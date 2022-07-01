Funnyman Alan Carr bound for Dundee’s Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Funnyman Alan Carr bound for Dundee’s Caird Hall

By Andrew Welsh
July 1 2022, 7.00am Updated: July 1 2022, 7.51am
Alan Carr: photo by Steven Pesckett
Alan Carr: photo by Steven Pesckett

Camp funnyman Alan Carr is clearly a lover of the provinces.

It’s not so long ago that the Midlands-raised stand-up enjoyed a series of comedic sorties to locations normally off the beaten track as far as the bigtime touring circuit goes, including a jaunt around rural Perthshire in 2019 that took in venues in Crieff, Dunkeld and Glencarse.

He’d been intending to embark on his first major UK sojourn since 2016 two years ago – but, of course, wider events overtook those plans.

Now, though, Carr’s in the midst of a live comeback that’s seen his well-thumbed roadmap take another serious pummeling since he opened his latest Regional Trinket offering at Inverness last month.

TV’s self-deprecating Chatty Man is said to be, typically, focusing on down-to-earth yarns about finding joy in life’s little things – executed as ever with his trademark killer punchlines.

When he first toured the show last autumn, Carr, 46, built much of his set around the story of how he was settling into married life with his long-term partner Paul Drayton.

The couple have since announced their separation and their divorce is currently pending, so some observations that are even closer to the bone than before – albeit charm-coated ones – are highly likely from singleton Alan when he arrives in Dundee.

* Alan Carr, Caird Hall, July 7. dundeebox.co.uk

