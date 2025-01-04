Dundee burlesque artist Tequila Diamond reveals why sexy is ‘a skill’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Dundee burlesque artist Tequila Diamond reveals why sexy is ‘a skill’

Burlesque performer Tequila Diamond says the performance art helped her combat a lack of body confidence - and enabled her to embrace her health issues.

Dundee-based burlesque artist Tequila Diamond.
Dundee-based burlesque artist Tequila Diamond. Image: Steve MacDougall.
By Gayle Ritchie

Tequila Diamond turned to the art of burlesque after struggling with body confidence issues.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and felt self-conscious about her glucose sensor being on show at all times.

“I started off hating that people knew there was something wrong with me just by looking at me,” she reveals.

“My other physical health issues can’t be seen from the outside but burlesque really helped me embrace them.”

Tequila Diamond runs Dundee burlesque company Marvelesque
Tequila Diamond runs Dundee burlesque company Marvelesque. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Tequila – who asked us not to reveal her real name – runs Dundee-based burlesque company Marvelesque.

The focus, she says, is on body-positivity and inclusivity through performance and teaching.

“Most people are body conscious, but learning how to move your body in a way that looks sexy, learning that sexy is a skill – and not always a natural trait – can help so many people to feel positive about themselves,” she reflects.

Is burlesque for everyone?

What, for those who do not have a clue, is burlesque?

Tequila describes it as “the performance art of the tease”.

Dundee burlesque performer Tequila Diamond struts her stuff.
Dundee burlesque performer Tequila Diamond struts her stuff. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“It takes a lot of different forms but generally it’s a sort of tongue-in-cheek dance or performance that includes some sort of tease or reveal,” she explains.

“Sometimes it’s all glitz and glamour and boas and feather fans, and sometimes it’s dressing up as a sexy ghost and having a laugh with the audience.”

What does Tequila do?

Former Monifieth High School pupil Tequila choreographs and teaches routines in classes as well as performing and producing herself.

“Sometimes that means big stage and bright lights and sometimes it’s a smaller walk-around style thing,” she adds.

“We also do body-positive burlesque photoshoots that I organise.”

'Sexy is a skill', says Dundee burlesque artist Tequila Diamond. Image: Steve MacDougall.
‘Sexy is a skill’, says Dundee burlesque artist Tequila Diamond. Image: Steve MacDougall.

So what kind of people are in the Marvelesque community?

Tequila says they range from 18 to 80, and hail from all backgrounds.

“Honestly, we get everyone!” she beams. “We’ve seen the most unlikely friendships form and helped the most shy people express themselves.

“As long as you’re happy to embrace this chaotic community of friendly weirdos, we’ll embrace you.”

Sessions are guaranteed to be filled with fun and laughter; nobody takes themselves too seriously.

Tell us about the costumes?

But what about the outfits? Are there stilettos? Corsets? Feathers?

“There can be!” says Tequila. “A lot of those traditional burlesque elements are still very prominent and we’ll teach people how to play around with a corset or feathers or boas or whatever.

“But a lot of other styles of dance and costume get incorporated into modern burlesque, too.

“We’ll often have a theme – like musicals, Halloween or classic – that dictate the vibe and the type of costumes and props.”

Tequila Diamond is all about body confidence. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The costumes, says Tequila, are “crazy”. And her spare time can be spent making them.

“I started off buying a lot of costumes and rhinestoning a thing or two.

“Now, I’ve expanded my sewing skills and make a lot of the costumes either from scratch or very near.

“Everything gets glitzed and glammed with rhinestones, fringing and all the sparkle!

“I’ve been making giant organza boas, head dresses, skirts, pants, gloves – you name it!”

How has burlesque helped?

What benefits has Tequila, who studied health and social care at Dundee and Angus College, reaped since she became obsessed with burlesque?

“I’m much happier with myself,” she muses. “I’m not a small girl but I’m confident with my size.

“Teaching has been one of the best things I’ve done and continues to be a highlight of my week.

“I’ve met some of the best humans in the world through burlesque and for that I feel really lucky!”

Members of Marvelesque.
Members of Marveleqsue. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

While Marvelesque tends to lean towards women, Tequila, whose fiance comperes shows, says burlesque is a “very diverse community”, with performers of all shapes, sizes, genders and backgrounds.

The company, she says, offers a welcoming space to explore the art of burlesque, build confidence, and celebrate self-expression.

Marvelesque puts on three major shows annually – including Dundee Burlesque Festival – and a few smaller ones at venues across the city.

They also perform across the country, including at Edinburgh Fringe.

