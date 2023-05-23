REVIEW: Dear Billy is living tribute to Scotland’s beloved Big Yin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

REVIEW: Dear Billy is living tribute to Scotland’s beloved Big Yin

Performer Gary McNair knows he's no Billy Connolly - but no one in the audience minds.

Gary McNair with a portrait of Billy Connolly ahead of Dear Billy.
Gary McNair pays tribute to his hero Billy Connolly in Dear Billy. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
By David Pollock

Early on, performer Gary McNair makes his apologies to anyone in the audience who’s disappointed to be seeing just his ‘pus’ on the stage, and not that of Billy Connolly.

Everyone is here, however, because they love Connolly, and even his name in the title guarantees a healthy audience.

That, of course, and McNair’s own powerful reputation as a performer.

His strong track record includes solo works paying tribute to a diverse range of personal heroes including Morrissey (Letters to Morrissey) and Dundee’s own William McGonagall (McGonagall’s Chronicles Which Will Be Remembered for a Very Long Time).

Although as McNair rightly points out, no show is ever truly solo.

Alongside director Joe Douglas and the National Theatre of Scotland’s behind-the-scenes staff, there are two musicians onstage here; Jill O’Sullivan and Simon Liddell, the latter formerly of Frightened Rabbit.

The people of Scotland and the Big Yin himself inspired Gary McNair to create Dear Billy. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
The people of Scotland and the Big Yin himself inspired Gary McNair to create Dear Billy. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

McNair also cites ‘the people of Scotland’ as collaborators, whose stories have been gathered and whose thoughts on Connolly he performs here in their own words.

Some wax amusingly lyrical about Connolly, one tries badly to repeat his best jokes, one doesn’t know who he is.

Others speak poignantly of Connolly’s rough Glasgow upbringing, his time in the shipyards and inspiration as a reformed drinker, a charitable sort and a man who lives with Parkinson’s.

It’s clear some of those interviewed knew Connolly, at least a little.

More than nostalgia going on in Dear Billy

McNair would surely be first to admit he can’t match Connolly’s superstar magnetism.

Yet his show does a great job of emulating ninety minutes of Connolly’s stand-up, albeit in the words of the pub and staffroom raconteurs who would have inspired and been inspired by him.

Gary McNair on stage in Dear Billy. Image: Eoin Carey.
Gary McNair on stage in Dear Billy. Image: Eoin Carey.

Beneath the warmth, humour and nostalgia, there’s more going on.

The way a culture like Scotland’s builds a humour that’s uniquely its own, for example, or how a much-loved artist can have such an influence that they change the course of that culture single-handedly.

There’s also a vivid sense, as heroes die around us, that McNair wants to express exactly what Connolly means to Scotland while he’s still with us.

In which case, mission accomplished.

  • Dear Billy can be seen at Dundee Rep Theatre, Wednesday May 24; the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, June 10; Perth Theatre, June 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]