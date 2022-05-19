Inverness v St Johnstone: Where to watch Premiership play-off on TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone face Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday night in the Premiership play-offs – and the match is live on TV.

Callum Davidson’s side travel to the Highlands for the first leg clash before hosting the Caley Jags at McDiarmid Park on Monday.

Saints are desperate to preserve their Premiership status after a disappointing follow-up season to last year’s cup double campaign.

Billy Dodds’ Highland hopefuls saw off Partick Thistle and Arbroath to secure their place in the play-off final.

Now they face their toughest test against the Perth Premiership stalwarts.

When does the game kick off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

Sky Sports are showing the game live, with coverage on the Main Event and Football channels from 7pm. The programme finishes at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in through:

Sky: 401 & 403

Virgin Media: 501 & 503

BT (NOW TV): 420 & 422

The BBC Scotland channel is also showing highlights at 10.30pm on Friday night.

Can I buy tickets?

St Johnstone fans can buy away end tickets direct from Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s website: HERE.

Due to SPFL rules, season tickets are not valid for the clash and briefs must be purchased in advance.

Tickets are also on sale now for Monday night’s second leg at McDiarmid Park: HERE.