Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024

Dozens of leisure and culture staff across Tayside and Fife were victims of physical and verbal attacks while at work last year.

New figures show that in 2024, 50 “abusive” incidents were recorded at public venues such as swimming pools, indoor football pitches and gyms in Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and Dundee.

Staff at local theatres, galleries and even libraries were also targets for aggressive behaviour.

The highest number of incidents took place in Angus, with 20 leisure and culture employees subjected to either physical or verbal assaults – up more than 50% from 13 in 2019.

The data obtained by Freedom of Information revealed that two of the Angusalive incidents were logged as “sexual aggression”, one as “misogyny” and one as the result of “substance misuse”.

Meanwhile, 14 incidents were recorded at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, 10 at Leisure & Culture Dundee and five at Perth and Kinross’s Live Active Leisure in 2024.

The Fife body reported 13 verbal assaults and 1 physical attack, its Dundee equivalent reported 9 incidents of “verbal aggression” and said one member of staff had been “threatened” with violence, and in Perth and Kinross four staff were verbally assaulted and one employee physically hurt when a customer grabbed their arm.

Perth and Kinross’s Live Active Leisure revealed that two recent incidents involved heated disputes over swimming pool rules and football pitch access.

Previous years have seen youngsters “lashing out” at sports coaches, the Live Active figures also show.

The figures come as assaults on public sector workers – notably teachers and hospital staff – continue to rise across the country.

Staff bearing brunt of public dissatisfaction

North East Conservative MSP Maurice Golden branded the attacks “absolutely appalling”.

He said: “No one should have to go to work and face verbal or physical assault.

“The vast majority of people at sports facilities, libraries and galleries are respectful and wouldn’t think about acting deplorably. But it does seem like these staff are being placed in an impossible position.”

The Tory politician voiced concern that budget cuts could make matters worse, adding: “Any more SNP cuts to funding will make it even harder for councils and leisure trusts to deliver public services.

“When ghastly cuts are visited on public facilities, it’s the staff who have to bear the brunt of public dissatisfaction.

“And whether it’s the threat to municipal golf in Dundee or the offloading of museums in Angus, there has certainly been a lot of that dissent.”

Zero-tolerance approach

An Angusalive spokesperson said: “At Angusalive, the safety and wellbeing of our staff are a major priority. We are committed to ensuring a safe working environment across all our facilities and services and any incidents of physical or verbal abuse, as well as workplace injuries, are treated with the utmost seriousness.

“We regularly review our practices to ensure our staff are supported and protected in their roles. Any reported incidents are thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action is taken where required.”

The spokesperson added that the body believes the 2024 increase was in part down to a “change in the recording process due to staff training to create awareness”.

A Leisure & Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for our staff and have a zero-tolerance approach to physical and verbal abuse.”