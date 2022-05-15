3 Arbroath talking points as dream season comes to cruel halt – but there are still reasons to be cheerful

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All good things come to an end, but Arbroath fans will wish their dream season didn’t finish just quite as it did.

The Gayfield faithful were treated to champagne football nearly all season, but their Premiership play-off semi-final was a game to forget.

Despite both sides being the two highest scoring teams in the Championship neither couldn’t find a way past each other in 210 minutes.

Sometimes there are just no words. We gave it absolutely everything this season, and then some. The support and togetherness as a Club and Town has grown into something incredibly special, and we are just getting started.Thank you for your amazing and incredible support.C’mon the Lichties Posted by Arbroath Football Club – Official on Friday, 13 May 2022

And 286 days after they first met in the league, nine-man Inverness emerged triumphant on penalties.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points after Arbroath’s fairytale season came to a halt.

Big chance gone

Even at 11 v 11, Arbroath looked the dominant team.

But they really started to turn the screw when Caley had their numbers reduced.

At one stage, with Kirk Broadfoot requiring treatment, Inverness had just EIGHT men on the field.

The Lichties still couldn’t find a way through the resolute Caley Jags’ defence.

In total, the home side had 24 efforts on goal. Only two of those were on target.

To make the result even more galling for Arbroath, the visitors did not have one shot on target in the entire game.

The Lichties had the best possible chance to make it into the play-off final, but they weren’t able to take it.

Will they ever have such an opportunity again?

Bobby Linn

Bobby Linn has been a terrific servant to Arbroath. His testimonial season wasn’t meant to end like this.

After penning a new deal recently, the 36-year-old was set for a sensational return to the top-flight after 20 years.

But reality had other plans.

Introduced to the game on 76 minutes, Linn provided Arbroath with pace down the left flank.

Despite being 36-years-old, the veteran winger caused havoc against Caley. He brought a much-needed lift to the tiring side.

The only way Inverness could really deal with him was to foul him, but he kept going and put in cross after cross.

Then came his penalty. Stepping up after Michael McKenna, Nicky Low and Colin Hamilton, everyone in the ground was expecting to see the net bulge.

Mark Ridgers read the situation though, diving to his right to keep the ball out.

Kirk Broadfoot won the game with the next kick.

A cruel end to an unforgettable season for Linn.

Reasons to be cheerful

The manner of the play-off defeat will be hard to take. As was the title defeat at Kilmarnock.

The Lichties bounced back from that night at Rugby Park and they will do so again.

A crowd of 5,154 packed into Gayfield on Friday to see their side’s chance at glory. Not since a Scottish Cup tie with Rangers in 2012 have the Lichties hosted that many people.

Dick Campbell and his side have won over the community. They exceeded all expectations this season.

No one expected them to be where they are. Their achievement can not be understated.

Although it will hurt just now, the side can only come back stronger from this next season.

The Arbroath gaffer didn’t beat about the bush in his post-match media interview, saying he wants a repeat of this season.

They have the 13 of their current squad signed up for, at least, another season. The trusted backline goalkeeper of Thomson, Little, O’Brien, Hamilton and Gaston will be there once more after keeping 20 clean sheets.

As will McKenna, Low and other key components of the midfield and attack.

The only issue for Campbell is he has just two months to plug the gaps left by loan stars.

But he has unearthed gems before, in the form of Anton Dowds, Joel Nouble and Jack Hamilton.

The eyes of the Arbroath fans and the rest of the league will look on to see if he can do it again.