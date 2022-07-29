TELLYBOX: Aussie drama The Newsreader is a bloody bewt, mate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TELLYBOX: Aussie drama The Newsreader is a bloody bewt, mate

By David Pollock
July 29 2022, 7.00am
Helen Norville (Anna Torv) and Dale Jennings (Sam Reid) find themselves up against it in The Newsreader.
,Helen Norville (Anna Torv) and Dale Jennings (Sam Reid) find themselves up against it in The Newsreader.

It’s January 1986, the week of the Challenger space shuttle disaster.

Not that the staff of the Australian news network at the centre of new six-part prestige drama The Newsreader (BBC Two, iPlayer) know that yet.

Capable, ambitious and determined newsreader Helen Norville (Anna Torv) has been paired with hapless cub reporter Dale Jennings (Sam Reid) as a way of blunting the impact of her agenda-challenging Monday special reports by sexist dinosaur of a boss Lindsay (William McInnes).

A profile of teacher and first civilian in space Christa McAuliffe is one of the fluffy puff stories Dale recommends.

Worth a binge watch

First shown in its native Australian a year ago, this series went on to storm the 2021 AACTA Awards (the Australian equivalent of the BAFTAs).

Now the BBC have picked it up for weekly broadcast – or a six-hour binge watch if you’d rather go to iPlayer right now – it’s easy to see why.

On the evidence of the first episode, none of this year’s already strong slate of UK telly dramas come close to this beauty of a show.

Authentic ’80s feel

Shot with an authentic period tint and costumes – Torv is transformed into an ‘80s power-dresser when Helen goes before the camera – creator Michael Lucas and director Emma Freeman have created a drama with the visual richness of a big-budget Hollywood movie, and the storytelling intimacy and precision of the very best boxset television.

Dale Jennings (Sam Reid),and Tim Ahern (Chai Hansen) in The Newsreader.

Reid’s Dale is a complex character, ambitious and desperate to please any superior who can help him fulfil his dream of fronting a news update.

But he’s nice enough at heart that the first person he tells when he gets the call is his doting mum.

His gibbering, too-fast onscreen delivery is the second disaster he experiences in the debut episode.

Great first scene

The Newsreader is self-aware enough to make the first the loss of a chewed video tape with precious footage of Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan making it big in America.

In that beautifully-constructed first scene, we know exactly when and where we are.

Helen Norville (Anna Torv) in a scene from The Newsreader.

The station office is filled with a rich supporting cast, none more grotesque than McInnes’ Lindsay, disdainful of Helen’s attempts to feature stories about “cross-eyed single mothers, AIDS and Christ knows what else.”

Misogynist bully boss

This misogynist bully takes sadistic pleasure in shrieking at Helen about her supported worthlessness in front of the office, and there’s a powerful reverse of those tired old Hollywood cliches of feisty gal reporters shrugging off their bosses’ exasperation here.

At the end of one of Lindsay’s explosions he fires her, and she goes home and attempts suicide.

Only Dale’s attempt to return her handbag saves her life.

Network for the 21st Century

Then Challenger explodes, and she returns to action in a stunning sequence which conveys all the drama of broadcast news as a simple but perfectly managed array of vocal tones and facial mannerisms.

It’s a Network for the 21st Century, except here the politics are feminist.

At the centre of it all is Torv, who fans of the much-missed Mindhunter will know well, and whose performance here is utterly magnetic.

Even Lindsay agrees about ratings winner Helen, “you put a lens on her, she connects”, and the same can absolutely be said of the actor playing her.

 

 

 

