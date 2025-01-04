Fife’s Bunnet Stane: Tales of heartbreak and murder at curious rock formation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife’s Bunnet Stane: Tales of heartbreak and murder at curious rock formation

While legends claims the Bunnet Stane served as a Pictish king's tombstone or a Druids' altar, a tragic love story is linked to a cave beneath.

Gayle explores the Bunnet Stane in Fife.
Gayle explores the Bunnet Stane in Fife. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

Darkness is falling as I set off on a mission to find one of Scotland’s weirdest rock formations – the Bunnet Stane.

It’s shaped like a giant, otherworldly mushroom that’s been turned to stone.

It balances, precariously, on a slim sandstone stalk, and sits on the lower slopes of West Lomond in Fife.

I’d long been curious to see the bizarre looking bunnet (or bonnet), having seen striking photos of it plastered all over social media.

How do you get there?

Once I’ve parked in a small layby next to the Scottish Water building on the minor road between Strathmiglo and Wester Balgedie, I head through a gate and onto a grassy path that runs alongside a dry stane dyke.

The grassy track leading to the Bunnet Stane, with a great view of West Lomond ahead.
The grassy track leading to the Bunnet Stane, with a great view of West Lomond ahead. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Fantastic views of West Lomond loom in front of me, but I stick to the edge of the field, mindful of the fact there could be livestock at large.

After about 20 minutes, I cross over a wooden stile into another field, and carry on upwards.

Very soon, the distinctive – and completely bizarre – form of the Bunnet Stane comes into view.

The curious Bunnet Stane. Image: Alan Rowan.

It’s like something out of a fairy-tale book: I fully expect goblins, elves and sprites to be hosting parties beneath the ‘mushroom’ cap.

Should you climb the Bunnet Stane?

Having seen photos of brave – or perhaps foolhardy – people standing on top of the bunnet, I consider, for about five seconds, clambering up there.

I reckon you’d need to leap across the gap that separates the flat outcrop and the bunnet.

The Bunnet Stane at twilight
The Bunnet Stane at twilight. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I’m not a fan of heights – and I’m not great at rock climbing – so I decide, wisely, to avoid trying.

Instead, I wander around the elevated ‘table’ of rock supporting the bunnet.

How was the Bunnet Stane formed?

So how did the Bunnet Stane, which measures around four metres in diameter, and is perched on a thin column of rock, come to be here?

It’s made of grey sandstone and sits upon one of the calciferous sandstone outcrops of old red sandstone soot that exist around the base of the Lomond Hills.

Gayle checks out the Bunnet Stane.
Gayle checks out the Bunnet Stane. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There are various intriguing theories about its origins, with legends claiming that the rock served as a Pictish king’s tombstone or a Druids’ altar.

However, the rock’s unique, warped look is most likely just the result of natural weathering and erosion – the effects of wind, water and ice – over millennia.

Gayle at the Bunnet Stane.
Gayle at the Bunnet Stane. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Its location offers breath-taking, panoramic views of Fife’s rolling hills and countryside – I reckon I might head back here for a picnic in summer.

With the light fading fast, I decide to stroll back down the hill, but not before I’ve circled round the quirky feature.

What is the Maiden’s Bower?

It’s at this point that I discover a small chamber carved into rock beneath the Bunnet Stane. I had no idea!

An old, weathered information board tells me this is the Maiden’s Bower.

Local legends tells the tale of a ‘sorrowful’ young woman, or maiden, who hid here following the murder of her lover.

Gayle checks out the Maiden's Bower.
Gayle checks out the Maiden’s Bower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The story goes that the girl had fallen head over heels with a young lad from a rival family.

The couple regularly met here, in this secret chamber.

However, as with most tragic romances, the lad was ambushed and killed by the maiden’s henchmen as he headed up for their tryst once dark night.

The heartbroken lass fell into mourning, and lived the rest of her life, like a hermit, in this tiny cave.

Make a wish

It’s said that she is buried beneath the Bunnet Stane, and that if you are “pure in heart” that any wish you make in the cave will be granted within a year.

I can’t resist popping inside the chamber for a peek, and yes, of course, I close my eyes and make a wish.

I won’t reveal what my wish is – but no, it hasn’t come true yet. There’s still plenty of time…

Inside the Maiden's Bower.
Inside the Maiden’s Bower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The tragic love story is, of course, the romantic version of the cave’s origins.

But there are other theories which have been deemed more realistic.

The less romantic theories

A more likely explanation is that the cave was the first excavation (the ‘maiden bore’) of a 19th Century geological survey, or that it was created as a bothy for shepherds or farm workers.

Whatever the reality – and I much prefer the doomed love legend – the Maiden’s Bower is a pretty fascinating place.

Entrance to the Maiden's Bower.
Entrance to the Maiden’s Bower. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The walls inside boast grooves, notches and small ‘platforms’ which may have been used to divide the space into areas for sleeping or storage.

The remnants of an iron fire grate and a ventilation chimney are also in evidence.

An archaeological visit to the cave in 2022 notes “pick marks” of the “quarriers” who created it, and evidence of part of a frame of “what must have been a substantial wooden door”.

Was it a shed for explosives?

The author of a newsletter, following the visit, suggests that the cave was constructed to act as a “secure store or magazine (building) for gunpowder or other explosives”.

The reasoning? It’s located in a landscape which boasts numerous 18th and 19th Century quarries and limekilns.

Gayle hangs out at the base of the Bunnet Stane - before discovering the Maiden's Bower beneath.
Gayle hangs out at the base of the Bunnet Stane – before discovering the Maiden’s Bower beneath. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The report states: “In this context the hole in the north-west corner of the roof, if it
was an original feature, was probably a vent, adequate ventilation being a requirement
for any explosive store.

“This may also explain the five small holes that have been drilled through the north side of the cave.”

The earliest known reference to the cave is 1823, when a Reverend Small
mentioned it.

Opportunity to walk West Lomond

It’s a peaceful spot – great for meditation – but I need to hurry back to my car before I’m plunged into total pitch black.

If you’ve got the time, the energy and the right equipment, you can continue walking uphill from the Bunnet Stone to conquer West Lomond.

You can walk up to West Lomond from the Bunnet Stane. Image: Alan Rowan.

A steep path climbs up the 522m peak, which is the highest point in Fife.

I decide to leave that for another day.

The Bunnet Stane walk is, in itself, a fantastic way to blow off any festering festive cobwebs.

