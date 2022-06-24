Dundee star Ryan Sweeney: Favourites tag means nothing – we’ve no divine right to win games in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee star Ryan Sweeney: Favourites tag means nothing – we’ve no divine right to win games in the Championship

By George Cran
June 24 2022, 8.00am
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney.
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney.

Dundee are the bookies favourites to win the Championship this season under new boss Gary Bowyer.

Coming down from the Premiership this summer puts a target on the backs of the Dark Blues.

Central defender Ryan Sweeney is well aware of the difficulties they will face this coming campaign.

The former Republic of Ireland U/21 international made a big impact at Dundee last term, despite the disappointment of relegation.

Last season’s Player of the Year, though, hasn’t experienced the Scottish Championship before.

‘Bumps in the road’

However, he is under no illusions how tough it will be in the second tier, despite the Dark Blues the favourites tag.

“That doesn’t give us any divine right to turn up and win games,” Sweeney said.

Ryan Sweeney won Dundee's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year at the Invercarse Hotel.
Ryan Sweeney won Dundee’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year last season.

“You could see that last season in the cup matches when we played at Dumbarton. These games are all difficult.

“You flip it when we are playing teams like Rangers and Celtic where we are trying to stodge the game up – that will be the gameplan.

“You give that extra 10 or 15% because you have to against these sorts of teams because of the calibre of the player they have.

“Promotion is obviously what we want to achieve, that’s no secret.

“It will be difficult as well, though. There will be bumps in the road, there will be disappointing times.

“That happens every season.

“But this summer, with the manager coming in, we will give ourselves the best possible chance of returning to the top flight straight away.”

‘It will hurt going into next season’

Gary Bowyer has been putting his new side through their paces this week as pre-season began at Gardyne Campus.

Sweeney will be out to prove he can follow up an impressive first season in Scotland at Dens Park.

And, as much as he is ready for a change in mindset, going from underdogs in the Premiership to favourites in the Championship, the big defender is keen to use last season’s disappointments as a positive.

Relegation, however, was a new experience for the 25-year-old.

“It was my first time getting relegated. It was such a weird feeling,” the former Stoke City man added.

“Though it had been looming for a few weeks, until it is mathematically certain you are going down you are still clinging onto that hope.

“But it wasn’t to be and it hurts.

“It will hurt going into next season, until we actually go and put that right it will stick with us.

“I think that’s one thing we have to use for next season – use it as fuel to have a successful season.”

