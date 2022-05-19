Inverness v St Johnstone: Where to watch Premiership play-off on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness v St Johnstone: Where to watch Premiership play-off on TV

By Sean Hamilton
May 19 2022, 12.49pm Updated: May 19 2022, 1.47pm
St Johnstone travel to Inverness on Friday for the first leg of the Premiership play-off final

St Johnstone face Inverness Caley Thistle on Friday night in the Premiership play-offs – and the match is live on TV.

Callum Davidson’s side travel to the Highlands for the first leg clash before hosting the Caley Jags at McDiarmid Park on Monday.

Saints are desperate to preserve their Premiership status after a disappointing follow-up season to last year’s cup double campaign.

Billy Dodds’ Highland hopefuls saw off Partick Thistle and Arbroath to secure their place in the play-off final.

Now they face their toughest test against the Perth Premiership stalwarts.

Former Inverness stars Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart will both have big roles to play for St Johnstone

When does the game kick off?

Inverness Caley Thistle host St Johnstone on Friday night.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

Sky Sports are showing the game live, with coverage on the Main Event and Football channels from 7pm. The programme finishes at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in through:

Sky: 401 & 403
Virgin Media: 501 & 503
BT (NOW TV): 420 & 422

The BBC Scotland channel is also showing highlights at 10.30pm on Friday night.

St Johnstone fans are snapping up their tickets for Friday night’s TV clash in Inverness

Can I buy tickets?

St Johnstone fans can buy away end tickets direct from Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s website: HERE.

Due to SPFL rules, season tickets are not valid for the clash and briefs must be purchased in advance.

Tickets are also on sale now for Monday night’s second leg at McDiarmid Park: HERE.

St Johnstone analysis: 4 key categories that will determine Perth side’s play-off fate v Inverness

