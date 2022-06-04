TELLYBOX: Pistol tells the Sex Pistols’ tale with a lot of style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TELLYBOX: Pistol tells the Sex Pistols’ tale with a lot of style

By David Pollock
June 4 2022, 7.16am
Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious in Pistol on Disney+.
Critical knives have been out for Danny Boyle’s new six-part biopic series on punk provocateurs the Sex Pistols since last year, when photos emerged of the young cast looking like the schoolboys from the Inbetweeners.

This week Pistol (Disney+) finally arrived, and viewers got to make up their mind.

The five and a bit hour series has flaws, but it’s still the most relevant and exciting thing Boyle has made since Trainspotting in 1996.

Pistol also contains some of Trainspotting’s flaws, throwing together a veneer of self-conscious youth coolness with a group of damaged, unloved people, many of whom destroy their lives with heroin addiction.

Based on memoir Lonely Boy

Based on Steve Jones’s 2017 memoir Lonely Boy, the Pistols guitarist is the central character.

Although that relegates John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, to the supporting cast, Jones is the best choice from a storytelling perspective.

Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious.

Only he and mild-mannered drummer Paul Cook were with the band from their pre-Pistols days as the Swankers, until their implosion following a disastrous US tour and the death of the wayward Sid Vicious from a heroin overdose in America in 1979.

The link in the weird bubble

Jones is also the key Pistol who best links the group’s weird bubble and the bemused reality going on around them.

The actor who plays him, Toby Wallace – a British-born Australian who’s also been INXS’ Michael Hutchence onscreen – paints a compelling picture as a strong lead.

This Steve Jones is damaged by his stepfather’s sexual abuse and his mother’s perceived abandonment.

He takes his frustrations out on the world with petty crime – at one point stealing his hero David Bowie’s equipment from the stage – and compulsive, unhappy sexual flings.

Chrissie Hyde and a cricket bat

He tries to shoplift from the infamous SEX shop and is almost beaten with a cricket bat by the assistant, a pre-fame Chrissie Hynde, played streetwise but sensible by Sydney Chandler in a real breakthrough performance.

Hanging around the shop, he falls under the wing of tailor/revolutionary/working mother Vivienne Westwood (Talulah Riley) and wily middle-class spiv Malcolm McLaren (Thomas Brodie-Sangster).

Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde and Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood in Pistol.

Jones develops a fatherly connection to McLaren, just nine years his senior, when the latter’s character reference keeps him out of jail, and an occasionally sexual friendship with the ambitious but balanced Hynde.

The Pretenders singer was an advisor on the series, so we might presume there’s truth in this account.

With each new Pistol – Anson Boon’s memorably wayward and antisocial Rotten and Louis Partridge’s not very bright Sid Vicious, who fights people so they pay attention to him – the band’s collection of little-boys-lost becomes more dangerous.

Maisie Williams a revelation

Amid a bunch of strong and faithful performances, Maisie Williams is the biggest revelation as SEX model Jordan, who died last month, all cut-glass composure while doing the suburban commute in a breast-baring plastic raincoat.

The faithful reproductions of classic moments like the infamous Thames cruise past Parliament are of secondary enjoyment to the sheer visual and musical energy of the show. It looks and sounds perfect, even at its scuzziest.

If writer Craig Pearce (Strictly Ballroom, Moulin Rouge) hasn’t shied away from unlikely sentimentality in places, he and Boyle at least reimagine punk not as a nostalgia trip, but as a twisted, sometimes disturbing call to the young and dispossessed for the first time in decades.

