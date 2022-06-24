Dundee star Ryan Sweeney: Favourites tag means nothing – we’ve no divine right to win games in the Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are the bookies favourites to win the Championship this season under new boss Gary Bowyer.

Coming down from the Premiership this summer puts a target on the backs of the Dark Blues.

Central defender Ryan Sweeney is well aware of the difficulties they will face this coming campaign.

The former Republic of Ireland U/21 international made a big impact at Dundee last term, despite the disappointment of relegation.

Last season’s Player of the Year, though, hasn’t experienced the Scottish Championship before.

‘Bumps in the road’

However, he is under no illusions how tough it will be in the second tier, despite the Dark Blues the favourites tag.

“That doesn’t give us any divine right to turn up and win games,” Sweeney said.

“You could see that last season in the cup matches when we played at Dumbarton. These games are all difficult.

“You flip it when we are playing teams like Rangers and Celtic where we are trying to stodge the game up – that will be the gameplan.

“You give that extra 10 or 15% because you have to against these sorts of teams because of the calibre of the player they have.

“Promotion is obviously what we want to achieve, that’s no secret.

“It will be difficult as well, though. There will be bumps in the road, there will be disappointing times.

“That happens every season.

“But this summer, with the manager coming in, we will give ourselves the best possible chance of returning to the top flight straight away.”

‘It will hurt going into next season’

Gary Bowyer has been putting his new side through their paces this week as pre-season began at Gardyne Campus.

Sweeney will be out to prove he can follow up an impressive first season in Scotland at Dens Park.

And, as much as he is ready for a change in mindset, going from underdogs in the Premiership to favourites in the Championship, the big defender is keen to use last season’s disappointments as a positive.

Relegation, however, was a new experience for the 25-year-old.

“It was my first time getting relegated. It was such a weird feeling,” the former Stoke City man added.

“Though it had been looming for a few weeks, until it is mathematically certain you are going down you are still clinging onto that hope.

“But it wasn’t to be and it hurts.

“It will hurt going into next season, until we actually go and put that right it will stick with us.

“I think that’s one thing we have to use for next season – use it as fuel to have a successful season.”