Dundee burlesque artist Tequila Diamond reveals why sexy is ‘a skill’

Tequila Diamond turned to the art of burlesque after struggling with body confidence issues.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and felt self-conscious about her glucose sensor being on show at all times.

“I started off hating that people knew there was something wrong with me just by looking at me,” she reveals.

“My other physical health issues can’t be seen from the outside but burlesque really helped me embrace them.”

Tequila – who asked us not to reveal her real name – runs Dundee-based burlesque company Marvelesque.

The focus, she says, is on body-positivity and inclusivity through performance and teaching.

“Most people are body conscious, but learning how to move your body in a way that looks sexy, learning that sexy is a skill – and not always a natural trait – can help so many people to feel positive about themselves,” she reflects.

Is burlesque for everyone?

What, for those who do not have a clue, is burlesque?

Tequila describes it as “the performance art of the tease”.

“It takes a lot of different forms but generally it’s a sort of tongue-in-cheek dance or performance that includes some sort of tease or reveal,” she explains.

“Sometimes it’s all glitz and glamour and boas and feather fans, and sometimes it’s dressing up as a sexy ghost and having a laugh with the audience.”

What does Tequila do?

Former Monifieth High School pupil Tequila choreographs and teaches routines in classes as well as performing and producing herself.

“Sometimes that means big stage and bright lights and sometimes it’s a smaller walk-around style thing,” she adds.

“We also do body-positive burlesque photoshoots that I organise.”

So what kind of people are in the Marvelesque community?

Tequila says they range from 18 to 80, and hail from all backgrounds.

“Honestly, we get everyone!” she beams. “We’ve seen the most unlikely friendships form and helped the most shy people express themselves.

“As long as you’re happy to embrace this chaotic community of friendly weirdos, we’ll embrace you.”

Sessions are guaranteed to be filled with fun and laughter; nobody takes themselves too seriously.

Tell us about the costumes?

But what about the outfits? Are there stilettos? Corsets? Feathers?

“There can be!” says Tequila. “A lot of those traditional burlesque elements are still very prominent and we’ll teach people how to play around with a corset or feathers or boas or whatever.

“But a lot of other styles of dance and costume get incorporated into modern burlesque, too.

“We’ll often have a theme – like musicals, Halloween or classic – that dictate the vibe and the type of costumes and props.”

The costumes, says Tequila, are “crazy”. And her spare time can be spent making them.

“I started off buying a lot of costumes and rhinestoning a thing or two.

“Now, I’ve expanded my sewing skills and make a lot of the costumes either from scratch or very near.

“Everything gets glitzed and glammed with rhinestones, fringing and all the sparkle!

“I’ve been making giant organza boas, head dresses, skirts, pants, gloves – you name it!”

How has burlesque helped?

What benefits has Tequila, who studied health and social care at Dundee and Angus College, reaped since she became obsessed with burlesque?

“I’m much happier with myself,” she muses. “I’m not a small girl but I’m confident with my size.

“Teaching has been one of the best things I’ve done and continues to be a highlight of my week.

“I’ve met some of the best humans in the world through burlesque and for that I feel really lucky!”

While Marvelesque tends to lean towards women, Tequila, whose fiance comperes shows, says burlesque is a “very diverse community”, with performers of all shapes, sizes, genders and backgrounds.

The company, she says, offers a welcoming space to explore the art of burlesque, build confidence, and celebrate self-expression.

Marvelesque puts on three major shows annually – including Dundee Burlesque Festival – and a few smaller ones at venues across the city.

They also perform across the country, including at Edinburgh Fringe.