most when you’re deciding:

Easy-to-use design and quick navigation

Fast loading times and reliable performance

Handy betting features like quick bets and cash-out

Good quality live streaming and in-play betting

Extra bonuses for mobile users

Strong security features and UK gambling license

Push notifications for your bets and scores

Want to compare the top apps with their desktop sites? Check out the reviews and rankings from the same team for the best betting sites in the UK.

Remember to Always Gamble Responsibly

All of the above-recommended bookmakers offer responsible gambling tools and resources within the app. These sites promote safe and enjoyable betting practices.

Always gamble within your means and set strict limits on time and money spent. If you feel gambling is negatively impacting your life, seek help immediately.

Remember, betting should never be seen as a solution to financial problems.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones, or visit the following free gambling addiction resources: www.gamstop.co.uk, www.gamcare.org.uk, www.begambleaware.org