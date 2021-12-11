Motorcyclist rushed to Ninewells after two-vehicle crash at city industrial estate next to Aldi By Steven Rae December 11 2021, 3.24pm Updated: December 11 2021, 5.16pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been rushed to hospital after a road crash in Perth today. The incident took place around midday at the Inveralmond Industrial Estate, near to the Aldi store, with a motorcyclist injured following a collision with a car. The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital. (Library image). A spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 12pm on Saturday December 11 following the report of a road crash involving a car and motorbike at Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth. “Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment of injuries.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called but did not attend as they were not needed. More from The Courier Man reported after two-car crash involving mini bus near Lochgelly Two people in hospital after crash closes A92 near Cowdenbeath Main road between Coupar Angus and Dundee blocked after crash Two taken to hospital after crash on busy Arbroath road