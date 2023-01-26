REVIEW: Brilliant Perseus Duo’s talent shone in exciting programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Brilliant Perseus Duo’s talent shone in exciting programme

By Stephen Fraser
January 26 2023, 10.45am
The Perseus Duo, violinist Anthony Poon and pianist Galin Ganchev.
The Perseus Duo, violinist Anthony Poon and pianist Galin Ganchev.

Although only a week had passed since the previous Chamber Music concert in the Marryat Hall, that did not affect audience numbers for the Perseus Duo on Tuesday evening.

The Perseus Duo have been making a six date tour of Scotland thanks to their Tunnell Trust Award, and it must be said straight away that we are very lucky indeed to have heard such musicianship in Dundee, with Crieff also benefiting on Burns’ Night.

Brilliant young players

The two brilliant young players met up while studying in London, at the Royal Academy of Music, and have developed into a brilliant partnership – violinist Anthony Poon, originally from Hong Kong, and Bulgarian-born pianist Galin Ganchev.

Anthony Poon and Galin Ganchev met while studying at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Their programme was hugely demanding and very entertaining, greeted with delight by the enthusiastic audience.

There were six items, highly contrasted, though the order initially planned seemed oddly balanced.

Fortunately they adjusted things so that the brief ‘lollipops’ were left to the end, after the larger items.

The opener was the work most likely to have been familiar – the single movement scherzo that Brahms contributed to a composite work for the great violinist Joachim.

Rousing style

His mentor Schumann was the driving force behind it, but even at the age of twenty, the Brahms fingerprints are unmistakable.  This began the evening in rousing style.

If Richard Strauss is associated in any way with chamber music, it is surely most likely to be through one of his ‘golden sunset’ masterpieces.

This is the string sextet that opens his final opera ”Capriccio”.  – warm, mellow and charming.  His Violin Sonata was composed half a century earlier and could not have been more different.

Right from the off it is filled with dramatic writing for both instruments, with the soaring violin tone reminiscent of the early orchestral tone poems that made his reputation.

Powerful, effortless

Both players’ contribution was highly powerful, with seemingly effortless thunderclaps from the keyboard.

Francis Poulenc’s most popular works tend to be highly lyrical, with sometimes a sense of brittleness, even frivolity.

However throughout his career he was perfectly capable of writing serious stuff, and if there was an appropriate occasion for this it was surely Paris in 1943, during the German occupation.

As if that were not enough, he was clearly challenged by his violinist, the great Ginette Neveu.  How many other works could he have composed for her, but for her death in a plane crash soon after the war.

Extrovert work

This wonderful extrovert work shows Poulenc able to challenge Shostakovich in his ability to alternate spiky drama with glorious lyricism, almost with a hint of that earlier Russian, Rimsky-Korsakov.

It looks as though following her centenary, Lili Boulanger’s output  will become accepted into the repertoire. This Nocturne was a charming discovery.

It was followed by a rare piece by a Bulgarian composer, Pancho Vladigerov, born 1899.

His Bulgarian Suite was composed early, and certainly indicates his output is worth exploring..The folk-inspired Song movement has luscious violin writing comparable to the Polish  genius Karol Szymanowski, with a similar tang of the orient.

The programme ended with a crazy Caprice by Saint-Saens, to which the great virtuoso Ysaye added some extra twiddles to end a delightful concert.

