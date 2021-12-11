Motorcyclist rushed to Ninewells after two-vehicle crash at city industrial estate next to Aldi

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been rushed to hospital after a road crash in Perth today.

The incident took place around midday at the Inveralmond Industrial Estate, near to the Aldi store, with a motorcyclist injured following a collision with a car.

A spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 12pm on Saturday December 11 following the report of a road crash involving a car and motorbike at Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment of injuries.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called but did not attend as they were not needed.