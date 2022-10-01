Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This England

By Paul Whitelaw
October 1 2022, 9.22am
Post Thumbnail

The Walk‐In ‐ Monday, STV, 9pm

This intensely powerful factual drama confronts the horrifying resurgence of fascism in western society. Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a racist in 2016. One of the journalists who investigated that appalling tragedy was a former Neo‐Nazi turned anti-fascist campaigner. A brave man, he’s played by the great Stephen Graham. The Walk‐In is written by Jeff Pope, a television heavyweight rightly renowned for his outstanding catalogue of assiduously researched dramas steeped in sensitive subject matter. This, I assure you, is a vitally important piece of work. Fuelled by compassion, it seeks to understand the deep‐seated causes of bigotry and radicalisation. TV dramas such as this can make a difference. They matter.

24 Hours in A&E ‐ Monday, Channel 4, 9pm

Graham has an emergency CT scan in 24 Hours In A&E.

The 29th series of this hardy perennial returns to St George’s Hospital in south-west London, which is home to one of Britain’s busiest A&E departments. The first patient we encounter is Graham, who’s been involved in a high-speed motorcycle accident. Graham’s doctors fear that he may have suffered significant damage to his back and neck, so he’s sent off for an urgent CT scan. His worried wife, Kate, talks movingly of their relationship and the various unforeseen problems they’ve faced. And that’s the very essence of 24 Hours in A&E: unlike so many programme of its ilk, it never fails to remind us that these people are three-dimensional human beings. They’re victims of circumstance.

Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson’s ‐ Tuesday, STV, 9pm

Jeremy Paxman allows cameras into his life as he reflects on how Parkinson’s is impacting him.<br />(C) Livewire Pictures Limited.

Jeremy Paxman is a notoriously short‐tempered man. He doesn’t suffer anything gladly. Eighteen months ago he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. And this is his response. He’s on typically frank form during a programme in which he converses with leading neurological researchers and some other people who have Parkinson’s, while challenging myths about his condition. He also attends an English National Ballet therapy dance class and learns how to play bowls. Paxman often comes across as a rather blunt and dislikeable person, but that’s his act I suppose. It’s all showbiz. In this context, however, speaking honestly as himself, his no-nonsense approach is tempered with some sensitive insight. It should, one hopes, provide a bit of comfort.

This England ‐ Tuesday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

This England: Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnston.

An excoriating factual drama from the estimable writer/director Michael Winterbottom, This England traces the absolute chaos of Boris Johnson’s first year in office as Prime Minister. Preoccupied with getting Brexit done, whatever that actually means, Johnson’s government were utterly unprepared for COVID. That’s understandable, but Winterbottom gets his acute point across in no uncertain terms: for all his Churchillian bluster, Johnson was fatally ill‐equipped to take charge of a national crisis. Kenneth Branagh as Johnson pulls off a difficult feat: playing a man who deliberately presents himself as a caricature. Behind the façade, he comes across as an irresponsible fool floundering with the consequences of a pyrrhic victory, while creepy Dominic Cummings pulls the strings.

Doc Martin ‐ Wednesday, STV, 9pm

Kenneth Cranham and Caroline Catz in Doc Martin.

As the final series of this comfort blanket continues, Louisa is understandably perturbed when her estranged father (that fine actor Kenneth Cranham) turns up out of the blue. Meanwhile, Doc Martin is still struggling with his blood phobia, so he seeks some counsel with Ruth (that other fine actor, Dame Eileen Atkins). The third storyline ‐ there are always three, that’s how these shows operate ‐ involves a squatter who refuses to be budged from a vintage caravan. I have no truck with kneejerk cynics who sneer at the likes of Doc Martin. There’s nothing wrong with basking in good‐natured entertainment. You mustn’t always avoid the middle of the road, as Bob Dylan probably once sang.

Taskmaster ‐ Thursday, Channel 4, 9pm

Self-effacing sidekick ‘Little’ Alex Horne ‐ the brains behind the entire Taskmaster enterprise, but don’t tell faux-domineering host Greg Davies that ‐ is in his element this week. He oversees several tasks involving admin, ducks and flour. As always, his pedantic efficiency while dealing with such nonsense provides much of the humour. I appreciate that I’ve just described the appeal of Taskmaster in the driest possible terms, but Horne would presumably see the funny side of that. The whole point of the show is that none of it matters, but it wouldn’t work at all were it not treated with at least some degree of dedicated seriousness. And from thence the comedy arises. You’re welcome.

Jon Richardson: Take My Mother‐in‐Law ‐ Thursday, Channel 4, 10pm

Jon Richardson house-hunting with his mother in law in Spain.

You’ve got to hand it to the professionally grumpy comedian Jon Richardson, the man has an unerring knack for coming up with vehicles for himself. His pitch meetings presumably involve him reading from a list of things he finds vaguely annoying or in some way commercially viable. This latest one, as you’ve presumably surmised, involves his mother‐in‐law. She’s about to retire, so Richardson has to pretend he’s intent on finding her a home in Spain ‐ otherwise she might move in with him and his wife! Yes, the premise is knowingly contrived, it’s a post‐modern take on mother‐in‐law gags. But it’s really just an excuse for yet another harmless/pointless TV road trip.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Lauren Lyle stars as Methil-raised DS Karen Pirie in the TV series based on Val McDermid's book.
TELLYBOX: Karen Pirie is great, Inside Man a bit baffling
Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)
Trevor McDonald teams up with Alexa to narrate inspiring black British stories
Joel McHale (Tony Di Maio/PA)
‘Six seasons and a movie’ becomes reality as Community film announced
Dame Harriet Walter is to play Cary Grant’s mother in a new drama for ITV (David Parry/PA)
Dame Harriet Walter joins star-studded cast for Cary Grant biopic
SAS: Rogue Heroes (BBC/PA)
BBC releases trailer for SAS drama starring Sex Education’s Connor Swindells
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/PA)
Strictly star Helen Skelton focusing on being ‘efficient’ rather than ‘sexy’
Graham Norton, Eric Idle and Jamie Lee Curtis during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)
Eric Idle: I feel more grateful after surviving pancreatic cancer
Sue Barker on centre court during day seven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Sue Barker: The BBC could have handled my Question Of Sport departure better
Trevor Noah announces departure from The Daily Show after seven years (Ian West/PA)
Trevor Noah announces departure from The Daily Show after seven years

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
3
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
4
dundee restaurants
6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying…
5
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
6
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
7
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
10
Tomasz Lacki at an earlier court appearance.
Fake Amazon driver who conned 90-year-old Crieff woman is ‘victim of Brexit’

More from The Courier

Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer continues his search for a new striker.
Dundee will utilise squad in Championship triple header says manager Gary Bowyer
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh
Lauren Lyle stars as Methil-raised DS Karen Pirie in the TV series based on Val McDermid's book.
TELLYBOX: Karen Pirie is great, Inside Man a bit baffling
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
3 Mansfield Place has a fantastic location on the Tay.
Handsome Perth townhouse has riverfront garden

Editor's Picks