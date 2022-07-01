Funnyman Alan Carr bound for Dundee’s Caird Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Camp funnyman Alan Carr is clearly a lover of the provinces.

It’s not so long ago that the Midlands-raised stand-up enjoyed a series of comedic sorties to locations normally off the beaten track as far as the bigtime touring circuit goes, including a jaunt around rural Perthshire in 2019 that took in venues in Crieff, Dunkeld and Glencarse.

He’d been intending to embark on his first major UK sojourn since 2016 two years ago – but, of course, wider events overtook those plans.

Now, though, Carr’s in the midst of a live comeback that’s seen his well-thumbed roadmap take another serious pummeling since he opened his latest Regional Trinket offering at Inverness last month.

TV’s self-deprecating Chatty Man is said to be, typically, focusing on down-to-earth yarns about finding joy in life’s little things – executed as ever with his trademark killer punchlines.

When he first toured the show last autumn, Carr, 46, built much of his set around the story of how he was settling into married life with his long-term partner Paul Drayton.

The couple have since announced their separation and their divorce is currently pending, so some observations that are even closer to the bone than before – albeit charm-coated ones – are highly likely from singleton Alan when he arrives in Dundee.

* Alan Carr, Caird Hall, July 7. dundeebox.co.uk