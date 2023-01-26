Applications Now Open for August 2022 enrolment at Fife College

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Applications Now Open for August 2022 enrolment at Fife College

Presented by Fife College
January 26 2023, 10.58am
Keith Riley student at Fife College
Students like Keith Riley take advantage of the varied courses and excellent teaching at Fife College.

Thinking about your future? Considering applying to college? Then you’ll be interested to know that Fife College is now accepting applications for over 400 courses starting in August.

The courses, covering over 40 different subject areas, are available for study at campuses all across the region – Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Rosyth and Levenmouth – as well as many you can study online and in your own time.

Courses for learners of all ages

Choosing the right course is an important decision. Whether you’re leaving school and looking for qualifications to get your first job; looking to learn new skills to help progress your career prospects; or even considering a career change into a new area, Fife College is confident it will have something to meet your needs.

There are hundreds of options available, from starter courses, vocational training and apprenticeships through to higher education and degree pathway qualifications. Also on offer are professional qualifications in subject areas such as project management, leadership, and learning and development, as well as a range of short-term, online courses to help your job and career prospects.

Strong links with local employers

All courses are designed in tandem with industry insights, and one of the core benefits you will find with studying at Fife College is the close links with local employers – whether through apprenticeship schemes or the opportunities afforded with work placements and job experience. The College is very proud of the fact that 93% of full-time students progress either to employment or to further study after completing their qualifications there – the highest progression score of any college in Scotland.

Student at Fife College
Study to suit your own lifestyle. Consider enrolment at Fife College today.

Flexible study options

What’s more, you can study to suit your own lifestyle – full-time, part-time, distance learning, even combined with your school or workplace commitments. And one of the best things about the College is the ability to take an alternative approach towards studying a degree.  Partnerships with numerous universities across the country means that the College can offer over 450 progression routes to a degree, so students can start their studies locally at college, take one year at a time, gain a qualification for each year of study, and then move into second or third year of a degree course at university. So students benefit from studying for a degree locally, flexibly and potentially at less expense than initially moving away to study.

First-class facilities

There are a host of fantastic facilities available across the five campuses. At Glenrothes, there is superb new engineering equipment for traditional disciplines such as manufacturing, electrical and mechanical as well as exciting new areas including electric car, computer-aided design, drones and renewable energy. There are also excellent modern care suites, to capitalise on the huge demand in the region for health, social and child care workers. Also in Glenrothes, the College has high-tech screen, sound and radio studios and has made a huge investment in digital labs and equipment for a wide range of creative media and digital courses, including 3D animation, computer games design, coding and software development and the growing importance of cyber security. Kirkcaldy campus houses state-of-the-art training kitchens and a customer-facing restaurant to help train the culinary arts and hospitality students of the future. And in Dunfermline, there is a fabulous Media Space including fashion workshops, photography studio and dark room. Other superb facilities across the five campuses include hair, beauty and make-up salons; studios for jewellery making and furniture design; a drama theatre and a University Hub.

Comprehensive student support services

The College also offers a welcoming student support team who are on hand to help you with more practical questions about coming to college, such as funding, travel, employability and wellbeing, or even if you just need help with your application. And there is a range of initiatives on offer to help students deal with the cost of living crisis, including free breakfasts, free gym sessions and haircuts, availability of ‘warm spaces’ and help with hardship funds. There’s a reason that 94% of Fife College students would recommend them!

So easy to apply to Fife College

Just check the new Prospectus or the Fife College website for subject areas and available courses. If you want further information, feel free to call or email the College and they’ll be happy to help. And remember, if you are still at school, you can ask your guidance teacher or your local SDS careers advisor for help, as well as seeking the views of parents, friends or your employer.

Student at Fife College
Applying for a course at Fife College is easy. Check out the prospectus today and get inspired for your future.

And applying for a course is easy. Just complete the online application form on the website, or speak to the student services team over the phone if that’s easier.

Fife College looks forward to welcoming you, and they’re confident that you’ll love Fife College as much as they do!

