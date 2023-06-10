Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
The Skids: Why Dusseldorf football fans have adopted Fife band’s new track

Fans of Fortuna Düsseldorf are chanting the Fife band's new album title track in the football stands

By Andrew Welsh
Richard Jobson of The Skids
Richard Jobson of The Skids

A celebration of both a city and a culture is how Richard Jobson views The Skids’ latest opus.

The Fife veterans are set to unleash their eighth album Destination Düsseldorf later this month, with the frontman saying it marks a return to the sort of anthemic fare that earned them a reputation as one of punk’s leading lights in the late 70s.

Pre-release, its title track has already followed in the footsteps of Skids classics Into The Valley and The Saints Are Coming by being adopted by the supporters of a football team – in this case, sleeping giants Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Invite to play in celebration

“To see clips of 50,000 people – even though the club’s in the second tier – all singing along to your song, it’s quite something,” says Jobson, 62.

“There’s such a buzz around the track over there I think it’s going to be adopted by their tourist agency.

“We’ve been invited to go over in October to play and be a part of a celebration of the city.

“As a young kid on the east coast of Scotland I always felt closer to Europe, even though it was over the water, than I did to England in a funny kind of way.

“I felt closer to Dutch, German and Belgian culture.

“My heritage is people coming over the water from northern Germany – my dad’s family have got tremendous links to that region.”

Parallels with 1979 second album

Destination is the latest in a string of releases since The Skids resumed recording activities in 2017, and parallels with their 1979 second album are obvious.

“Everybody’s got their favourite Skids record and mine’s been, most of the time, Days In Europa,” Richard explains.

“The new one connects with it because of the title alone.

The Skids (Jamie Watson, Richard Jobson and Bruce Watson)

“It points towards Europe and in terms of years I’ve probably lived longer in Germany than I have in Scotland.

“I feel, in a way, like a bit of a German citizen.

“I’ve got a great love for the place and the people, and Dusseldorf is probably one of the most exciting cities in Europe for music.

“Incredible bands came out of there – Kraftwerk, Neu! and Die Toten Hosen – as did Joseph Beuys, my favourite artist in the world and the guy who pointed me towards being creative.”

Admiration for Joseph Beuys

Underlining his admiration for the performance maverick, an image of Beuys adorns the LP’s front cover.

“When I was 10 or 11 my older brother Francis took me to see an exhibition of his at Richard Demarco’s gallery in Edinburgh,” says the singer.

“He was in a cage with a coyote and it made a massive impression on me.

“But it’s not the first time we’ve put a German artist on the sleeve.

“Animation had the great Weimar artist George Grosz on that cover.

“To me it’s like I’ve come full circle back to my favourite period of The Skids when we were particularly experimental and going in a new direction.”

Guest guitar contributions

Produced by Killing Joke bassist Youth, the album features trademark formidable guitar work from Bruce and Jamie Watson, plus guest contributions from Filthy Tongues songsmith Martin Metcalfe and ex-Strangler, Hugh Cornwell.

The band’s UK tour kicked off in Barnsley last night (June 9) and hits Dundee’s Beat Generator on Wednesday (June 14), with a unique show at Dunfermline Abbey and two nights at their home city’s PJ Molloys to follow.

Tay Road Bridge looking towards ‘science fiction city’ Dundee

“There’s something about Dundee when you cross that bridge at night,” adds Jobson.
“Looking at it going up the hill it’s like a science-fiction city.

“I’ve always had a lot of affection for the place – I always discover something new there.”

History-making at Dunfermline Abbey

Playing the sacred Fife site on June 30, meanwhile, represents a notable first.

“I wanted to do something special, so we made a gentle enquiry to Dunfermline Abbey, expecting them to tell us to get lost,” he quips.

Dunfermline Abbey

“We said we’d do it acoustically, and after they’d looked into it they came back and said yes.

“No one’s done a gig there ever before so it’s kind of a historical event in some ways.

“Also, Dunfermline Abbey’s one of Scotland’s most precious and ancient buildings, so the idea that they’re letting a bunch of old punks come in for a singsong is pretty remarkable!”

Destination Düsseldorf is released on Last Night From Glasgow on June 30, with tour details on the band’s website the-skids.com

