Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White

London-based and Scottish-born, Rachel White takes her next step towards pop-stardom with the release of her new single FLY (First Love Yourself).

Q Who is Rachel White?

A I am 27 years young and I have a very large, complicated family filled with all step and half brothers and sisters. I’m the only creative one in my family now but my dad used to be a drummer in a band in the ’80s and was nearly signed.

Q Tell us about your music and career so far?

A I actually only really got in to music during the pandemic when I was quarantined on board a cruise ship. I trained in Musical theatre at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts because I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. All I knew was that I wanted to perform so thought better to train in all three things – singing, dancing and acting.

My now good friend Cammy Barnes took me on his tour in 2021 and ’22 and has shown nothing but support for me.

Q How important is music to you?

A Music is genuinely like a form of therapy to me so I only hope that other people feel the same – whether that’s because they listen to music to bring them happiness or help them through a really hard time. Music is always there and it’s what brings people together, I think the world would be a very different place without it.

Q What’s the biggest musical risk you have taken?

A Gosh so many! Moving to London… releasing music when I didn’t really know enough about the industry but just trusting that it was gonna work out. Flying to LA on my own when I didn’t know anyone at the start of the year is probably the most recent risk. I actually ended up meeting Sam Ryder (one of my inspirations) on the flight on the way over so it was worth the journey for that.

Q What is your earliest memory?

A Me telling an American flight attendant it was my birthday when I was around four years old. We were on a flight to Orlando to visit Disneyworld which is still the most magical place on earth.

Q Where in the world are you happiest?

A With the people I love, either having a nice dinner, cosy night in or sitting watching the sun go down (hopefully on the beach).

Q Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

A I feel like a rubbish Scot because I have yet to adventure further north than Aberdeen but I love being in nature so I’d say the hills, Loch Leven which is on my doorstep or St Andrews beach.

Q What alternative career might you have chosen?

A I haven’t thought about this for ages but I love animals so I would have maybe have wanted to study marine biology or set up a full-time dog caring company because as humans we just don’t deserve dogs.

Q Who inspires you?

A Singer wise, I am gonna say Katy Perry, Bieber (yes, I was a belieber) and Lady Gaga (the list could go on) but person-wise I am gonna have to say my mum. She was always so positive bringing us up regardless of being a single parent and always told us that we could do anything we put our mind to.

Q Your house is on fire, what do you save?

A My memory box. I have this cardboard box filled with old pictures and festival wristbands, keepsakes from my childhood that have somehow made it this far with me.

Q Last meal on earth?

A I am gonna have to keep it basic and say a Christmas dinner. It’s just the best and maybe a bannoffee pie to finish?

Q Dream dinner guests?

A That’s such a difficult one I’m gonna have to go with Tom Holland (I am a huge Marvel fan), Adele and Tina Tuner.

Q Favourite holiday destination?

A Anywhere with a beach but I am gonna have to say Greece, its one of the most beautiful places I have ever been and the FOOD! I have no words.

Q What makes you happy?

A Spending time with my friends, laughing, going to the cinema and completely switching off from reality.

Q What makes you sad?

A Saying goodbye to people.

Q Do you believe in love at first sight?

A I used to, but now I think it’s lust at first sight.

Q Favourite song?

A Young Hearts Run Free – Candi Staton.

Q What do you do to unwind?

A Peppermint tea, yoga, meditation and cosying up in bed with my journal or Netflix.

Q What or who are you proudest of?

A My mum, my sister and myself.

Q If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

A I would let my younger self know that its gonna be OK and tell her that she deserves better from men.

Q Who would you like to thank?

A Honestly, I am surrounded my the most amazing group of people. My family and my friends are my biggest supporters and I am so, so lucky to have them in my life.

Q What keeps you awake at night?

A Questioning my life choices or career path, but mainly the foxes in London.

Q Where would you rather be right now?

A On a beach at sunset with a glass of wine.

FLY (First Love Yourself) by Rachel White is out now instagram.com/thisisrachelwhite