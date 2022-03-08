Dundee music producers 2 Knights chart course for success with dance track

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Dundee music producers are fighting their way up the charts with their first new music in more than 20 years.

2 Knights, consisting of John Milne, a senior executive producer in media, and Joe Brodie, a DJ and quiz host, have reached number 10 in the Music Week Commercial Pop Top 30 with their vocal trance single, Searching.

The track has gained airtime on radio since being released last October and has since been played by DJs at live events across the UK.

Both hailing from Dundee, John, 41, and Joe, 46, formed 2 Knights back in 2000 when they were working as DJs at Mardi Gras nightclub in Dundee.

They both worked there two nights a week – hence the name!

It’s a great feeling, seeing people dancing and singing along to it, and it’s been great to create a track that can be enjoyed everywhere, including on the dance floor.” John Milne

Having achieved success locally with their tracks back then, it wasn’t until 2020 that the pair decided to get 2 Knights back on track and have a proper spin at releasing music to mark 20 years since their first recording called Sunrise Symphony.

They worked on Sunrise Symphony 2.0, self-released it and it started being played on dance shows in the radio in Scotland.

They released a follow-up in March called Take Control, another reworking of a previous track, which featured vocals by Dundee-based singer Mary McDougall.

Then came Searching in October, which is being played by UK DJs such as George Bowie and Callum Gallacher.

Music Week chart

On the success of the single, Joe said: “It’s amazing!

“Seeing it in the top 10 in the Music Week Commercial Pop Chart means we know DJs around the country have been playing it and the position reflects how well it’s been going down on their dance floors.

“We were delighted when it got into the Top 30 in the first place but it kept getting more popular on the floors, so it was a great feeling to see it break into the top 10.”

John added: “We don’t get out and about much now at our ages, ha ha, but Joe still DJs so gets to see people’s reactions when he plays it.

“It’s a great feeling, seeing people dancing and singing along to it, and it’s been great to create a track that can be enjoyed everywhere, including on the dance floor.”

The duo admit that making music together during lockdown proved a challenge.

2 Knights Searching for next hit…

Joe said: “We did everything remotely, which was a challenge at times as there was a lot of to-ing and fro-ing with sending the works in progress back and forth until we were both happy with what we had.

“Also, releasing dance music when the clubs are closed maybe wasn’t the best idea, but radio play and our own promoting helped get the music out there.

“On the plus side, lockdown meant there was more time to work on things, so we got things finished sooner.”

On what’s next on the card for 2 Knights, the pair say they are currently working on their next single.

“That should be out later in the year,” said Joe.

“Perhaps an album too, but don’t hold us to that!”