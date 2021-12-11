The View singer Kyle Falconer cancels Glasgow gig after testing positive for Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee music star Kyle Falconer has cancelled a concert after being struck down with coronavirus.

The View frontman took to social media to announce the news.

The gig planned for this Sunday at Saint Luke’s in Glasgow will be arranged for a new date, the post said.

He didn’t indicate when he fell ill or how severe his symptoms are.

Kyle, who lives in Broughty Ferry, is currently on tour to promote his album No Love Songs for Laura.

The 34-year-old shot to fame as the guitarist and lead singer of The View.

They made their name with the release of the 2007 hit album Hats Off to the Buskers, with the album nominated for that year’s Mercury Prize.

The band is currently on a hiatus, with their last release titled Ropewalk, released in 2015.

His next date on the tour after the Glasgow concert is at La Belle Angele, Edinburgh, on March 11.

The postponement is the latest setback to the nighttime economy at the hands of Covid-19.

‘Potential tsunami’ of Omicron cases

Scotland is facing a “potential tsunami” of Omicron cases, with the variant likely to replace Delta as the dominant form of coronavirus within days, Nicola Sturgeon warned on Friday.

During the coronavirus briefing, the First Minister echoed the advice from Public Health Scotland that people should cancel or postpone any upcoming Christmas parties amid fears over the new Omicron variant.

One Dundee hotel boss says his business will lose up to £30,000 this festive season after the advice to cancel Christmas parties.

Hotel sees 100 cancellations in 24 hours

Taypark House in Dundee faced 100 cancellations in just 24 hours after the plea, which came due to rising coronavirus cases.

Another Scottish hotel boss revealed he has had 900 cancellations in just 48 hours amid the government’s pleas to delay Christmas parties.

With no official support on offer for the beleaguered hospitality industry, and many orders already bought and paid for, bosses are bracing themselves for the worst.