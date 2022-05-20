GIG GUIDE: New albums, Fife memories, and more besides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GIG GUIDE: New albums, Fife memories, and more besides

By Andrew Welsh
May 20 2022, 8.39am
KT Tunstall has been looking back on her Fife roots.

Ex-Grim Northern Social frontman Ewan MacFarlane has lined up a brace of Courier Country shows to support his upcoming album.

The Glaswegian songsmith’s new single All Those Years is out this week ahead of his sophomore offering Milk, which is expected to drop later this year.

MacFarlane, 51, first made his name with criminally short-lived indie hopefuls Grim Northern Social, whose 2003 eponymous debut LP included the acclaimed singles Urban Pressure and Honey.

The troubadour also enjoyed a lengthy connection to Scouse electro pioneers Apollo 440 that started in the late ’90s.

Solo album debut

He guested on two of the Lost In Space outfit’s big beat albums before eventually becoming a full-time member in 2007.

Ewan released his solo debut Always Everlong last year, following it up with a deluxe version of the opus last month.

Ewan MacFarlane is headed for Courier Country.

Now he’s confirmed gigs at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on October 7 and Perth Theatre’s Joan Knight Studio the following night as the two final shows on a five-date Scottish tour.

A dedication of love

He says his new single is a euphoric and heartfelt exaltation of love for his wife Jo.

“All Those Years expresses the euphoria that love still brings after being with someone for a very long time if you refuse to let it go stale,” Ewan declares.

“It’s about letting your partner know that you still feel the same buzz that you felt on the first night you met.”

The driving country rock track’s accompanying video was filmed on the Ayrshire coast in the shadow of historic ruin Greenan Castle.

It features an amorous Mac serenading the object of his affection with his Kelly Jones-style mid-Atlantic vocals on a windswept beach.

Serenades and fireworks

Fireworks quite literally ensue and like the true rocker he is, Ewan keeps his sunglasses on as nightfall descends.

“Always Everlong was an ode to my heroes, like Springsteen, Petty, Fleetwood Mac and Bowie,” he adds.

“This album is a bit more edgy, and there’s a lot more soul. It’s very varied and unpredictable with some big changes in the way that some of the songs go.

“That’s my favourite thing about being a solo artist. I can do exactly what my mind and heart wants to do.”

KT Tunstall looks back

Separately, Fife-raised KT Tunstall has been looking back at her St Andrews upbringing – and how she used funds from her hit debut album Eye To The Telescope to promote green practices back in the mid-noughties.

“Growing up, we were just on our bikes from eight in the morning till eight at night, and down the beach and just enjoying the freedom of nature,” said KT, 46.

“I grew up camping with my folks and we were a very outdoorsy family, so nature has always been a real inspiration for me creatively.

“It’s all over my lyrics all the time in metaphors, and that’s where I’m happiest really, is out in nature.

“Just the thought at that point of kids growing up and not having that free beautiful relationship with the natural world – and all the kind of climate change information was starting to circulate at that point more widely.

. Fight Robots Fight play PJ Molloys.

“t was just terrifying thinking that a kid could grow up and not have access to that basic human right of enjoying the planet in its natural form.

“My (record) label helped me work out how to be useful in that way with the success, and we carbon neutralised our output by planting trees in Scotland as the record sold.

“They’re in Peebles and it’s on my list of pilgrimages to go and see Tunstall Forest – whatever it looks like – and how it’s doing.”

In other news

Back in gig news and Beat Generator hosts tribute AC/DC UK tonight.

Dundee troubadour Pete Smith is set to mark his latest single release by playing on home turf at Church next Friday, May 27.

Elsewhere, PJ Molloys has sets from Fife noiseniks Posable Action Figures and Fight Robots Fight tomorrow.

