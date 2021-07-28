Comic Con Market returns to Glenrothes this weekend

Comic-mania will arrive in Glenrothes this weekend as the Comic Con Market brings its Scotland tour to the kingdom.

Fantasy, sci-fi and cosplay fans will be able to take part in the market after coronavirus previously put events on hold.

Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) has been hosting events across Scotland for a number of years.

With restrictions easing, the events have been able to restart in a slightly reimagined form.

Plans for semi-regular markets

Organiser Ian Bonnar has taken his comic con on tour as a market across Scotland, previously visiting the Kingsgate Centre in Dunfermline.

The Glenrothes Comic and Toy Market will take place in the Kingdom Shopping Centre from 10am to 4pm on 31 July.

No tickets are required for the event.

Organiser, Ian Bonar, of BGCP Comic Con, said: “We’ve mostly organised comic cons and markets in and around Glasgow but previously ran Glenrothes Comic Con before its hiatus and we’ve had great success with our Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline Comic Markets.

“We hope to start these semi-regular markets at the Kingdom Shopping Centre and return with the much larger Glenrothes Comic Con next year.”