Snowdrop Festival popping up at Glamis Castle

Glamis Castle head gardener Des Cotton is inviting green-thumbed volunteers, young and old, to get their hands dirty at this weekend’s Snowdrop Festival.

The annual festival will see single and double snowdrop bulbs planted along the nature trail in the castle gardens this Saturday and Sunday.

And anyone who contributes to the planting of the popular white flowers will be rewarded with a free bowl of soup at the Castle Kitchen Restaurant.

Some tools will be supplied and staff will be on hand to answer questions, but visitors are invited to bring their own trowel, gardening gloves and kneelers, should they prefer.

The Snowdrop Festival will take place on February 18-19 and 25-26 from 10am-3pm each day.

Admission is covered by a Glamis Castle Gardens and Grounds visitor ticket, priced at £5 per adult and £2.50 for children (aged 5-16). Children under five go free.

Tickets can be purchased from Glamis Castle’s website.