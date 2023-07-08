Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White

Rachel has just released her latest single FLY (First Love Yourself).

Image shows Rachel White, from Kinross. Rachel is wearing a white shirt and standing with her back to the camera looking over her right shoulder.
Singer Rachel White hails from Kinross and now lives in London.
By Nora McElhone

London-based and Scottish-born, Rachel White takes her next step towards pop-stardom with the release of her new single FLY (First Love Yourself).

Q Who is Rachel White?

A I am 27 years young and I have a very large, complicated family filled with all step and half brothers and sisters. I’m the only creative one in my family now but my dad used to be a drummer in a band in the ’80s and was nearly signed.

Q Tell us about your music and career so far?

A I actually only really got in to music during the pandemic when I was quarantined on board a cruise ship. I trained in Musical theatre at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts because I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. All I knew was that I wanted to perform so thought better to train in all three things – singing, dancing and acting.

My now good friend Cammy Barnes took me on his tour in 2021 and ’22 and has shown nothing but support for me.

Q How important is music to you?

A Music is genuinely like a form of therapy to me so I only hope that other people feel the same – whether that’s because they listen to music to bring them happiness or help them through a really hard time. Music is always there and it’s what brings people together, I think the world would be a very different place without it.

Q What’s the biggest musical risk you have taken?

A Gosh so many! Moving to London… releasing music when I didn’t really know enough about the industry but just trusting that it was gonna work out. Flying to LA on my own when I didn’t know anyone at the start of the year is probably the most recent risk. I actually ended up meeting Sam Ryder (one of my inspirations) on the flight on the way over so it was worth the journey for that.

Q What is your earliest memory?

A Me telling an American flight attendant it was my birthday when I was around four years old. We were on a flight to Orlando to visit Disneyworld which is still the most magical place on earth.

Q Where in the world are you happiest?

A With the people I love, either having a nice dinner, cosy night in or sitting watching the sun go down (hopefully on the beach).

Q Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

A I feel like a rubbish Scot because I have yet to adventure further north than Aberdeen but I love being in nature so I’d say the hills, Loch Leven which is on my doorstep or St Andrews beach.

Image show East Sands Beach, St Andrews at low tide. In the foreground is sand and the sea and pier are in the background.
East Sands beach, St Andrews.

Q What alternative career might you have chosen?

A I haven’t thought about this for ages but I love animals so I would have maybe have wanted to study marine biology or set up a full-time dog caring company because as humans we just don’t deserve dogs.

Q Who inspires you?

A Singer wise, I am gonna say Katy Perry, Bieber (yes, I was a belieber) and Lady Gaga (the list could go on) but person-wise I am gonna have to say my mum. She was always so positive bringing us up regardless of being a single parent and always told us that we could do anything we put our mind to.

Q Your house is on fire, what do you save?

A My memory box. I have this cardboard box filled with old pictures and festival wristbands, keepsakes from my childhood that have somehow made it this far with me.

Q Last meal on earth?

A I am gonna have to keep it basic and say a Christmas dinner. It’s just the best and maybe a bannoffee pie to finish?

Q Dream dinner guests?

A That’s such a difficult one I’m gonna have to go with Tom Holland (I am a huge Marvel fan), Adele and Tina Tuner.

Q Favourite holiday destination?

A Anywhere with a beach but I am gonna have to say Greece, its one of the most beautiful places I have ever been and the FOOD! I have no words.

Q What makes you happy?

A Spending time with my friends, laughing, going to the cinema and completely switching off from reality.

Q What makes you sad?

A Saying goodbye to people.

Q Do you believe in love at first sight?

A I used to, but now I think it’s lust at first sight.

Q Favourite song?

A Young Hearts Run Free – Candi Staton.

Q What do you do to unwind?

A Peppermint tea, yoga, meditation and cosying up in bed with my journal or Netflix.

Q What or who are you proudest of?

A My mum, my sister and myself.

Q If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

A I would let my younger self know that its gonna be OK and tell her that she deserves better from men.

Q Who would you like to thank?

A Honestly, I am surrounded my the most amazing group of people. My family and my friends are my biggest supporters and I am so, so lucky to have them in my life.

Q What keeps you awake at night?

A Questioning my life choices or career path, but mainly the foxes in London.

Q Where would you rather be right now?

A On a beach at sunset with a glass of wine.

FLY (First Love Yourself) by Rachel White is out now instagram.com/thisisrachelwhite

