Dundee-trained artist’s gunpowder work secures two prestigious royal academy exhibitions

By Michael Alexander
October 7 2022, 7.00am
Frank To. Image: Euan Anderson
Frank To. Image: Euan Anderson

Gunpowder art by Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design graduate Frank To has been accepted for exhibitions by two royal academies.

Frank’s work has been accepted by both the prestigious Royal Ulster Academy in Belfast and the Royal West of England Academy in Bristol.

His work has generated such unprecedented interest in the two royal academies that his art is being bought by keen collectors overseas before the exhibitions have opened.

King of Bees by Frank To. Image : Euan Anderson

Frank is the only Scottish artist selected for both the Royal Ulster Academy and Royal West of England Academy simultaneously this year.

International recognition

His unique art techniques have garnered him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high profile collectors alike, including actor Sir Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek fame) and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Dine and Warhol.

Frank said: “To be honest, it has been a difficult year for everyone in the creative and cultural sector due to cost of living.

“Things are just about to get bad which is causing a sense of pessimism in the air. “Despite this, I feel it’s important for me to keep pushing the boundaries with my art and further enhance the reputation of Scottish art in these unknown times.

After Thought by Frank To

“I have never been a person who can become content.

“I’m always looking the next challenge. That is what being an artist is about. To keep pushing and never be too comfortable.

“I am very honoured to be accepted in both this year’s Royal Ulster Academy and Royal West of England Academy annual exhibitions.

“I will be showing with the best art contemporaries who I strongly admire and respect.

“Furthermore, I am humbled to be given an opportunity to represent Scotland in Ireland and England.”

Prestigious

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy, where Frank also exhibited last year, is the largest and longest established body of practicing visual artists in Northern Ireland.

Artist Frank To used UK Gov letters sent about coronavirus to draw plague doctors on in 2020

One of the founding principles of the academy was to hold an annual exhibition of work by both members and non–members of merit.

Now in its 141st year, this event remains one of the highlights of the Northern Ireland arts calendar.

The Royal West of England Academy open exhibition has a long history of celebrating the best of British contemporary art.

Frank To’s gunpowder work

Now in its 169th year, this annual dynamic and varied exhibition invites painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, illustration and mixed media submissions and is a showcase of some of the most exciting artists from across the country and beyond.

Where and when to see work

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder artwork goes on show in the Royal Ulster Academy annual exhibition at the Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, BT9 5AB from October 13  until January 3 2023 and at the Royal West of England Academy annual exhibition at the RWA Building, Queen’s Road, Clifton Bristol BS8 1PX from October 8 until January 8 2023.

Coronavirus: How ‘plague of our times’ has inspired politically charged work by Dundee-trained artist Frank To

