Martin Compston says ‘Dundonians are a law unto themselves’ as TV road trip hits Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Martin Compston says ‘Dundonians are a law unto themselves’ as TV road trip hits Tayside and Fife

By Michael Alexander
September 3 2022, 6.30am Updated: September 3 2022, 8.25am
Martin Compston, Chrus van der Kuyl and Phil MacHugh outside 4J offices in Dundee. Picture by David Marshall/BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston, Chrus van der Kuyl and Phil MacHugh outside 4J offices in Dundee. Picture by David Marshall/BBC Scotland.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from TV & Film

Keeley Hawes with her husband and fellow actor Matthew Macfadyen (Ian West/PA)
Keeley Hawes reveals it was ‘a joy’ working with her husband on new project
Martin Compston, Lawrence Chaney, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Phil MacHugh in Dunoon, Alan Peebles
Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue
Sharon Horgan: Divorce can be a really handy, helpful thing (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Horgan: Divorce can be a really handy, helpful thing
Lost episodes of sitcom Till Death Us Do Part to air for first time in 50 years (PA)
Lost episodes of sitcom Till Death Us Do Part to air for first time…
Netflix has reportedly cast the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the upcoming sixth series of The Crown (Alamy/PA)
Netflix casts roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in The Crown series…
Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis will front the segment (Ken McKay/ITV/PA)
Susanna Reid invites next PM on new cost-of-living segment with Martin Lewis
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout file photo showing the Duke of York speaking about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. (Mark Harrison/BBC)
Emily Maitlis: Andrew ‘told everyone he was happy’ with Newsnight interview
Bill Turnbull died aged 66 on Wednesday (Classic FM/PA)
Classic FM to broadcast special programme in tribute to Bill Turnbull
A general view of the Channel 4 Television Headquarters (John Walton/PA)
UK producers urge new prime minister to reconsider Channel 4 privatisation
Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid (Handout/PA)
Susanna Reid, Louise Minchin and Sian Williams remember Bill Turnbull

More from The Courier

Ballindean Road protests kick off.
Riot police escort man from Dundee flat as street protest escalates
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Police stand-off Picture shows; Scott Dixon. Hill Street, Inverkeithing. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/09/2022
Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
Gayle Ritchie joins the dig for the lost monastery of Deer. Picture: Paul Glendell.
Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer
0
Martin Compston, Lawrence Chaney, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Phil MacHugh in Dunoon, Alan Peebles
Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue