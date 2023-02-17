Snowdrop Festival popping up at Glamis Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Snowdrop Festival popping up at Glamis Castle

By Rebecca Baird
February 17 2023, 12.00pm
Glamis Castle head gardener Des Cotton will lead this year's Snowdrop Festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Glamis Castle head gardener Des Cotton will lead this year's Snowdrop Festival. Image: DC Thomson.

Glamis Castle head gardener Des Cotton is inviting green-thumbed volunteers, young and old, to get their hands dirty at this weekend’s Snowdrop Festival.

The annual festival will see single and double snowdrop bulbs planted along the nature trail in the castle gardens this Saturday and Sunday.

And anyone who contributes to the planting of the popular white flowers will be rewarded with a free bowl of soup at the Castle Kitchen Restaurant.

Some tools will be supplied and staff will be on hand to answer questions, but visitors are invited to bring their own trowel, gardening gloves and kneelers, should they prefer.

The Snowdrop Festival will take place on February 18-19 and 25-26 from 10am-3pm each day.

Admission is covered by a Glamis Castle Gardens and Grounds visitor ticket, priced at £5 per adult and £2.50 for children (aged 5-16). Children under five go free.

Tickets can be purchased from Glamis Castle’s website.

