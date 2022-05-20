GIG GUIDE: New albums, Fife memories, and more besides

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ex-Grim Northern Social frontman Ewan MacFarlane has lined up a brace of Courier Country shows to support his upcoming album.

The Glaswegian songsmith’s new single All Those Years is out this week ahead of his sophomore offering Milk, which is expected to drop later this year.

MacFarlane, 51, first made his name with criminally short-lived indie hopefuls Grim Northern Social, whose 2003 eponymous debut LP included the acclaimed singles Urban Pressure and Honey.

The troubadour also enjoyed a lengthy connection to Scouse electro pioneers Apollo 440 that started in the late ’90s.

Solo album debut

He guested on two of the Lost In Space outfit’s big beat albums before eventually becoming a full-time member in 2007.

Ewan released his solo debut Always Everlong last year, following it up with a deluxe version of the opus last month.

Now he’s confirmed gigs at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on October 7 and Perth Theatre’s Joan Knight Studio the following night as the two final shows on a five-date Scottish tour.

A dedication of love

He says his new single is a euphoric and heartfelt exaltation of love for his wife Jo.

“All Those Years expresses the euphoria that love still brings after being with someone for a very long time if you refuse to let it go stale,” Ewan declares.

“It’s about letting your partner know that you still feel the same buzz that you felt on the first night you met.”

The driving country rock track’s accompanying video was filmed on the Ayrshire coast in the shadow of historic ruin Greenan Castle.

It features an amorous Mac serenading the object of his affection with his Kelly Jones-style mid-Atlantic vocals on a windswept beach.

Serenades and fireworks

Fireworks quite literally ensue and like the true rocker he is, Ewan keeps his sunglasses on as nightfall descends.

“Always Everlong was an ode to my heroes, like Springsteen, Petty, Fleetwood Mac and Bowie,” he adds.

“This album is a bit more edgy, and there’s a lot more soul. It’s very varied and unpredictable with some big changes in the way that some of the songs go.

“That’s my favourite thing about being a solo artist. I can do exactly what my mind and heart wants to do.”

KT Tunstall looks back

Separately, Fife-raised KT Tunstall has been looking back at her St Andrews upbringing – and how she used funds from her hit debut album Eye To The Telescope to promote green practices back in the mid-noughties.

“Growing up, we were just on our bikes from eight in the morning till eight at night, and down the beach and just enjoying the freedom of nature,” said KT, 46.

“I grew up camping with my folks and we were a very outdoorsy family, so nature has always been a real inspiration for me creatively.

“It’s all over my lyrics all the time in metaphors, and that’s where I’m happiest really, is out in nature.

“Just the thought at that point of kids growing up and not having that free beautiful relationship with the natural world – and all the kind of climate change information was starting to circulate at that point more widely.

“t was just terrifying thinking that a kid could grow up and not have access to that basic human right of enjoying the planet in its natural form.

“My (record) label helped me work out how to be useful in that way with the success, and we carbon neutralised our output by planting trees in Scotland as the record sold.

“They’re in Peebles and it’s on my list of pilgrimages to go and see Tunstall Forest – whatever it looks like – and how it’s doing.”

