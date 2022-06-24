GIG GUIDE: From Glasgow to New York to Dundee, live music to rock to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

GIG GUIDE: From Glasgow to New York to Dundee, live music to rock to

By Andrew Welsh
June 24 2022, 7.46am
Terry 'Superlungs' Reid misses out on Kinross, for now at least.
Terry 'Superlungs' Reid misses out on Kinross, for now at least.

A near sold-out Kinross gig has had to be put on hold due to veteran rocker Terry Reid taking ill.

The blue-eyed soulster had been due to appear at the Green Hotel next Friday, but instead he’s been forced to cancel his entire UK tour at the last minute after being admitted to hospital last weekend.

Knocked back Led Zeppelin

Reid, 72, who released his debut album back in 1968 with legendary producer Mickie Most at the helm, has been dubbed ‘Superlungs’ due to his extraordinary vocal prowess.

Famously, he knocked back an invitation from guitar icon Jimmy Page to front the post-Yardbirds group he was putting together in 1968, which swiftly became Led Zeppelin.

The Huntingdonshire-born songsmith performed at the legendary Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 and pursued a solo career for the rest of the decade before stepping back to do session work in 1981.

He returned with 1991’s Trevor Horn collaboration The Driver and has continued to play live over recent years.

A spokesperson for Reid said he was “gutted” at having to axe his tour. “He’s in good hands at the hospital, doing well,” she added.

“We will be rescheduling these gigs – he will be back as soon as possible.”

Nell Bryden for Kinross

Still in Kinross, the full-house signs are being posted for the visit of American star Nell Bryden on Sunday.

The New Yorker has built up a sizeable following since releasing her What Does It Take album in 2009, with Radio Two in particular being strong supporters of her cause.

The Green Hotel is hosting Nell Bryden on Sunday night.

Nell, 45, went quiet after her 2017 LP Bloom, but fans were kept relatively satisfied by a career-spanning compilation The Collection that came out in 2020.

Most recently, she released her latest all-original opus Arms Around the Flame – which documents her marriage breakdown – in February, following intensive pandemic writing and recording sessions in Manhattan and LA.

Elsewhere, Conroy’s Basement has a serious dose of attitude on the way tonight.

Glasgow thrash and Dundee bruisers

The Meadowside venue is set to welcome upcoming Glasgow thrash outfit Bleaks for their Dundee debut. They’re being joined on the bill by no less than three other equally riotous bands.

There’s a return to Conroy’s after a lengthy absence for Dundee bruisers Fake, while punters can also look forward to other sets from Glasgow street punks The Guillotines – a Basement debut, indeed – and acoustic punk rock exponent Muzzeh Bites, best known for his work with Courier Country headcases The Overbites.

The Blood Red Moon do their thang live.

Looking further ahead, Conroy’s also has a three-pronged live session taking place next Friday, July 1.

That’s when krautrock-inspired Glasgow synthgazers Outblinker, classic rock-meets-90s post-hardcore hybrid Speedrunner and brooding instrumental specialists The Blood Red Moon will all get a shot at live glory.

Separately, Beat Generator Live is pledging to revel in a spot of both filth and fury tomorrow in the shape of tribute act The Sex Pistols Expose, while over at near neighbours Church it’s leading hard rock homage The AC/DC Experience on the same night.

Before then, Perth Concert Hall gets in on the soundalike vibe with Ultimate Eagles the big draw tonight.

Greatest Eagles tribute band

Regarded by some as the world’s greatest Eagles show, the band are making a return to one of their favourite venues to celebrate 10 years of mimicking Don Henley and cohorts.

The tribute combo is made up of leading session musicians, with their elevated status within the industry soundly reflected in the gig’s £31.50 admission charge.

Lastly, it looks like a fairly quiet few days coming up in Fife as far as gigs go, but there is a first-time headlining set at PJ Molloys from psych rock troubadour Birrell Or Biscuit to look forward to next Friday.

Support at the July 1 show will be provided by The Head Up Displays, Thee Lucifer Sams and Texas Bob Juarez.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]