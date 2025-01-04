Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024

Physical and verbal assaults on staff were recorded at public venues such as swimming pools, indoor football pitches and gyms across the region

By Kirsten Johnson
two people in gym gear arguing
Leisure and culture trusts say they have a 'zero tolerance' approach as new figures show shocking tally of assaults. Image: Shutterstock

Dozens of leisure and culture staff across Tayside and Fife were victims of physical and verbal attacks while at work last year.

New figures show that in 2024, 50 “abusive” incidents were recorded at public venues such as swimming pools, indoor football pitches and gyms in Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and Dundee.

Staff at local theatres, galleries and even libraries were also targets for aggressive behaviour.

Dundee Olympia swimming pool.
Disputes over swimming pool rules were cited as one of the triggers for abusive behaviour. Picture shows Dundee Olympia swimming pool.

The highest number of incidents took place in Angus, with 20 leisure and culture employees subjected to either physical or verbal assaults – up more than 50% from 13 in 2019.

The data obtained by Freedom of Information revealed that two of the Angusalive incidents were logged as “sexual aggression”, one as “misogyny” and one as the result of “substance misuse”.

Meanwhile, 14 incidents were recorded at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, 10 at Leisure & Culture Dundee and five at Perth and Kinross’s Live Active Leisure in 2024.

The Fife body reported 13 verbal assaults and 1 physical attack, its Dundee equivalent reported 9 incidents of “verbal aggression” and said one member of staff had been “threatened” with violence, and in Perth and Kinross four staff were verbally assaulted and one employee physically hurt when a customer grabbed their arm.

Personal trainer in gym
Gym staff have also been targeted. Image: Shutterstock

Perth and Kinross’s Live Active Leisure revealed that two recent incidents involved heated disputes over swimming pool rules and football pitch access.

Previous years have seen youngsters “lashing out” at sports coaches, the Live Active figures also show.

The figures come as assaults on public sector workers – notably teachers and hospital staff – continue to rise across the country.

Staff bearing brunt of public dissatisfaction

North East Conservative MSP Maurice Golden branded the attacks “absolutely appalling”.

He said: “No one should have to go to work and face verbal or physical assault.

“The vast majority of people at sports facilities, libraries and galleries are respectful and wouldn’t think about acting deplorably. But it does seem like these staff are being placed in an impossible position.”

MSP Maurice Golden
MSP Maurice Golden has called for greater staff protection as cuts hit

The Tory politician voiced concern that budget cuts could make matters worse, adding: “Any more SNP cuts to funding will make it even harder for councils and leisure trusts to deliver public services.

“When ghastly cuts are visited on public facilities, it’s the staff who have to bear the brunt of public dissatisfaction.

“And whether it’s the threat to municipal golf in Dundee or the offloading of museums in Angus, there has certainly been a lot of that dissent.”

Zero-tolerance approach

An Angusalive spokesperson said: “At Angusalive, the safety and wellbeing of our staff are a major priority. We are committed to ensuring a safe working environment across all our facilities and services and any incidents of physical or verbal abuse, as well as workplace injuries, are treated with the utmost seriousness.

“We regularly review our practices to ensure our staff are supported and protected in their roles. Any reported incidents are thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action is taken where required.”

The spokesperson added that the body believes the 2024 increase was in part down to a “change in the recording process due to staff training to create awareness”.

A Leisure & Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “We are committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for our staff and have a zero-tolerance approach to physical and verbal abuse.”

