GIG GUIDE: From Glasgow to New York to Dundee, live music to rock to

A near sold-out Kinross gig has had to be put on hold due to veteran rocker Terry Reid taking ill.

The blue-eyed soulster had been due to appear at the Green Hotel next Friday, but instead he’s been forced to cancel his entire UK tour at the last minute after being admitted to hospital last weekend.

Knocked back Led Zeppelin

Reid, 72, who released his debut album back in 1968 with legendary producer Mickie Most at the helm, has been dubbed ‘Superlungs’ due to his extraordinary vocal prowess.

Famously, he knocked back an invitation from guitar icon Jimmy Page to front the post-Yardbirds group he was putting together in 1968, which swiftly became Led Zeppelin.

The Huntingdonshire-born songsmith performed at the legendary Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 and pursued a solo career for the rest of the decade before stepping back to do session work in 1981.

He returned with 1991’s Trevor Horn collaboration The Driver and has continued to play live over recent years.

A spokesperson for Reid said he was “gutted” at having to axe his tour. “He’s in good hands at the hospital, doing well,” she added.

“We will be rescheduling these gigs – he will be back as soon as possible.”

Nell Bryden for Kinross

Still in Kinross, the full-house signs are being posted for the visit of American star Nell Bryden on Sunday.

The New Yorker has built up a sizeable following since releasing her What Does It Take album in 2009, with Radio Two in particular being strong supporters of her cause.

Nell, 45, went quiet after her 2017 LP Bloom, but fans were kept relatively satisfied by a career-spanning compilation The Collection that came out in 2020.

Most recently, she released her latest all-original opus Arms Around the Flame – which documents her marriage breakdown – in February, following intensive pandemic writing and recording sessions in Manhattan and LA.

Elsewhere, Conroy’s Basement has a serious dose of attitude on the way tonight.

Glasgow thrash and Dundee bruisers

The Meadowside venue is set to welcome upcoming Glasgow thrash outfit Bleaks for their Dundee debut. They’re being joined on the bill by no less than three other equally riotous bands.

There’s a return to Conroy’s after a lengthy absence for Dundee bruisers Fake, while punters can also look forward to other sets from Glasgow street punks The Guillotines – a Basement debut, indeed – and acoustic punk rock exponent Muzzeh Bites, best known for his work with Courier Country headcases The Overbites.

Looking further ahead, Conroy’s also has a three-pronged live session taking place next Friday, July 1.

That’s when krautrock-inspired Glasgow synthgazers Outblinker, classic rock-meets-90s post-hardcore hybrid Speedrunner and brooding instrumental specialists The Blood Red Moon will all get a shot at live glory.

Separately, Beat Generator Live is pledging to revel in a spot of both filth and fury tomorrow in the shape of tribute act The Sex Pistols Expose, while over at near neighbours Church it’s leading hard rock homage The AC/DC Experience on the same night.

Before then, Perth Concert Hall gets in on the soundalike vibe with Ultimate Eagles the big draw tonight.

Greatest Eagles tribute band

Regarded by some as the world’s greatest Eagles show, the band are making a return to one of their favourite venues to celebrate 10 years of mimicking Don Henley and cohorts.

The tribute combo is made up of leading session musicians, with their elevated status within the industry soundly reflected in the gig’s £31.50 admission charge.

Lastly, it looks like a fairly quiet few days coming up in Fife as far as gigs go, but there is a first-time headlining set at PJ Molloys from psych rock troubadour Birrell Or Biscuit to look forward to next Friday.

Support at the July 1 show will be provided by The Head Up Displays, Thee Lucifer Sams and Texas Bob Juarez.