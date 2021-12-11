Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The View singer Kyle Falconer cancels Glasgow gig after testing positive for Covid

By Steven Rae
December 11 2021, 3.01pm Updated: December 11 2021, 5.37pm
Kyle Falconer Covid gig
Kyle Falconer.

Dundee music star Kyle Falconer has cancelled a concert after being struck down with coronavirus.

The View frontman took to social media to announce the news.

The gig planned for this Sunday at Saint Luke’s in Glasgow will be arranged for a new date, the post said.

He didn’t indicate when he fell ill or how severe his symptoms are.

Kyle, who lives in Broughty Ferry, is currently on tour to promote his album No Love Songs for Laura.

The 34-year-old shot to fame as the guitarist and lead singer of The View.

They made their name with the release of the 2007 hit album Hats Off to the Buskers, with the album nominated for that year’s Mercury Prize.

Kyle Falconer Covid gig
Kyle shot to fame with The View.

The band is currently on a hiatus, with their last release titled Ropewalk, released in 2015.

His next date on the tour after the Glasgow concert is at La Belle Angele, Edinburgh, on March 11.

The postponement is the latest setback to the nighttime economy at the hands of Covid-19.

‘Potential tsunami’ of Omicron cases

Scotland is facing a “potential tsunami” of Omicron cases, with the variant likely to replace Delta as the dominant form of coronavirus within days, Nicola Sturgeon warned on Friday.

During the coronavirus briefing, the First Minister echoed the advice from Public Health Scotland that people should cancel or postpone any upcoming Christmas parties amid fears over the new Omicron variant.

One Dundee hotel boss says his business will lose up to £30,000 this festive season after the advice to cancel Christmas parties.

Hotel sees 100 cancellations in 24 hours

Taypark House in Dundee faced 100 cancellations in just 24 hours after the plea, which came due to rising coronavirus cases.

Another Scottish hotel boss revealed he has had 900 cancellations in just 48 hours amid the government’s pleas to delay Christmas parties.

With no official support on offer for the beleaguered hospitality industry, and many orders already bought and paid for, bosses are bracing themselves for the worst.

