Bringing out the big guns as Dundee’s Slessor Gardens gets set to welcome Noel Gallagher, Stereophonics and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Bringing out the big guns as Dundee’s Slessor Gardens gets set to welcome Noel Gallagher, Stereophonics and more

By Andrew Welsh
June 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 10 2022, 6.18am
Stereophonics are heading for Slessor Gardens in Dundee.
Stereophonics are heading for Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

The past and the present are set to collide in a big way when Scotland’s annual Summer Sessions gig extravaganza gets its Dundee debut this weekend.

Organised by former T in the Park promoters DF Concerts, the event follows in the wake of a series of big shows staged at Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens in recent years, and at its original home at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow.

Dundee’s big weekend

With the Clydeside concerts now on hold, Dundee’s being given the chance to step into the limelight with two days of outdoor crowd-pullers at Slessor Gardens headed up by ’90s veterans Noel Gallagher and Stereophonics.

Noel Gallagher’s is headed for Slessor Gardens in Dundee tomorrow, with Stereophonics playing on Sunday.

Oasis founder Gallagher will be appearing tomorrow with his High Flying Birds backing band six years after co-headlining Summer Sessions in Glasgow.

The guitar hero effectively went solo following the acrimonious split of Britpop legends Oasis in 2009, with his first High Flying Birds material.

Still making the charts

A self-titled debut album and the singles The Death Of You And Me and AKA What A Life surfaced to largely positive reviews in late 2011.

His psychedelic-leaning outfit includes the Britpop icon’s former Oasis compadre Gem Archer as second guitarist and another long-time collaborator in drummer Chris Sharrock, as well as a host of other accomplices including scissor-playing backing singer Charlotte Marionneau.

Gallagher’s trio of chart-topping “solo” albums to date include 2015’s Chasing Yesterday and Who Built The Moon?, with a first studio LP in five years due to appear later this year.

Stereophonics on Sunday

Best known for a string of hit singles going all the way back to 1996 including Maybe Tomorrow, Dakota and Graffiti On The Train, Sunday’s headliners at the waterfront venue, Stereophonics, have maintained a relatively high profile among Dundee’s music fans in recent years.

The Welsh rockers played at the Caird Hall as recently as last December, on top of a solo show by frontman Kelly Jones at the same venue back in September 2019.

Raspy-voiced Kelly and his cohorts Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison most recently went to No 1 in March with their 12th studio album Oochya!

Spoilt for choice

Summer Sessions are playing it safe with their choice of headliners, with massive crowds guaranteed to roll up to see both Gallagher – whose last Courier Country appearance at the BBC Biggest Weekend at Scone Palace in 2018 was disappointingly dreary – and the rather more energising ‘Phonics. Most prominent among the bands playing beneath this weekend’s big two are Irish pop rockers Inhaler.

The Dublin outfit have been hyped to the eyeballs over the past year or so, aided in no small way by having none other than U2 messiah Bono’s son Elijah Hewson as their lead singer.

Seizing their moment

The four-piece’s debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This went straight to the top of the UK’s album charts last July.

They’ll be looking to seize their moment on the big Slessor stage by potentially stealing some of Gallagher’s thunder, with Glasgow troubadour Dylan John Thomas and upcoming Dundee songbird Theo Bleak also on tomorrow’s bill.

Genre-jumping Nottingham songsmith Jake Bugg is supporting Stereophonics on Sunday, when there’s also a chance to catch Radio One indie rock favourites Circa Waves and fast-rising Glasgow noiseniks Voodoos.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]