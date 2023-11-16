Fife’s Letham Nights nominated for Scots Trad Music Award 2023

A club night that aims to bring the best small gigs in the world to a village hall near Cupar has been nominated for club of the year at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards 2023.

Letham Nights will find out if it’s won the category when the glittering awards ceremony is held at Dundee’s Caird Hall on Saturday December 2.

Voting is live and closes on November 19.

Chairman of Letham Nights, Michael Farrell, told The Courier they were the only Fife candidate in the best club category and they hoped Fifers would lend their support by voting.

Why was Letham Nights set up?

“Letham Nights was set up in 2009 by a group of volunteer music enthusiasts in Letham who set out to provide our community with high quality music whilst also campaigning for a zero carbon hall,” said Michael

“We saw it as following in the footsteps of Jimmy Shand who loved playing at Letham Hall, but bringing a different mix of music as well as an environmental purpose.

“After 14 years of bringing some amazing acts to the hall we have a strong reputation across Fife and beyond for what we do.

“We have been a little less successful with the zero carbon aim, only scratching the surface by supporting the hall to install double glazing and insulation.

“However, we now have a plan to work with the hall committee to give the hall a cosy and stylish new outfit of insulation for its 70th birthday in 2025 and we are currently looking for funding to make this happen.”

Letham Nights was discussed over a dram

Michael explained how 14 years ago, he and fellow founders sat over a dram and came up with the idea for Letham Nights.

While they quickly realised that the money made from music has to go back to the musicians, the zero-carbon mission went on the renewable back burner and they concentrated on building a beautiful music-loving community with an appreciative, listening all-ages audience of neighbours, friends and family.

When asked what their highlight had been over the years, Michael said they chose the moment when a parent reported that their pre-school children were found playing ‘Letham Nights’ at home with the bunk beds as makeshift stage lit with bedside lamps, toy instruments, chairs for the audience and cardboard boxes for speakers!

“Our team of dedicated volunteers from within the local community, work to curate an innovative annual programme of shows – sometimes collaborating with dance artists and film-makers – and since 2009 – have used their diverse talents to put on gigs to showcase the talents of almost 150 acts ranging from our neighbours and friends to national treasures like Breabach, King Creosote, Saltfishforty and Rachel Sermanni,” said Michael.

How to vote for Letham Nights?

Letham Nights can be voted for until November 19 via https://projects.handsupfortrad.scot/scotstradmusicawards/mg-alba-scots-trad-music-awards-2023-letham-nights/ or here.