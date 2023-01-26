Applications Now Open for August 2022 enrolment at Fife College

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thinking about your future? Considering applying to college? Then you’ll be interested to know that Fife College is now accepting applications for over 400 courses starting in August.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The courses, covering over 40 different subject areas, are available for study at campuses all across the region – Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Rosyth and Levenmouth – as well as many you can study online and in your own time.

Courses for learners of all ages

Choosing the right course is an important decision. Whether you’re leaving school and looking for qualifications to get your first job; looking to learn new skills to help progress your career prospects; or even considering a career change into a new area, Fife College is confident it will have something to meet your needs.

There are hundreds of options available, from starter courses, vocational training and apprenticeships through to higher education and degree pathway qualifications. Also on offer are professional qualifications in subject areas such as project management, leadership, and learning and development, as well as a range of short-term, online courses to help your job and career prospects.

Strong links with local employers

All courses are designed in tandem with industry insights, and one of the core benefits you will find with studying at Fife College is the close links with local employers – whether through apprenticeship schemes or the opportunities afforded with work placements and job experience. The College is very proud of the fact that 93% of full-time students progress either to employment or to further study after completing their qualifications there – the highest progression score of any college in Scotland.

Flexible study options

What’s more, you can study to suit your own lifestyle – full-time, part-time, distance learning, even combined with your school or workplace commitments. And one of the best things about the College is the ability to take an alternative approach towards studying a degree. Partnerships with numerous universities across the country means that the College can offer over 450 progression routes to a degree, so students can start their studies locally at college, take one year at a time, gain a qualification for each year of study, and then move into second or third year of a degree course at university. So students benefit from studying for a degree locally, flexibly and potentially at less expense than initially moving away to study.

First-class facilities

There are a host of fantastic facilities available across the five campuses. At Glenrothes, there is superb new engineering equipment for traditional disciplines such as manufacturing, electrical and mechanical as well as exciting new areas including electric car, computer-aided design, drones and renewable energy. There are also excellent modern care suites, to capitalise on the huge demand in the region for health, social and child care workers. Also in Glenrothes, the College has high-tech screen, sound and radio studios and has made a huge investment in digital labs and equipment for a wide range of creative media and digital courses, including 3D animation, computer games design, coding and software development and the growing importance of cyber security. Kirkcaldy campus houses state-of-the-art training kitchens and a customer-facing restaurant to help train the culinary arts and hospitality students of the future. And in Dunfermline, there is a fabulous Media Space including fashion workshops, photography studio and dark room. Other superb facilities across the five campuses include hair, beauty and make-up salons; studios for jewellery making and furniture design; a drama theatre and a University Hub.

Comprehensive student support services

The College also offers a welcoming student support team who are on hand to help you with more practical questions about coming to college, such as funding, travel, employability and wellbeing, or even if you just need help with your application. And there is a range of initiatives on offer to help students deal with the cost of living crisis, including free breakfasts, free gym sessions and haircuts, availability of ‘warm spaces’ and help with hardship funds. There’s a reason that 94% of Fife College students would recommend them!

So easy to apply to Fife College

Just check the new Prospectus or the Fife College website for subject areas and available courses. If you want further information, feel free to call or email the College and they’ll be happy to help. And remember, if you are still at school, you can ask your guidance teacher or your local SDS careers advisor for help, as well as seeking the views of parents, friends or your employer.

And applying for a course is easy. Just complete the online application form on the website, or speak to the student services team over the phone if that’s easier.

Fife College looks forward to welcoming you, and they’re confident that you’ll love Fife College as much as they do!