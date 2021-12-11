Motorcyclist rushed to Ninewells after two-vehicle crash at city industrial estate next to Aldi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Motorcyclist rushed to Ninewells after two-vehicle crash at city industrial estate next to Aldi

By Steven Rae
December 11 2021, 3.24pm Updated: December 11 2021, 5.16pm
Perth crash Inveralmond Aldi

A man has been rushed to hospital after a road crash in Perth today.

The incident took place around midday at the Inveralmond Industrial Estate, near to the Aldi store, with a motorcyclist injured following a collision with a car.

Perth crash Inveralmond Aldi
The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital. (Library image).

A spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 12pm on Saturday December 11 following the report of a road crash involving a car and motorbike at Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment of injuries.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called but did not attend as they were not needed.

More from The Courier